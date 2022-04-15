Up to 60% off selected skincare, supplements, accessories & kitchenware at iShopChangi’s Mother’s Day Sale till May 8, 2022

From April 7 to May 8, iShopChangi will be having a Mother’s Day Sale where shoppers can expect up to 60 per cent off selected bestsellers from skincare and health supplements to accessories and appliances.

Besides taking this opportunity to shop for a Mother’s Day gift, you can also enjoy additional savings with sitewide vouchers, flash sales and extra perks.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals you can get from the comfort of your home, all at tax and duty-absorbed prices, with or without flying.

Estée Lauder Micro Essence Treatment Lotion With Sakura Ferment Set

Original Price: S$253

Sale Price: S$174

This Mother’s Day, pamper your mother with Micro Essence Treatment Lotion from Estee Lauder and get a complimentary three piece gift set worth S$253.

Do note that products may differ for the gift set.

[iShopChangi Exclusive] Clé De Peau Perfect Pairing Day & Night Emulsion Set

Original Price: S$571

Sale Price: S$400

This six-piece skincare emulsion set is key to having your mother glow with radiant skin:

Here’s what each set contains:

Protective Fortifying Emulsion 125ml Intensive Fortifying Emulsion 125ml The Serum 7ml Hydro-Clarifying Lotion 30ml Protective Fortifying Emulsion 12ml Intensive Fortifying Emulsion 12ml

[Buy 1 Gift 1] Porcelain RevitalEyes Silk Mask (Box of 6)

Original Price: S$122

Sale Price: S$61

Harnessing the ancient benefits of Silk, this set of masks will make a perfect gift for your mother as it contains 10 active ingredients to counteract the effects of stress and aging.

The combination of Collagen, Algae Extract and Antarcticine reduces puffiness and promotes circulation to reduce the appearance of eye bags and neck lines.

For long term care, it is enriched with four advanced cosmeceutical Peptides, including Eyeliss™, to reduce and prevent fine lines as it stimulates repair to the surrounding tissues and increases collagen production.

[Buy 1 Gift 1] IDS Skincare Dermashield Serum

Original Price: S$198

Sale Price: S$99

For both day and night use, this serum will work like an invisible shield to protect your mother’s skin from the harmful effects of High-Energy Visible (blue light) and Infra-red light, as well as environmental pollutants that can accelerate skin aging.

When paired with sunscreen, one’s skin will get maximum protection.

[Bundle of 3] TruLife Premium Concentrated Bird’s Nest With Rock Sugar

Original Price: S$240

Sale Price: S$208

TruLife Premium Concentrated Bird’s Nest With Rock Sugar is a completely natural food product prepared with 100 per cent authentic bird’s nest and rock sugar.

Now with a richer texture and more generous ingredients, this product also contains no artificial flavouring or colouring.

A perfect gift for mothers who have digestion issues or chronic coughs, bird’s nest is also good for those who are recovering from a long bout of illness as it strengthens one’s immune system and body.

[Buy 1 Gift 1] Cham Han Sam Power Up Stick 10ml x 30 sachets

Original Price: S$230

Sale Price: S$115

Cham Han Sam’s Power Up Sticks contain nypa fruticans, which have high antioxidant and antidiabetic capabilities.

As a strong antioxidant health supplement, it contains anti-inflammatory properties, and can support in boosting immunity, and improving blood flow.

It can also enhance mental wellness by providing energy, reducing fatigue and improving memory.

[Buy 1 Gift 1] Kinohimitsu Bird's Nest with Collagen & Snow Lotus with Honey 8's

Original Price: S$99.80

Sale Price: S$49.90

Kinohimitsu Bird’s Nest with Collagen and Snow Lotus Beverage combines deluxe quality bird’s nest with collagen and snow lotus, a nutritious gift that is sure to delight all mothers this Mother’s Day.

Halal-certified, it also has a lower sugar content and no added preservatives, artificial colour nor flavouring.

[Bundle of 3] Mother's Day Special De Bortoli Emeri Pink Florence Broadhurst Moscato

Original Price: S$117

Sale Price: S$79

Pink, sweet and slightly fizzy, this sparkling Moscato contains fresh fruit aromas with strawberry and musk.

Velvety and full with a persistent bead and fresh finish, the drink can be enjoyed on its own or with fresh fruits or seafood.

TEFAL Home Chef Smart Pro Multicooker CY625

Original Price: S$528

Sale Price: S$288

With TEFAL’s Home Chef Smart Pro Multicooker CY625, your mother will be able to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with the people she loves.

Equipped with Opti-Taste technology and a specially designed spherical pot, its electrical pressure valve works in conjunction with the dedicated cooking programs to pressure-massage the ingredients, enhancing their natural taste.

Featuring 19 pre-set programs, this multicooker does it all, from rice and congee to meats, soups and special recipes like sous-vide cooking and abalone.

Three additional special functions allow you to adjust the cooking time, pressure and temperature, for more creative possibilities.

Rounding it all off are a family-friendly capacity and an easy-to-clean design of removable parts and accessories, including a measuring cup, rice spatula, soup spoon and steam basket.

Sitewide Vouchers

Apart from the deals above, there are also sitewide vouchers to be snapped up during the entire campaign period:

Get five per cent off* with a minimum spend of S$100 on iShopChangi.com with promo code EVERYMUM5

Get 10 per cent off* with a minimum spend of S$250 on iShopChangi.com (discount capped at S$50) with promo code EVERYMUM10

Get 15 per cent off* with a minimum spend of S$600 on iShopChangi.com (discount capped at S$100) with promo code EVERYMUM15

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

5.5 Flash Sale

Between May 5 to 7, get 10 per cent off* with no minimum spend (discount capped at S$50) using the promo code 55FLASH22.

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Weekend Flash Frenzy Sale

Between April 21 to 24, get discounts of up to 50 per cent off from brands like La Mer, Clinique, Origins, New Moon, Cheong Kwan Jang and more during iShopChangi’s Weekend Flash Frenzy.

Enjoy an upsized gift with purchase (entitled to one per transaction) as well.

Pay with Changi Pay for Extra Perks

When you sign up for Changi Pay, you can even enjoy a complimentary S$5 voucher.

