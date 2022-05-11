Up to 53% off 2,500 wines & spirits at iShopChangi from now till June 5, 2022

From May 6 to June 5, iShopChangi will be offering up to 53 per cent off 2,500 authentic liquor deals and bundles.

You can also max out on savings with sitewide vouchers, gift with purchase and extra perks.

Here are some of the deals you can’t miss out on.

For travellers, you can finally look forward to the attractive tax and duty-free prices when you fly.

However, if you are not flying anytime from now till 4 July, don't worry, you will still have access to tax and duty-absorbed prices on an exclusive range of selected items too.

Week 1: Spirits

Choya Yuzu

The Choya Yuzu sports a bitter flavour and is made with yuzu citrus grown on the Shikoku island in Japan.

Original price: S$37.76

Sale price: S$29.90

Purchase it here.

Four Pillars Olive Leaf Gin

Four Pillars Olive Leaf Gin is a savoury gin made with three types of cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil and olive leaf tea from the groves of Victoria's Cobram Estate.

Original price: S$115

Sale price: S$90

Purchase it here.

Week 2: Whisky

The GlenDronach Original 12 Years

The GlenDronach 12 Year Old is a richly sherried Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky which tastes like smooth vanilla, soft fruits and has a nutty finish.

Original price: S$138

Sale price: S$115

Purchase it here.

Glenmorangie 19 Years Old 700ml 43%

Glenmorangie 19 Years Old has a smooth and creamy texture with a subtle sweetness of apple, apricot and tangy oranges, toffee, butter candy and menthol.

Original price: S$209

Sale price: S$179.50

Purchase it here.

Kamiki Intense 500ml 48%

Kamiki intense has a smooth taste and a complex flavour driven by pure malted barley.

Original price: S$126.00

Sale price: S$107.10

Purchase it here.

Royal Salute 21 Year Old The Signature Blend Singapore Edition Scotch Whisky Scotland 1L 40%

This limited-edition pack which features Singapore’s icons is available exclusively at Changi Airport and makes for a great gift and collectors’ item.

This drink features rich, fruit flavours balanced with a medley of spices and a wisp of smoke.

Original price: S$321.54

Sale price: S$294

Purchase it here.

Week 3: Wine

Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay 2017 750ml 12.5%

The Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay is made from fruits sourced from the cool-climate multi-regional Adelaide Hills, Tasmania, Tumbarumba.

Original price: S$62.33

Sale price: S$46.57

Purchase it here.

Orin Swift Blank Stare (Sauvignon Blanc) 2018

The Orin Swift Black Stare has notes of lemongrass, fresh-cut grass and hints of lavender, cream and jasmine.

Original price: S$89

Sale price: S$76

Purchase it here.

Week 4: Sake

[Bundle] Saito Ginjo Aged 12 Years + Saito Junmai Ginjo Genshu + Free Ceramic Set

Saito Ginjo Aged 12 Years is a full-body sake that has a long finish with “a special aroma”.

Saito Junmai Ginjo Genshu is a full body and dry sake with a rich flavour, a high alcohol content and strong taste.

Original price: S$141.20

Sale price: S$105

Purchase it here.

Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 39 16% 720ml

Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 39 16% has soft, sweet scents of Cotton Candy, hints of Banana and Japanese pears.

Original price: S$93

Sale price: S$74

Purchase it here.

Sitewide vouchers

Customers can save even more when they utilise sitewide vouchers during the campaign period:

Eight per cent off with minimum spend of S$100 on iShopChangi.com (discount capped at S$50). Promo code: BOOZE8

15 per cent off minimum spend S$250 on iShopChangi.com (discount capped at S$80). Promo code: BOOZE15

*Applicable on Wines and Spirits products only. Product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Gift with purchase

You will also receive an exclusive whisky cocktail glass set per transaction with a minimum spend of S$300. Limited quantities only, while stocks last.

Pay with Changi pay for extra perks

Receive a S$5 welcome voucher when you sign up for Changi Pay.

Find out more about Changi Pay here, or download the app for iOS here or android here.

