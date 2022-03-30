Get S$120 worth of Vouchers instantly, priority support, extra data & perks at over 50 lifestyle merchants with Singtel's Red Membership programme

Here’s a deal bargain hunters won’t want to miss out on.

Singtel is offering its own membership programme that not only pays for itself, but allows you to enjoy discounts at over 50 Red merchants and receive dedicated and priority Singtel customer support.

Here’s how it works.

Singtel Red Membership

Customers who sign up for the Singtel Red Membership at S$88/year, will instantly receive worth of S$120 vouchers which can be used to purchase a phone or lifestyle gadget.

This means that members can ‘offset’ the S$88 that they forked out for the membership immediately.

Those purchasing the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 Series 5G can enjoy the Red membership at a special price of only S$28 per year, for a limited time and use their S$80 Red device voucher immediately to offset the price of their new Samsung handset.

In addition, members enjoy extra perks for mobile and broadband such as an extra 10GB per month for a year with any 5G plan or 5GNow Add-on, and discounts at over 50 Red merchants.

These discounts range from everyday expenditures to lifestyle items such as discounts off fuel pump prices with the Abecha ESSO Fleet card, staycation deals, dining offers and more.

Members will also receive dedicated customer support. For instance, an agent will schedule a home visit within four hours should customers need help with their fibre connection, so there will always be minimal disruptions.

A closer look at the deals members will be entitled to:

Redeeming deals is a hassle-free process for Red members. All you need to do is show your Virtual Membership card on My Singtel app for in-store deals, otherwise, enter the promo code for respective deals via dedicated links to the merchant’s site on My Singtel app.

Stand a chance to win attractive prizes

To celebrate the launch of Singtel Red Membership, members will stand a chance to win a slew of attractive prizes, including staycations and spa treatments:

3D2N stay at Oasia Resort Sentosa Hotel’s Premier Room (worth S$940)

3D2N stay at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa’s Premier Room (worth S$1625)

3D2N stay at The Clan Hotel’s Deluxe Room (worth S$920)

3D2N stay at Quincy Hotel’s Deluxe Room (worth S$894)

3D2N stay at Orchard Rendezvous Hotel’s Deluxe Room (worth S$620)

60-minute spa treatment at Oasia Spa Sentosa (worth S$177)

Those interested may wish to sign up for the Singtel Red Membership or find out more about it here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with Singtel made the writer want to join the membership programme.

Images via Singtel