The top 5 tech skill sets for today's digital age & the importance of Python

Tech is an incredibly broad term. It covers both mundane doable tasks like setting up a blog, and more dense topics like data analytics and artificial intelligence.

These skills aren’t just for those strictly interested in the tech industry either.

The future of work, and we mean quite a fair bit of work, will be deeply intertwined with technology.

“Tech-lite” jobs, if you will.

Although not requiring specialised deep tech skills, these are jobs that still require the ability to understand new technologies such as automation, robotics, and data analytics for application and communication purposes.

Whatever path you eventually take, here are five of the most important tech skill sets you can learn.

1) Finance

The FinTech revolution has come to see A.I. and blockchain technology dominate and fundamentally change the way people handle, store, and transfer money.

Blockchain in particular has recently exploded in relevancy.

It was the top in-demand hard skill in 2020 according to LinkedIn:

Businesses are increasingly turning to blockchain for business solutions, be it for increased cost savings, trust, or other reasons.

Consumers are also demanding more tech-driven financial services like digital wallets.

The Global FinTech blockchain market is also expected to reach US$8.7 billion by 2026.

2) Tech-enabled services

This is perhaps the most instinctively relevant tech skill for individuals in F&B.

The idea is to utilise tech tools and digital solutions to enhance productivity and streamlining processes of service-related organisations.

One aspect you might immediately think of is food delivery apps.

Skills like mobile app development or even learning to automate the more tedious repeatable aspects of the day-to-day running of a business could do wonders for businesses.

3) Data Analytics

Data Analytics might conjure up some form of dread in those who are not particularly technologically savvy.

But that particular skill set is incredibly important and relevant in today’s landscape.

Fortunately, it is nowhere as dense or difficult to pick up as one might first fear.

Data has quickly become the foundation of solving business problems or making critical decisions.

Data science deals with these vast volumes of data using tools and techniques that find patterns and meaningful information to make the aforementioned decisions.

And the most popular programming language in the data science world? Python.

The best way to learn the language is through hands-on experience.

With the NUS Business School Python for Analytics Programme in collaboration with Emeritus, there is an emphasis on just that hands-on experience for practical business applications.

There will be 10 Python programming modules.

Furthermore, this includes a Lab Week after five modules, where you can apply whatever you have learned so far.

The three-month programme itself will include 118 recorded video lectures with faculty, 18 live online office hour sessions with programme leaders, 13 discussion boards, 10 assignments and activities.

4) Digital media

The Covid-19 pandemic forced many businesses to accelerate their digitalisation plans.

Digital marketing has also attained a higher level of prominence over the years. Those competent in digital skills become essential in assuring their companies adapt quickly in uncertain times.

Technical skills like coding, web development and marketing have been cited by Bernard Marr, an expert on digital transformation and the intelligent use of data in business, as skill sets that will become even more important than they are now.

5) Cyber security

Everyone’s online, and no one’s safe. Keeping your data safe is a skill set that’s worth its weight in gold.

According to SkillsFuture, valued skills range from “encryption techniques, cyber-intelligence to developing security control mechanisms to reduce risks”.

In particular, demand for cloud security is estimated to grow by 115 per cent over the next five years.

The importance of Python

As briefly mentioned above, Python is the most popular programming language in the data science world.

Data analytics empowered by Python programming skills provides a competitive edge in the market.

The NUS Business School ‘Python for Analytics’ Programme in collaboration with Emeritus gives students the hands-on experience that is so essential for future practical business applications.

There is no prior programming knowledge required as well.

Here’s who the programme might be useful for:

Find out more here.

