Not just a sales job: 4 myths about studying marketing debunked

You may have heard how getting a marketing degree isn’t necessary if you’re gunning for a job in the industry, and that even non-graduates can be successful marketers, but is it really true?

Well, it depends.

One could argue that marketing skills can be learned on the job, but one can’t deny that having applicable knowledge in digital marketing is an important skill set in the 21st century.

The marketing industry today is a completely different one from 20 years ago.

On top of traditional advertising media such as print, broadcast media and telemarketing, prevalent internet use means digital advertising cannot be ignored.

The buzzword in the digital marketing field is often engagement — where one can talk to customers and get their feedback, almost in real time, in order to resolve issues and tailor your products or services to their preference.

However, marketing hasn’t gotten quite enough respect in some circles.

Some have the opinion that marketing is just fluff and that what you learn academically has zero relevance to real life, or that you don’t need a degree to be a marketer.

Here are some common myths about studying marketing or marketing as a career:

1) You have to be creative or a wordsmith in order to be a marketer

While thinking out of the box when it comes to capturing consumer attention can get you a leg up on the competition, it is not the be-all and end-all of marketing.

And it’s not about thinking up catchy slogans or the wittiest taglines either.

In fact, doing in-depth market research is still one cornerstone of effective marketing and in the digital space, analysing data is vital in implementing online marketing plans to accompany offline strategies.

2) Marketing is basically a sales job

You may have come across people or articles implying that marketers are simply just sales people.

Yes, converting interest into actual sales is an important component of marketing, but it usually doesn’t involve a direct selling approach.

In fact, there’s a more psychological aspect to marketing, and digital marketing especially, as marketers deep dive into the psyches of potential customers to find out what they really, really want.

Through research and data analysis, these strategies aim to turn a casual prospect into a customer, and eventually an advocate.

3) Marketing doesn’t require hard skills

Books offer theoretical knowledge, but to advance in the current ecosystem, you need practical or hands-on learning.

A certification in digital marketing will help you get the best of both.

Getting a good digital marketing certification can often bridge the perceived skill gap between your current skill set and the skills required for the job.

“A good digital marketing certification will most often teach you a lot more of the practical aspects of digital marketing and the experience of hands-on work, and most employers know this,” according to Emeritus, a company which has partnered with NUS Business School for their digital marketing programme.

They added that certifications are also a testament to the student’s keenness and willingness to continue upskilling in the evolving digital market, and can also be considered as useful additions to a marketing degree that centres around principles, history and theories of marketing in the general sense.

Not to mention, going through certificate courses and training is also a way to keep abreast with the latest technology and frameworks.

4) I don’t sell my product or service online so digital marketing doesn’t apply

Creating a website for your business is akin to having a salesperson on standby 24/7.

And it doesn’t matter how small or location-based your business is.

As many of us have found out thanks to global events such as the pandemic, having a digital presence is definitely something worth thinking about.

Says Doreen Kum, a professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School: “Digital technologies enhance marketing, not replace it.”

She adds: “And at the heart of any successful marketing is a strategy that is centred around the understanding of customers.”

Why study digital marketing

It is predicted that digital advertising will account for 67 per cent of all advertising by 2026.

And in Singapore alone, ad spending in the digital advertising market is projected to reach US$1.29 billion (S$1.73 billion) in 2022 – according to market and consumer data research firm, Statista.

Digital marketing entails learning how to engage potential customers online, and leveraging search engines, social media, email and websites to market your product or service.

Another reason why digital marketing is important is that it is affordable and fast.

Online advertisements often cost less than what it would cost you to print banners and flyers, and the message gets sent out into the real world at the click of a button.

It is also measurable — you are able to see almost instantaneously how many people have viewed your message, and track their conversions.

Digital Marketing: Strategies, Models and Frameworks programme by NUS Business School in collaboration with Emeritus

In the two-month-long Digital Marketing: Strategies, Models and Frameworks programme offered by NUS Business School through the Emeritus learning platform, participants are able to gain key insights on consumer behaviour in order to create strategies and frameworks to grow their business or market share.

The programme is designed to give participants in-depth knowledge of what marketing means in the digital world.

Video lectures are delivered by renowned faculty members from one of Asia’s top business school, and the programme includes discussion boards and real-world case studies, simulations and assignments.

Added Kum, who has been lecturing at NUS Business School for nine years: “Participants are able to learn about the essential components for a blueprint and the skill sets to build, track, and measure the brand on.”

Best of all, they are able to do so at their own pace, through the weekly recorded lectures, along with live Q&A sessions with the programme leaders, who are experts in the domain.

