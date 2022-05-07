Shopee’s biggest beauty sale of the year is happening from now till May 10, 2022

Beauty gurus, your time has come.

Beauty Bonanza, Shopee’s Biggest Beauty Sale, is taking place from now till May 10, 2022.

Beautyholics Member Exclusive Prices

Keep your eyes peeled for 100 per cent authentic brands and the best deals with Beautyholics Member Exclusive Prices.

If you’re not a member yet, you can join Beautyholics for free to get up to S$18 off your purchases, and enjoy member exclusive prices on featured products such as:

Clinique moisture surge

Sulwhasoo Shopee exclusive sets

Zenyum toothbrush sets

Non-stop beauty deals and flash deals

From May 5 to 10, there will also be six days of non-stop beauty deals across collections such as:

Beautyholics (May 5)

TikTok Beauty Favourites (May 6)

K-Beauty (May 7)

Luxe Beauty (May 8)

Personal Care Sale (May 9)

Finale Sale (May 10)

Additionally, be sure to look out for Flash Vouchers released at 12am, 12pm and 6pm daily - these vouchers will get you 8 per cent off a minimum spend of S$100 (capped at S$10) and S$5 off S$60.

There will also be a daily brands relay with upsized limited time deals across best selling brands such as L'Oreal, Maybelline, Laneige, Cosrx, SASA, Godwell and more.

Collaboration with HEYTEA

What’s even more exciting is Beauty Bonanza’s collaboration with HEYTEA.

Drop by Heytea’s outlets at Orchard Central, West Gate, and Marina Bay Sands from now to May 10 and enjoy a FREE Beauty Bonanza 3-sample trial kit (while stocks last) when you purchase selected drinks.

Here are some of the best deals to look out for during Beauty Bonanza:

1) ANLAN Blackhead Remover Vacuum Pore Cleaner Acne Comedones Removal Face Care

Usual Price: S$70

Sale Price: S$26.90

Sale Date: May 10

Get up to 65 per cent off and S$6 off vouchers on your favourite skincare devices. You can also snag free gifts worth S$5.99 with every purchase too.

Click here to add to cart.

2) Sand & Sky Detox and Repair Duo

Usual Price: S$115.90

Sale Price: S$100

Sale Date: May 5 to 10

Does your skin feel congested from wearing a mask all day?

The new Shopee-exclusive Detox & Repair Duo may just be the solution to your woes.

According to the brand, this mask duo detoxes, hydrates and repairs your skin barrier in just 10 minutes, so you can keep your skincare routine simple with effective and clean Australian botanicals.

Get up to 59 per cent off on Sand & Sky exclusive Beauty Bonanza Deals with extra vouchers worth S$15.

Click here to add to cart.

3) Coco & Eve Like a Virgin Deep Condition Bundle

Usual Price: S$135.65

Sale Price: S$85.90

Sale Date: May 5 to 10

Coco & Eve’s Like a Virgin Deep Condition Bundle provides the hair care necessities for all hair types in one convenient set that saves you S$50.

Use this Sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner for clean and hydrated hair, bundled with the award-winning hair masque to deeply nourish and revive your hair.

You can also get up to 50 per cent off on Coco & Eve exclusive Beauty Bonanza Deals.

Click here to add to cart.

4) *SK-II Pitera™ Essentials Facial Treatment Essence (230ml/250ml/330ml) PITERA™ Essence Street Art Limited Edition (230ml) [SK-II / SK-2 / SKII / SK ii | Pitera| Skin Regeneration | Wrinkle | Firmness]

Usual Price: S$261

Sale Price: S$159

Sale Date: May 10

*Available on Sasa on Shopee

Get up to 90 per cent off storewide on SASA best sellers like SK-II, Estee Lauder and Kiehls.

Enjoy S$28 worth of vouchers and exclusive multi brand beauty boxes up for grabs.

Click here to add to cart.

5) [Bundle Deal] Ceradan® Skin Barrier Repair Cream (80g)

Usual Price: S$199.60 (Bundle of four)

Sale Price: S$174.64^ (Bundle of four)

Sale Date: May 10

^Price after voucher

Look out for exclusive deals of up to 30 per cent off on Ceradan’s bestsellers, plus receive a Ceradan toiletry bag and Ceramoz Cream (10g) with purchase.

Click here to add to cart.

6) (Limited Edition) innisfree X Peanuts Green Tea Seed Serum Set

Sale Price: S$39

Sale Date: Always on, while stocks last

Enjoy up to 72 per cent off innisfree Exclusive Beauty Boxes, available in limited quantities only.

Register for their membership to receive complimentary gifts, a welcome voucher and earn up to 2X points.

Click here to add to cart.

7) *Kérastase Nutritive 8H Magic Night Serum for Dry Hair

Usual Price: S$206 (90ml + 90ml sachets variation)

Sale Price: S$103 (90ml + 90ml sachets variation)

Sale Date: May 1 to 10

*Available on Kimage Salon on Shopee

Healthy hair starts from the scalp - nourish your hair by going back to your roots.

Look out for up to 50 per cent worth of exclusive deals on Kérastase’s bestsellers, plus a Mother’s Day gift with purchase worth up to S$98.

Click here to add to cart.

8) NEW 2022 Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum Trial Kit 15ml

Usual Price: S$196

Sale Price: S$92

Sale Date: Always on

If you’re looking for a reputable anti-aging skincare brand, look no further.

With an improved formula to provide triple resilience boosting effects, Sulwhasoo's representative anti-aging serum, the new Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum EX, is the perfect gift of ageless beauty you deserve.

Celebrate Shopee's Beauty Bonanza with Sulwhasoo to enjoy up to 57 per cent in savings and join their brand membership program for additional savings.

Click here to add to cart.

9) *[CLIO] EXTREME GELPRESSO PENCIL LINER 0.35g

Usual Price: S$17.90

Sale Price: S$10.50

Sale Date: May 7

*Available on Club Clio on Shopee

Those who are looking for non-smudging lip tints and foundations can enjoy up to 40 per cent off Club Clio’s best selling makeup and skincare items from May 6 to 10.

There will also be vouchers worth 10 per cent and 20 per cent off as well as a free gift worth S$12.

Click here to add to cart.

10) [By Wishtrend] Vitamin A-mazing Bakuchiol Night Cream 30g

Usual Price: S$49

Sale Price: S$35

Sale Date: May 7 and 10

Wishtrend claims to reduce wrinkles and prevent other signs of ageing without irritation.

Enjoy up to 70 per cent off Wishtrend’s best skincare items from May 6 to 10.

There will also be vouchers worth S$10 and free gifts.

Click here to add to cart.

11) [Grafen] Damask Rose Perfume Shampoo 500ml x2 + [Free Gift] Miniature Cica Treatment 30ml

Usual Price: S$85.60

Sale Price: S$36.90

Sale Date: May 7 to 10

Manage hair loss and remove residue on your scalp with Grafen.

Enjoy up to 77 per cent off Grafen's best hair care items from May 6 to 10.

There will also be vouchers of up to 10 per cent off and free gifts.

Click here to add to cart.

12) [JULYME] Perfume Non Wash Hair Pack (Hair Mask) 200ml

Usual Price: S$58

Sale Price: S$19.90

Sale Date: May 7 to 10

Want to have a hair smell that is 99.9 per cent synchronised with seven popular brand perfumes?

Enjoy up to 70 per cent off Julyme's best hair care items from May 6 to 10 and claim shop vouchers for extra discounts.

Click here to add to cart.

13) Shopee x Zenyum Brand Box - ZenyumSonic Electric Toothbrush with 6 Brush Heads Refills - Pink

Usual Price: S$149.30

Sale Price: S$79

Sale Date: May 10

Start a healthy new teeth brushing habit with ZenyumSonic.

Get your hands on Shopee x Zenyum Brand Box - ZenyumSonic Electric Toothbrush with six Brush Heads Refills at 50 per cent off, available in these colours:

Pink

Black

White

Green

You can also enjoy up to 55 per cent off Zenyum's bundles and vouchers worth up to 10 per cent off during Beauty Bonanza.

What’s more, get a free Zenyum Travel Pouch worth S$25 with a minimum spend of S$100 and register for Zenyum's membership to receive complimentary gifts and welcome vouchers.

Click here to add to cart.

14) [Shopee x Bioderma] Anti-irritation Shower Bundle Brand Box (Eczema-prone Skin)

Usual Price: S$69

Sale Price: S$34.90

Sale Date: May 6 to 10

Enjoy up to 53 per cent off Bioderma's exclusive skincare bundles and brand boxes from May 6 to 10.

You can also collect vouchers worth S$6 and S$12 with 10 per cent cashback for greater savings, with Beautyholics members getting an additional 15 per cent as well.

Click here to add to cart.

15) CNP Laboratory Propolis Energy Ampule (15ml)

Usual Price: S$40.90

Sale Price: S$28.63

Sale Date: May 10

Explore CNP Laboratory's propolis collection to protect and nourish your skin and enjoy up to 30 per cent off, with an additional voucher worth 20 per cent off.

Click here to add to cart.

This sponsored article by Shopee made this writer excited for Beauty Bonanza.

Top images via Shopee