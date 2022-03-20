pandamart offering S$0.99 delivery & up to 50% discounts off their products from March 22 to 24, 2022

Great news for fans of foodpanda - pandamart day is happening from March 22 to 24.

During these three days, you can expect great deals such as a S$0.99 delivery fee (no minimum order required) and discounts of up to 50 per cent off on pandamart.

For the uninitiated, pandamart is an online grocery delivery service by foodpanda that offers a wide variety of more than 5000 items in the following categories and more:

Fresh produce

Beauty and personal care

Snacks

Alcohol

Mum and baby essentials

They are also the only 24/7 grocery delivery service that delivers items to you in as fast as 30 minutes.

Here are some star buys you can look forward to on pandamart day:

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (Coke) 12 x 320ml

Usual Price: S$9.30

Sale Price: S$6.95

Ah, Coca-Cola. One of the first few soft drinks that sparked the fizzy drink craze.

Those who are conscious about consuming sugar can purchase a bundle of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar cans (12 x 320ml) at 25 per cent off on pandamart day.

Springfresh Siew Pak Choy (350g)

Usual Price: S$1.95

Sale Price: S$0.99

Pak Choy is one of my favourite veggies, and that’s saying a lot, considering I’m not exactly the biggest fan of veggies.

With an abundance of fresh produce on pandamart (veggies, fruits and meats at selected outlets), you can skip walking through aisles in the supermarket and just have any fresh produce delivered to your doorstep.

Here’s your chance to get these yummy greens at almost 50 per cent off.

Kettle Honey Dijon Potato Chips (142g)

Usual Price: S$5.60

Sale Price: S$4.50

Kettle’s Honey Dijon potato chips are one of my guilty pleasures because they’re one of the more luxurious brands of chips out there that is slightly more expensive.

The reduced prices on pandamart will help with making it less of a guilty indulgence.

Dettol Anti-Bacterial Body Wash Cool (950g)

Usual Price: Three for S$31.50

Sale Price: Three for S$15.75

My parents are regular users of Dettol’s anti-bacterial body wash, and boy, am I thinking of buying this for them as a gift on pandamart day.

Be a filial child and save money at the same time.

Double F.K. Thai Fragrant White Rice 5KG

Usual Price: S$13.50

Sale Price: S$10

A staple in almost every Asian household, here’s your chance to get a 5kg bag of Double F.K. Thai fragrant white rice at S$3.50 off its regular price.

With pandamart, you won’t need to lug this 5kg bag of rice back home from the supermarket since it will be delivered right to your doorstep.

Udders Salted Caramel (474ml)

Usual Price: 2 for S$24.60

Sale Price: 2 for S$20.90

I scream, you scream, we all scream, for ice cream.

This pandamart day, why not indulge in a pint of delicious Udders Salted Caramel ice cream at a discount?

Chivas Regal 12 Years (700 ml)

Usual Price: S$79

Sale Price: S$59

You can now get a bottle of Chivas Regal for just S$59 on pandamart day.

I don’t even drink alcohol, but that’s a good deal.

Stand a chance to win back your entire pandamart purchase

On top of the above discounts, 50 winners will be selected per day (150 winners in total) to win back their entire pandamart purchase.

Winners will be selected at random, and will be notified by April 15, 2022. The value will be credited to their app wallet.

No action is required from users except to buy items from pandamart from March 22 to 24.

Here’s how to pandamart on the foodpanda app:

For more discounts and deals from pandamart and foodpanda, join their Telegram channel here.

All information is accurate at the time of writing.

This sponsored article by foodpanda made this writer excited for pandamart day.

Top image via foodpanda