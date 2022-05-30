Win a trip for 2 to anywhere in the world, Fullerton staycation & 1 year’s supply of Dove products, just by drinking coffee

Are you someone who needs coffee and occasional travelling to recharge amid the hustle and bustle of daily life?

Here’s a contest that you should not miss out on, especially if you love pampering yourself.

Dove is running a “coffee hunt” in conjunction with the launch of its new Latte Self-foaming Body Wash.

Yes. You heard that right. Coffee latte in a body wash.

New Latte Self-foaming Body Wash – a caffeine boost for your skin

Dove is launching its very first bi-phase self-foaming body wash.

The new latte version has two layers of ingredients– the top layer is made with oat milk and ceramides while the bottom layer is made with Arabica coffee extract.

As all coffee lovers would already know, it’s not just the brain that needs a caffeine boost, your skin can benefit from coffee extract too.

Caffeine can help to brighten, revitalise and energise skin.

What’s better than immersing yourself in the aromatic scent of coffee while enjoying a gentle and hydrating bath at the start of a busy day?

There are also other soothing scents – Peach, Deep Moisture and Sakura – that are perfect for a rejuvenating shower at the end of the day.

And if you’re still considering, here’s why you should try Dove’s new self-foaming body wash now rather than later.

Stand a chance to win attractive prizes by taking part in the Dove Coffee Hunt which runs from now till June 30, 2022.

What about the Dove Coffee Hunt?

The contest is free and all residents in Singapore are welcome to join.

Contest participants are required to earn as many “beans” as possible by buying any of Dove’s Body Wash or completing challenges.

The quickest way to earn the most number of beans is to buy Dove Self-foaming Body Wash.

For every self-foaming body wash that you purchase, you will get 100 beans.

If you often cafe hop with your loved ones, these challenges will be a piece of cake to you.

1) Take a photo with the giant coffee bean at Mosanco Rainforest Café (500 beans)

Get creative and take a photo or video with the giant coffee bean at Mosanco Rainforest Café, one of Dove’s contest partners.

Post it on any social media with the hashtag #DoveCoffeeHunt. This will win you 500 beans.

Take a screenshot of the post and submit it to the Dove Coffee Hunt website.

You can only submit this 500-bean challenge once.

2) Find the Doves at retail outlets (10 beans)

Alternatively you can also take photos of Doves hidden at selected retail outlets islandwide.

Look out for this Dove sticker:

Hint: It can be on a retail display or on the floor.

You can find these Doves at selected Cold Storage, FairPrice, Giant, Guardian, Sheng Siong, Watsons.

This will grant you 10 beans per entry.

3) Supporting Dove’s partners (50 beans)

To get 50 beans, you can get coffee from any of Dove’s official partners:

Online cold brew retailer BootStrap Beverages Moscano Enchanted Cafe Tiong Hoe Speciality Coffee

Or you can also buy L’OR Essenso coffee that’s available at major retailers.

You will bag 50 beans per receipt submission.

Pro tip: You can split the drink purchases into multiple receipts to get as many beans you wish.

4) Cafehopping (one bean)

Any purchase of coffee from any cafe in Singapore will get you one bean.

You can submit as many entries as you wish to for this challenge. Not quite a challenge if cafe hopping is a way of pampering yourself.

Use the Dove Coffee Hunt as a convenient excuse to ask your date out again (and again) or if your significant other is tired of cafe hopping with, here’s something to pique their interest.

Now, let’s skip to the good part.

Grand prizes worth more than S$5,000

Unlike other lucky draws, your winning chances in Dove Coffee Hunt are not dependent solely on Lady Luck.

As you explore new coffee and cafes with your coffee kakis through this coffee hunt, you are also raising your chances to win attractive prizes.

There will be eight winners in total. Winners of the grand prize, and the second to fourth prizes will be determined by the most number of beans collected. Four other winners will be selected for lucky draw prizes.

The grand prize is worth more than S$5,000, which includes:

A trip for two to anywhere (Yes, anywhere!)

(Yes, anywhere!) One year’s supply of Dove products, including self foaming body wash, shampoo and conditioner

Three months’ supply of Tiong Hoe coffee beans subscription

Six months’ worth of L’OR Espresso coffee capsules

A 1.5h beginner coffee workshop for two with Tiong Hoe to make pour overs or latte art

A S$30 voucher to Mosanco Enchanted Café, a tall double wall cup, and almond butter

Six-month cold brew coffee subscription from Bootstrap

Hold up, that’s not all.

The second to fourth prizes are worth over S$1,000 each, you wouldn’t want to miss these.

Other attractive prizes

The second prize consists of a 3D2N coffee-themed staycation at The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, a private Tiong Hoe barista workshop and a three-month coffee subscription.

The third prize is a Breville BES-840 infuser espresso machine and a three-month subscription for coffee beans from Tiong Hoe.

The fourth prize includes three months of Bootstrap cold brew coffee subscription & a coffee workshop for two with Tiong Hoe to learn pour overs or latte art.

For those who just want to take the contest easy, you can stand a chance to win the lucky draw prizes, which include:

An L’OR Mini Coffee Machine

A SMEG coffee machine

A spa session for two at Banyan Tree Spa, Marina Bay Sands

A spin exercise bike

How do you know if you’re winning the contest?

For those who have a competitive streak, you can track your bean accumulation.

Check the box to give consent for marketing updates in the contest form, and Unilever, the parent company of Dove, will email you the total amount of beans you’ve earned every fortnight.

Winners will be notified by July 30 via the email and contact number that you provide.

Do remember to keep the original copy of the receipts for verification upon prize collection.

Waste no time and get started now via https://bit.ly/DoveCoffeeHunt.

