I exercise 5 times a week & I’ve found the secret to smelling fresh despite sweating buckets

Nothing quite beats the heady rush of endorphins after a really good workout.

This is why I exercise and train up to five times a week if time permits.

But with every intense workout comes the possibility of body odour after breaking out in a sweat. And no one likes to smell bad, amiright?

If you are in the same boat as me, here’s how I managed to get out of the “funk”.

What causes body odour?

First and foremost, it’s important to understand what is causing the less than pleasant wafts emanating from your body.

Body odour is a result of bacteria coming into contact with the sweat molecules produced on your skin surfaces.

No matter how much antiperspirant you douse yourself in, it’s impossible to not sweat at all, especially in Singapore’s warm and humid weather.

​​How to eliminate body odour

What you can do, which we may not be paying enough attention to, is to reduce the bacteria on our skin.

This, my friends, is the secret sauce I’d like to bring your attention to: ✨ Anti-bacterial products.✨

Using products with anti-bacterial properties helps reduce bacteria clinging to your clothes and body.

Want to keep the reek at bay?

Wash your clothes with anti-bacterial laundry capsules and before your workout, take a shower with an anti-bacterial body wash.

To put this theory into practice, I used Walch® products before my training.

To be exact, I will be trying the top-selling brand’s two new products: Walch® anti-bacterial laundry capsules and Walch® anti-bacterial body wash with essential oil.

This anti-bacterial pairing is perfect for exterminating bacteria and other germs that cling onto your skin and clothes.

Going beyond smelling good, we all know the importance of keeping up with good hygiene practices to keep coronaviruses away after living with Covid-19 for two years.

Walch® anti-bacterial laundry capsules

The Walch® anti-bacterial laundry capsule encases a blue and amber-gold liquid separately.

The blue substance is a concentrated laundry detergent and softener, while the amber-gold liquid is a disinfectant with antiseptic properties that can kill up to 99.9* per cent of germs and coronaviruses, Walch® claims.

Additionally, the plant-based laundry capsule is free from harmful chemicals and contains no Chlorine, Parabens, Phosphate, Phthalates.

Using the laundry capsules for double the protection

Doing the laundry is more convenient with the use of Walch® anti-bacterial laundry capsules.

Instead of measuring out my usual cocktail of laundry products – laundry detergent, softener, and baking soda (to eliminate odours) – all I had to do was to pop one laundry capsule into my empty washing machine before loading it with my laundry and my job was done.

There’s also no need to cut open the packaging, as the capsule dissolves as soon as it comes into contact with water.

The capsule, while tiny, certainly packs a punch.

Just one capsule had enough cleaning power to effectively remove the stains off of my clothes, including all of the embarrassing tell-tale signs that I am a messy eater.

I guess the laundry capsules certainly lived up to Walch®’s claim of "9x cleaning power" indeed.

The clothes from the laundry had a light fragrance that reminded me of fresh pine, which smells great.

Walch® anti-bacterial body wash with essential oil

Besides Walch®, there probably isn’t any other anti-bacterial body wash infused with essential oil in the market.

The new Walch® anti-bacterial body wash comes in two options: Lavender or Tea Tree.

Like the laundry capsules, Walch® claims the plant-based body wash also kills 99.9 per cent* of germs and is free from harmful ingredients like Parabens and Silicones.

Using the anti-bacterial body wash with added essential oil

The lavender anti-bacterial body wash has a soothing floral smell.

I’d imagine that this would be good to use before bedtime, as the lavender scent is known to have a calming effect, relieve stress, and support a better night’s sleep.

The tea tree anti-bacterial body wash, on the other hand, would be better suited for use during the day as I found that it has a fresh, herbaceous and citrusy scent.

Both body wash lathered easily, and my skin felt soft and hydrated after stepping out of the shower.

I also found that both scents linger on the body after use, almost like a light perfume.

Review of Walch® products

Now it’s time for the true test of these products by Walch®: How would I smell after a sweaty training session?

Before the training, I used the Walch® anti-bacterial body wash with essential oil and donned the clothes that I had washed with the Walch® anti-bacterial laundry capsules.

I remained in my damp workout clothes for a full day afterwards.

I ran a quick sniff test by the end of the day, and I am glad to report that I didn’t smell bad.

I could also go about my day with confidence, knowing that I was protected from bad odour and nasty germs.

And now that restrictions have eased, I can feel good and smell good while having a good time.

About Walch®

Walch® is a leading hygiene and homecare brand that employs German technology to produce a multitude of anti-bacterial products.

And it is very popular.

To be exact, Walch® was the number one best selling brand on Shopee on 3.15 consumer day in 2022, as well as during 12.12, 11.11, and 10.10 in 2021.

You get the gist.

Walch® products on discount now

The Walch® anti-bacterial laundry capsules and body wash with essential oil is currently retailing at major supermarkets,Walch® Official Flagship Store on Shopee and Lazada at a promotional price of S$27.90 and S$7.90 respectively

If you want to feel good and smell good, perhaps you can consider giving Walch® anti-bacterial laundry capsules, and body wash a try.

The good news is that these products will be on offer till 31 May 2022.

Bundle promotions for Walch® products

And if you’re still not convinced, here’s your chance to give the Walch® anti-bacterial products a spin with the free Absolute Cycle class that comes with bundle purchases.

Not to mention, these bundles are also currently also on promotion.

A three-bottle bundle of Walch® anti-bacterial body wash with essential oil and a two-packet bundle of Walch® anti-bacterial laundry capsules is now $$23.90 and S$55.80 respectively.

The regular bundle retail price is S$35.70 and S$71.80.

Redeem a complimentary Absolute Cycle drop-in class worth S$49 with your purchase of either bundles from the Walch® Official Flagship Store on Shopee.

To make things easier, redemption is valid at all Absolute Cycle studios from now till May 31, 2022.

Now you can smell good and feel good.

