5 reasons why you can consider ordering online and tapau instead of queuing with everyone else

Imagine this: You’re starving, so you rush down to your favourite eatery to buy yourself breakfast, only to be greeted by a long line of equally hungry people.

This situation could have easily been avoided if you had just used foodpanda which allows you to pre-order and pick up your food on the app.

Here are some other reasons why you can consider ordering online and pick-up your next meal.

1. Take your time to order instead of feeling anxious at the counter

I can’t be the only one who feels anxious about screwing up my order and potentially holding up the queue.

What if I pronounce french fries wrong?

What if I forget the 1274648 items my mom wants me to tell the staff to exclude from her order?

There are so many ways my fuddled mind could mess up, especially if I’m ordering for a bunch of people.

The easiest solution would be to consolidate the orders, order online via the foodpanda app and choose pick-up.

Own time, own target. If I pick up my order, I can take my time to order on the app, browse through my options and most importantly, I won’t need to memorise 1,000 orders.

I no longer need to be kan cheong.

2. Reduce the risk of having your order sold out

I woke up one day and had the strongest craving for truffle mushroom pizza.

I decided that I would treat myself by buying it while on my way home from work that day.

Thus, I spent the entire day imagining sinking my teeth into it and ‘tasting’ the burst of truffle flavour in my mouth.

No prizes for guessing what happened when I finally reached the store. Yeap, the person queuing up in front of me bought the last slice.

In hindsight, I realise that this would not have happened if I had just ordered it online and chose to pick it up.

Moral of the story? Just be kiasu and pre-order your item to save yourself the disappointment.

Pizza lovers can consider Dominos which is offering 35 per cent off if you opt for pick-up via foodpanda.

3. Skip the queue at popular stores

There’s no need to be a kan cheong spider and rush to queue for your food, especially during peak dinner hours.

By ordering online and choosing pick-up, you can skip the queue and go straight to the front to collect your order.

This is especially useful for stores that are popular and almost always have long queues, like bubble tea stores or fast-food restaurants.

The best part? You won’t have to worry about whether you’ll make it home in time for your favourite show if you place an order a little earlier.

Psst, foodpanda allows you to make a tapau order and pick up a little in advance:

4. Easily sort out meals on the go

Opting to order via the foodpanda app and picking up your order means that breakfast on the go, or meals between appointments and during coffee breaks are easily sorted.

I mean, if you are already planning to tapau food, why not save time and money using foodpanda?

Plus, when you use the app, you will be able to see at a glance all the restaurants in the vicinity that you can tapau from.

This can help you to solve the dreaded question of what you are going to have for lunch.

5. Take advantage of pick-up discounts

Perhaps the best part about ordering online and opting for pick-up is the discounts.

foodpanda offers generous discounts when you tapau using the pick-up option.

Customers can also choose from a large variety of halal and non-halal restaurants offering Western, Chinese and other cuisines.

Check out this deal that you can’t miss out on:

Tapau with Pau-Pau with up to 35 per cent off pick-up

From Apr. 11 to May 1, enjoy 15 to 35 per cent off the full menu from participating restaurants when you tapau using foodpanda’s pick-up option.

This means that you will be able to skip the queue while enjoying guaranteed discounts.

From Apr. 11 to May 1, enjoy 15 to 35 per cent off the full menu from participating restaurants when you tapau using foodpanda's pick-up option.

This sponsored article in collaboration with foodpanda made the writer want to tapau her next meal.