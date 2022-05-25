3 family-friendly activities in June: Disney in Concert, World of Nickelodeon & Let's play @ D’Marquee

Great news for parents who might be looking for fun activities to do with their kids, now that the June holidays are just around the corner.

In the month of June, Supreme Productions will be organising three exciting activities that families and the young at heart can look forward to:

Disney in Concert World of Nickelodeon Let’s Play @ D’Marquee

Witness a 45-piece orchestra bringing Disney tales to life at Disney in Concert and explore thematic play areas featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and more at World of Nickelodeon.

Lastly, bounce on a gigantic inflatable playground with a whopping 14 exciting attractions at Let’s Play @ D’Marquee.

Read on to find out more.

Disney in Concert

Disney In Concert A Dream Is A Wish will comprise four live performances on June 18 and 19, 2022, which will premiere at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Immerse yourself in a magical performance that will transport you into the musical world of classic and contemporary Disney animated feature films.

Watch original Disney footage and listen to four leading vocalists from the U.S. who flew to Singapore to perform, and a 45-piece orchestra that will bring classic Disney tales to life.

These include The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Aladdin and more.

Here are the ticket prices:

Premium: S$158

A Reserve: S$138

B Reserve: S$118

C Reserve: S$98

D Reserve: S$78

Customers can also enjoy 10 per cent discount for all ticket categories from May 20, 2022.

Book your tickets here.

World of Nickelodeon

From now till June 19, 2022, let your kids explore the World of Nickelodeon at Let’s Play located at Marina Square.

There will be a slew of thematic play areas featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer and Bubble Guppies.

Your little ones can go on a Jellyfish Hunt, join the Adventure Bay Fire Rescue, conquer The Ninja Vertical Challenge, or jump on the Jungle Jump-a-thon.

Here are some of the play areas to look forward to:

Ticket prices range from S$32 to S$36.

Enjoy a 10 per cent discount for PAssion Card, DBS and NTUC Card Members or if you buy a bundle of four tickets.

Customers can also get one ticket for free if they purchase two tickets.

*Limited tickets available, while stocks last. Promotion is valid until May 30, 2022.

Book your tickets here.

Let’s Play @ D’Marquee is a massive inflatable playground with 14 exciting attractions at Downtown East that will be open from now till June 26, 2022.

At these attractions, kids can take part in an engaging Virtual Reality (VR) shooting game, bounce on bouncy castles, ride mini dinosaurs and King Kong Robots, play in sand pits and more.

Here’s a look at some of these activities:

Tickets are priced at S$25 for weekdays and S$28 for weekends.

NTUC members can enjoy five per cent off their tickets when you book via KKday’s website and use the code LETSPLAYWEB5OFF.

Otherwise, customers who purchase four tickets enjoy 15 per cent off, while those who purchase a minimum of two tickets enjoy 10 per cent off.

Do note that every customer requires a ticket regardless of age.

Book your tickets here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with Supreme Productions made the writer recall fond memories of watching Disney in Concert when she was younger.

All photos via Supreme Productions