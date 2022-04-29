1st Sapporo Summer Beer Festival in S’pore from May 1 to July 31, grand prize includes 2D1N staycation at Swissotel the Stamford

Beer lovers have something to look forward to in the next few months.

From May 1 to July 31, Sapporo Premium Beer is collaborating with Makoto-Ya, its official importer and distributor, to host the Sapporo Summer Festival (SSF).

Established in 1992, Makoto-Ya has over 30 years of experience in the Japanese food and beverage industry and is the leading importer, exporter and wholesaler of Japanese food and beverage in Singapore.

What is the Sapporo Summer Festival?

The SSF is the first-ever Beer Festival in Singapore in collaboration with Sapporo Premium Beer that aims to:

Unite Singaporeans who love Sapporo Beer

Spark passion in those who want a good night of fun

For the uninformed, since 1876, Sapporo Premium has been the first beer brewed by the people of Japan, the brand that paved the way for all beers in the nation.

It is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavour and a clean finish, and is the perfect beer to be paired with any meal, for any occasion.

Scratch & Win games with sure-win prizes and a Grand Prize

Over 60 outlets are participating in this SSF, with many exciting prizes to look forward to, including:

Digital scratchcard with sure-win prizes

2D1N staycation as the Grand Prize

Here’s how the Sapporo Summer Festival works:

Customers will have to purchase either four glasses, one jug, or one tower of Sapporo Beer in one purchase The festival’s participating outlets will pass customers a QR code to scan The QR code will lead to a SSF landing page with a Scratch & Win Digital Card Upon inputting their email address and restaurant outlet name, customers can scratch the card

Sure-Win Prizes:

One Glass of Sapporo Premium Beer

One Jug of Sapporo Premium Beer

One Tower of Sapporo Premium Beer

Grand Prize: 2D1N Staycation at Swissotel the Stamford, one of the best 5-star hotels in Singapore

Each customer will get one golden ticket for a chance to win the Grand Prize.

Restaurants that are keen to participate in the Sapporo Summer Festival can contact them here to discuss more.

This sponsored article by Makoto-Ya and Sapporo Premium Beer made this writer excited to attend the Sapporo Summer Festival.

Top image via Makoto-Ya