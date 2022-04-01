S’porean, 27, transforms ailing father’s porridge eatery to mookata place at night, serves S$12 A5 Wagyu beef

In the hopes of supporting his father, who runs a porridge business in the day, one Singaporean man transforms the eatery into a mookata place at night, serving up affordable Wagyu beef and other meats.

Darryl Peh’s father runs White House Teochew Porridge, located at a small coffee shop along Serangoon Road.

Father sustained knee injury

The family-run White House Teochew Porridge was previously rather well-known, and long queues would form.

However, like all other F&Bs, the business took a hit when Covid-19 arrived.

Although the family managed to sustain themselves through social media marketing and deliveries, they faced another obstacle when Peh’s father injured his knee.

According to a 2021 Facebook post written by Peh, the elderly man felt a sharp pain in his knee and was unable to walk properly. He subsequently had to undergo total knee replacement surgery, forcing the business to close from November to early January in 2021.

When the business reopened, the elder Peh’s knee would swell after standing for long hours, and he was advised by a doctor to stop cooking.

Determined to continue running the business, Peh’s father decided to continue serving porridge for lunch, but forgo the dinner slot.

Selling affordable A5 Wagyu beef

This is how Black Pig Mookata came about.

Having a love for mookata, Peh and his sister decided to transform the small coffee shop — by day, customers can get traditional Teochew porridge, and by night, hearty mookata with a wide variety of meat and vegetables.

With this arrangement, Peh’s father is allowed some much needed rest at night, and his knee injury will not be aggravated from working a full day. Additionally, he is able to make rent from the mookata place.

Black Pig Mookata is known for their affordable beef, in particular, A5 wagyu beef, which is the highest quality grade for Wagyu beef.

Upon hearing this, you might be reluctant to fork out a decent sum of cash for this premium meat, but Black Pig Mookata actually sells it at its cost price of S$12.

Additionally, their Wagyu beef is imported from Japan, instead of Australia — the former is where Wagyu originated from, and meat from Japanese Wagyu cattle is considered more authentic than some of the crossbred varieties in Australia.

Here’s what the A5 Wagyu beef looks like. Check out the perfect marbling.

Feasting

When Mothership went down to try out Black Pig Mookata, we were treated to a feast.

Here are the items we tried and their cost:

A5 Wagyu chuck roll — S$12

Gyu steak (Japanese-style steak) — S$8

Ribeye steak cube — S$4

Sliced beef — S$5

Chicken leg patty — S$4

Black Pig Special (Japanese-style pork belly) — S$4

Peh was also kind enough to offer samples of upcoming additions to the menu, such as their A5 Wagyu sirloin.

A small saucer of lard made of A5 Wagyu fats was also provided.

Peh reveals that oiling the pan with this, instead of regular pork lard ensures the meat cooked tastes better.

We then proceeded to slowly cook the meats. First up is the A5 Wagyu chuck roll.

To be very honest, I haven’t tried much Wagyu beef, except for Wagyu beef patties in burgers, but this turned out to be very soft and juicy.

This is in contrast to the ribeye steak cube, which is much firmer, with a stronger and more beefy taste.

The gyu steak comes marinated in a “secret sauce”, which when cooked, gives the beef a slightly spicy and tangy taste.

Despite the decadence of all the Wagyu beef, my favourite was actually the Black Pig Special of Japanese-style pork belly.

I’ve always been more a fan of pork over beef when it comes to Korean BBQ and mookatas, and this hit the right spot with its tenderness and juiciness.

Salivating now after these pictures?

New outlet just opened

Ultimately, Peh hopes that by pricing his items, especially A5 Wagyu beef, as affordable as possible, any “average” person will be able to try good mookata and beef for themselves.

Black Pig Mookata has also opened another outlet, called Yakiniku by Black Pig.

Aside from mookata, the menu will include two signature donburi bowls — the Kiriotoshi Gyu Don (S$8.90) and the Black Pig Don (S$7.90).

Yakiniku by Black Pig

Address: 557 Jurong West Street 42

Opening hours: 6pm to 2am daily

Black Pig Mookata

Address: 1096 Serangoon Rd, Singapore 328193

Opening hours: Fridays to Wednesdays, 5pm to 11pm

