Up to 60% off: Takashimaya holding 4 mega sales from May 26 to July 14, 2022

Shopaholics in Singapore, your time has come.

Takashimaya will be holding four mega sale campaigns from May 26 to July 14, 2022:

10% Card Day (May 26 to 29) Sale Let’s Do This! (May 26 to to June 22) Be Tasteful, Not Wasteful (May 30 to June 12) Great Shiok Sale (June 23 to July 14)

During this period, expect massive discounts on items from these categories and more:

Food

Ladies fashion

Beauty products

Men’s wear

Children’s toys

Household

Interior

Sports

And because every smart shopper needs a shopping strategy, we’ve come up with a guide on how you can maximise your savings during these four sales with all the deals and promotions listed here.

10% Card Day (May 26 to May 29)

From May 26 to 29, Takashimaya cardholders can look forward to these exclusive privileges:

Spend at least S$50, S$100, S$200 and S$300 and get a minimum discount of 20 per cent off

Morning Special deals from 10am to 12pm

Best Bargain deals of up to 30 per cent off storewide

An additional 10 per cent discount on purchases

If you aren’t a Takashimaya card holder yet, consider signing up for their DBS cards to enjoy card day privileges in the future.

Currently, Takashimaya is having an on-going acquisition campaign for their DBS Takashimaya American Express Card.

When you apply for the DBS Takashimaya American Express Card online from now to June 30 and spend a minimum of S$350* per month within the first two months from the card approval date, you’ll receive S$150 cashback on your DBS Takashimaya Credit Card.

*Excluding spending in Takashimaya department store or online. Terms and Conditions apply.

Click here to find out more.

Sale… Let’s Do This! (May 26 to June 22)

From May 26 to June 22 this year, Takashimaya will also be holding a Sale… Let’s Do This! campaign in store and online.

Shoppers can expect:

Deals for S$50, S$100, S$200 and S$300 (all deals given a minimum 20 per cent discount)

Many products with further markdowns

Best bargain deals at up to 40 per cent off

Purchases-with-Purchases (PWP) deals by individual brands

Because good things must share, we’ve narrowed down the top three S$50 deals to look out for on each level:

Level B2

1) Holland & Barrett (H&B)

Holland & Barrett Bundle Deal (U.P. S$85.80)

Bovine Collagen 90s

Vitamin C-1000mg tablets

Collagen is a key part of healthy skin, but production slows down as we age.

Using a fish-free formula, H&B Collagen 1000mg tablets contain vitamin C which contributes to collagen formation for the normal function of skin.

Besides this, Vitamin C also has the following benefits:

Supports immune system

Maintains normal energy yielding metabolism

Reduces tiredness and fatigue

Holland & Barrett Vitamin C supplements are suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

2) Nuts & Nibbles

Nuts and Granola Bundle (U.P. S$63.30)

Cacao Cashew Nuts (270g)

Garlic Macadamia Nuts (250g)

Super Seeds Granola (320g)

Honey Pecan Nuts (250g)

Nature’s Field is constantly evolving, dedicated to developing luscious snacks catered to different palates while refraining from the use of preservatives and food chemicals.

If you like nuts, granola or both, this bundle deal is definitely a steal.

3) Thye Shan

Beauty and Wellness Special Set (U.P. S$58.70)

Wild Cave Bird’s Nest with Rock Sugar (Reduced Sugar) 75g x 3 Bottles Exquisite Hand-Woven Flower Ball Blooms 15s (Contains Tie Guan Yin, Amaranth & Marigold)

Thye Shan’s Beauty and Wellness special set contains all the essential tonics and teas to maintain a beautiful skin complexion, while relieving bodily stress and improving immunity.

With my grandma’s birthday just around the corner, I’m considering getting a set for her.

Click here to check out more deals from level B2.

Level B1

1) HappyCall

I.H Gold 32cm Die Cast Frying Pan (U.P. S$140)

IH Gold is HappyCall’s premium pan series.

Made in Korea, this 32cm die cast frying pan has an excellent stick resistance for all types of cooking and is both stove, as well as induction friendly.

With it, you won’t have to worry about hard-to-remove grease or stains.

2) Hario

Two Cup Coffee/ Tea Plunger and Latte Shaker (U.P. S$117)

Hario’s coffee/ tea plunger is a press type tea maker where you pour tea leaves and hot water into the press and press down on the filter.

In addition to black teas, herbal teas can also be brewed with ease as this tea maker allows for all tea options.

On the other hand, Hario’s latte shaker is a manual milk frother that can make foamed milk in two simple steps:

Fill the cup to the measurement mark with cold milk Set up the filter and the upper and lower cups and shake well for about 20 to 30 seconds (this will make smooth, foamed milk for cappuccinos and lattes)

By transferring the foam milk inside a microwave safe container and heating it up, you can enjoy it with hot drinks as well.

3) DKNY

Suite Collection Bath Towel - University Series (U.P. S$49.90 each, now two for S$50)

Made from 100 per cent cotton, the DKNY University Series Bath Towel is good for quick drying and is Standard 100 OEKO-TEX certified.

Perfect as a gift for my dad this coming Father’s Day.

Click here to check out more Household and Interior deals from level B1.

Level 1

1) Chantecaille

Lip Veil Mendevilla (U.P. S$63)

According to Chantecaille, Lip Veil is a modern, statement-making lipstick that glides on weightlessly, kissing the lips with a coat of pure, bold colour.

Infused with FairWild and organic Baobab oil, it leaves lips feeling smooth and soft.

2) SHU UEMURA

Limited-Edition Spring/Summer 2022 Rouge Unlimited Kinu Cream BG 03, Taupe Couture

‘Haute’ in fashion, yet ‘cool’ in hue.

Go beyond runways and passing trends with ‘taupe couture’ - a trans-seasonal taupe nude that effortlessly blends style with edge.

3) Forest Jewellery

Necklace & Earrings Set - Rhodium Plating with Crystals & Glass Pearls (U.P. S$94)

Drawing inspiration from the hues, shapes, soft glows and flashes of light that dance across the celestial skies, these Celestial pendants are embellished with crystals that are made from Swarovski Elements.

A classy gift for yourself, or others.

Click here to check out more Beauty and Ladies Fashion deals from level 1.

Level 2

1) ALDO

DRENNA Women’s Block Heel Slip-on Mule in Black/White (U.P. S$139)

With a quilted detail, structured block heel and trendy silhouette, there's so much to love about these easy on, easy off mules.

Hop on the mule trend with these fashionable slip-ons that won’t easily go out of style.

2) Kipling

ALYS Crossbody Bag in Ivory Cloud Bl/Sky Black Bl (U.P. S$109)

If you need hands-free convenience, the Alys small bum bag is here to deliver.

Featuring an adjustable waist strap, zipped main compartment and inside pocket, it's the perfect size for essentials like cash, keys and phone.

In fact, I might just purchase one for my upcoming vacation to Switzerland.

3) LeSportsac

Deluxe Medium Weekenders in Selected Prints (U.P. S$175)

LeSportsac’s Deluxe Medium Weekender strikes the perfect balance between design, portability, and functionality.

The bag is not too large, making it comfortable enough to carry around and not too small, providing just enough space for your essentials.

Click here to check out more deals from level 2.

Level 3

1) LVER

Chester Dress (U.P. S$169)

Easy on the eyes, this casual dress is great as an office outfit.

Match it with your work bag and sneakers for a laid back look or cinch the waistline with a thin belt.

2) Xiaomi

Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K (U.P. S$79)

The Mi 360° Home Security Camera 2K uses ultra-clear HD technology to capture more detailed images.

With it, you’ll be able to enjoy an improved visual experience with fully upgraded 2K ultra-clear HD technology.

My grandparents have one at home and it has made all of our lives better.

3) Delsey

Citypak 1-Compartment backpack - PC Protection (U.P. S$130)

Citypak by Delsey Paris Initial is a range of practical urban backpacks.

Available in three different styles to suit all tastes and requirements, these bags are designed to offer a combination of both lightness and ease of use.

Made from recycled materials, they also help encourage a more responsible approach to everyday travel.

Check out more Ladies Fashion, Men's Accessories and Gadget deals from level 3.

Level 4

1) DC Multiverse

DC Collector Multipack: Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) vs Dawnbreaker and DC White Knight Batman vs Azbat (U.P. S$119.80)

DC fans, where are you at??

The DC Collector Multipack is a special bundle set for DC Multiverse 7" Action Figures and Multipacks, where the figures are designed with up to 22 moving parts for a full range of posing and play.

2) myFirst

21" myFirst Sketch Board (U.P. S$69.90)

myFirst’s sketch board has a large sketching area with 21” LCD screen and whiteboard with built-in wall hangers.

Containing High Contrast Ink Display with thicker stroke drawing, it is suitable for doodlers, early childhood and preschoolers.

3) C2+

All Natural, All Surface Disinfectant and Antioxidant Hand Sanitizer (U.P. S$70.70)

According to C2+, their All Natural, All Surface Disinfectant is made using ingredients that are safe for humans and the planet.

It also does not contain harsh chemicals, pesticides, synthetic fragrances or optical brighteners.

On the other hand, their Antioxidant Hand Sanitizer is hypoallergenic and lightweight, with antioxidant-packed yuzu extract that gives off a delicate scent.

Here are some other claims the brand has made about their products:

100 per cent food grade

Kills 99.99 per cent of bacteria and viruses

No harmful residual for the environment

Biodegradable

Safe to use on babies skin

Click here to check out more deals from level 4.

Be Tasteful, Not Wasteful (May 30 to June 12)

To raise awareness for World Environment Day (June 5) and World Oceans Day (June 8), as well as to showcase their continuous effort and commitment at promoting sustainability, Takashimaya will be organising a Be Tasteful, Not Wasteful campaign from May 30 to June 12.

Aesthetic, sustainable merchandise will be available for purchase throughout the department store and there will be exclusive discounts for Takashimaya cardholders.

Here are six of the best deals you can look forward to from each level in support of this campaign (Do note that all six of these deals will be available both in store and online and that these promotional prices can also only be enjoyed in Takashimaya and not at other retailers):

Level B2

Honey Farm - Manuka 1kg x 3 bottles

Usual Price: S$285

Promotional Price: S$100

New Zealand’s Manuka Honey is collected by bees from flowers of the Manuka Bush (which is indigenous to New Zealand) and naturally enriched by its wild, native forests.

Sourced from the best locations, this natural, premium Manuka Honey is raw, unpasteurised and 100 per cent produced and packed in New Zealand under strict, hygienically controlled bottling process.

All who have tried the honey before can probably attest to how delicious it is when eaten straight from the jar, with its rich and silky flavour.

Level B1

Swanz - Mavel Flora Marble Thermal Flask

Usual Price: S$108

Promotional Price: S$50

Swanz’s porcelain mavel vacuum flask is uniquely designed for those who enjoy practicality and can keep drinks hot or cold for five to eight hours.

With just one touch, its cap is easily opened.

The design is also sleek and compact, making it easy to bring anywhere you’d like to.

Level 1

Clinique - Moisture Surge 100hr

Usual Price: S$65

Promotional Price: S$50

According to Clinique, this oil-free, gel-cream moisturiser penetrates deep into the skin’s surface for hydration that goes 10+ layers deep* and lasts for 100 hours, even after washing your face.

Exclusive Gift-with-Purchase (GWP) Promotion

Purchase a bottle of Moisture Surge 100hr (30ml) for S$50 and receive a four piece GWP worth S$65.

Level 2

Kapten & Son - Windsor "All Black"

Usual Price: S$69

Promotional Price: S$50

Be it a short visit or a longer vacation, Kapten & Son’s Windsor “All Black” wash bag will make a great addition to your travel gear.

This compact toiletry bag is made of vegan tech material that not only impresses in terms of quality, but also with its first-class design in elegant black.

The practical, zippable toiletry bag provides an outer pocket as well as the two inner compartments, one of which also has a zipper - enough storage space to perfectly store all necessary hygiene items.

The particularly easy-care outer material is also water-repellent and thus offers extra protection for items to be transported.

Level 3

Desigual - Embroidered lip patch T-shirt

Usual Price: S$104

Promotional Price: S$50

Made from sustainable cotton, this distressed effect T-shirt stands out for its large lip-shaped patch, filled with floral embroideries and the phrase "La Vida Es Chula".

For the uninformed, "La Vida Es Chula" means “Life is Cool”. Cool.

Level 4

Native - Jefferson Print (Girl and Boy)

Usual Price: S$79.90

Promotional Price: S$50

The Jefferson encompasses all the fine features you'd expect from a shoe.

It is shock absorbent, odour resistant, hand-washable, and comes in an infinite assortment of colours and treatments.

I’m definitely getting a pair for my baby nephew once he’s old enough to wear them.

The Great Shiok Sale (June 23 to July 14)

Last but not least, Takashimaya will be holding The Great Shiok Sale from June 23 to July 14.

Expect Early Bird Specials such as:

Flash sales from 10am to 12pm daily (limited quantities available)

A S$10 return shopping voucher with a minimum spend of S$200

There will also be Shiok Bundle Buys and Purchase-with-Purchase (*PWP) deals, as well as a Sale Finale with savings of up to 60 per cent off for over 135 items. Shiok.

*PWP deals are applicable throughout the entire Takashimaya Department Store (e.g. spend S$200 at the Cosmetics section and you will be eligible to purchase PWP from the Household section).

This sponsored article by Takashimaya made this writer want to go on a massive shopping spree.

Top image via Takashimaya Singapore