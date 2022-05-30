Storewide 54% off mattresses, bed frames, sofas & more at Four Star’s 54th anniversary sale from June 2 to 5, 2022

For four days from June 2 to 5, 2022, home-grown furniture brand Four Star will be offering a storewide discount of up to 54 per cent off a wide range of products.

These include mattresses, bed frames, storage beds, sofas, TV consoles and coffee tables.

If you’re in the market for good quality mattresses and furniture, here are some of the products to consider:

Four Star Premium Label Mattress

Customers can choose from a variety of Premium Label Mattresses such as Detense Arcticsilk, Chiro+ and Tencel.

Mattress prices start from S$299 for Single and Super Single, S$499 for Queen and S$599 for King size.

Detense Arctisilk

Detense Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex mattresses retain a signature silk-feel that feels cool to the touch and disperses heat fast.

It has also passed stringent tests for compression by the Japanese Industrial Standard Committee, ensuring that the mattress is breathable and durable.

Chiro+ Series

Four Star’s Chiro+ Series range is specifically designed to support one’s posture and care for one’s back.

The firmness and durability of the mattress provides optimal spinal support.

Tencel

Lastly, Tencel mattresses are made with soft, breathable and environmentally friendly Tencel fabric, with latex and memory foam. It is also suitable for sensitive skin.

Bedframes

Besides mattresses, be sure to check out Four Star’s Designer Bedframes and Storage Beds, where prices start from S$199.

Four Star’s bed frames come with a headboard that are fitted to Divan bases, which are made using durable and sturdy wooden frames.

Customers are also given the option to choose between synthetic leather and fabric materials, or wooden and metal legs for their bed frames.

Storage bed

Four Star’s storage bed frames are equipped with a German Hydraulic lift system that allows customers to lift the bed with ease and store their belongings.

In addition, the German Hydraulic lift system comes with a 10 year warranty.

Customers can also opt from synthetic leather or fabric for the bed frame.

Furniture

Apart from mattresses and bed frames, homeowners can also shop for sofas, sofa beds, TV consoles and coffee tables.

Here’s a look at some of them.

Sofa Bed (from S$199)

One Seater Recliner Sofa (from S$299)

Three Seater Fabric Sofa (from S$399)

Three Seater Leather Sofa (from S$699)

A look at the sofa section:

Dining set (from S$499)

Wardrobe (from S$399)

Coffee Table (from S$299)

TV Console (from S$499)

Epitex Bedsheet & Pillow (from S$19)

Event exclusives

To celebrate their 54th Anniversary, Four Star is offering a slew of event exclusives.

Customers who shop during the sale period can enjoy:

Up to a 15 year warranty for all premium mattresses

Free extended warranty for all sofas

Free delivery

Free Philips Airfryer with purchase

Premium luggage with purchase

Free Four Star bedding accessories worth S$700 with purchase

Free Taxi Claim upon checkout

GST absorbed

Zero per cent installment plan

To redeem these items, customers have to spend a minimum amount:

Interested customers can WhatsApp or call 9234 4442 for enquiries on Four Star mattresses and bedframes and 8111 6169 for enquiries on sofas.

Four Star 54th Anniversary Sale

Address: 5 Toa payoh West S318877

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm, daily

Click here for directions via google maps.

Find out more about Four Star’s 54th Anniversary Sale here.

All photos via Four Star

This sponsored article in collaboration with Four Star made the writer want to upgrade her mattress.