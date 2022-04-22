Giant S’pore promises to keep ‘same lower prices’ for over 600 top daily essentials 

If there’s one thing every household has to spend on, it’s groceries, whether it's cooking ingredients, personal care products or other household essentials like laundry detergent.

With rising costs, many Singaporeans are worried about their household expenditure.

It’s not just about hiking petrol prices. Even if you don’t own a car, you’ll agree that many purchases have become a few cents more expensive recently and we all feel the pinch.

And the GST hike has not officially kicked in yet.

Lower prices at Giant to last with more items included

Thankfully, Giant, one of Singapore’s leading supermarket chains, is keeping over 600 favourite daily essentials at the same low prices every day.

This initiative is part of their “Lower Prices That Last” campaign which was first launched in Sept. 2020.

Since then, Giant has promised long-term price reductions on hundreds of everyday essentials across its stores islandwide.

Fast forward to 2022, even as the world anticipates a price hike in food items due to supply chain disruptions and increase in energy costs, Giant is keeping to their promise.

And they are doing more – Giant has added a hundred more daily essentials to its “Lower Prices That Last” campaign.

New items with lower prices at Giant

Here’s a look at some of the new daily essentials that have been added to the list of items with lower prices:

Popular favourites from the “Lower Prices That Last” campaign:

With Giant’s “Lower Prices that Last” items, you can easily cook up delicious and nutritious meals without spending a bomb.

Shop Lower Prices That Last at Giant

If keeping your grocery expenditures as low as possible without compromising on the quality is a top priority, shopping at Giant might be your best bet.

All you have to do is look out for the finger heart sign to identify these value for money products:

Enjoy the best value from a variety of categories such as:

Fresh products like fruits and vegetables, meat and seafood,

Dairy and Chilled products

Food pantry

Home care

Health and beauty

Check out the daily essentials under the “Lower Prices That Last” campaign on Giant’s online store here or shop via the CART app here.

Seniors can also enjoy an additional three per cent off storewide every Monday to Friday to enjoy maximum savings.

