More than 9 different activities to do with your family this March holidays

If you’re looking for activities for the family this March holidays, look no further.

Klook has an array of fun-filled entertainment for both adults and kids.

Action Art Collective Experience

Action Art Collective is not like your usual art jamming session. Offered by ArtFlock Studio, this art jamming session allows participants to pour and splash paint, and even spin their canvas as they create their masterpiece.

The one and a half-hour session is child-friendly. Each session is helmed by a teacher and the studio offers non-toxic acrylic paint.

During the session, participants will receive 1.2 litres of paint of varying colours, a 40cm x 40cm canvas, and various tools and equipment like squeeze bottles and cups.

You’ll also get some protective outerwear to don over your clothes. But of course, wear something that you wouldn’t mind getting dirty.

After the session, participants’ artworks will be left at the studio to dry and can be collected at a later date.

With Klook, you’ll get an exclusive 15 per cent discount on the Action Art Collective by ArtFlock Studio from now to Mar. 31.

ArtFlock Studio

Prices:

S$46.75 (Adult)

S$55.25 (Child (3-7 years old) + Adult)

Address: 99A Soo Chow Walk, Singapore 575384

Opening hours:

Wednesday to Friday 11am to 8:30pm

Saturday/Sunday 11am to 12:30pm

Book your session here.

Indoor Playgrounds Pass

Do your kids love jumping in huge ball pits, conquering obstacle courses and sliding down giant slides?

The good news is that you can get Klook’s Playgrounds Pass which grants admission for a child and an accompanying adult to five indoor playgrounds: Kiztopia, Kidz Amaze at SAFRA Jurong and SAFRA Toa Payoh, Tayo Station and Pororo Park Singapore.

With the Playgrounds Pass, you can save up to 19 per cent off the cost of playground ticket admissions.

Playgrounds Pass

Price for 1 Adult + Child (9 months – 12 years old):

2 playgrounds: S$65.99

3 playgrounds: S$87.99

4 playgrounds: S$107.99

Note that the pass is valid for four months and allows you to pick and choose when and where you would like to go.

Get your preferred Playgrounds Pass – 2,3,4 playgrounds here.

Here’s more information about the playgrounds:

Kiztopia

From VR spaces to train rides to obstacle courses, enjoy over 18 different play areas at Kiztopia.

Don’t forget to catch the “Dazzling Nights” experience which provides a sensory experience with lighting effects and light projections for the whole family to enjoy.

Dazzling Nights are available on Friday and Saturday, from 7pm to 10pm.

Address: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard, #01-09, Singapore 039594

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10am to 8pm

Friday to Sunday: 10am to 10pm

Kidz Amaze at SAFRA Jurong

Engage in a fun-filled family time at the Rainbow Maze and “Ballocity Arena” at Kidz Amaze at SAFRA Jurong.

Address: 333 Boon Lay Way, Singapore 649848

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 1pm to 7pm

Saturday, Sunday, public and school holidays: 11am to 7pm

Kidz Amaze at SAFRA Toa Payoh

The Kidz Amaze branch at SAFRA Toa Payoh has a huge playground space where kids can climb, crawl and slide through various obstacles.

Address: 293 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh Singapore 319387

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday: 1pm to 7pm

Saturday, Sunday, public and school holidays: 11am to 7pm

Tayo Station

For all Tayo fans, Tayo Station themed indoor playground is also part of this great deal.

At Tayo Station, kids can learn about road safety at Tayo’s Road Circuit while they drive around in a “minibus”. There is also a soft playground area for kids to enjoy.

And after that, they can cool down and catch some episodes of Tayo the Little Bus at the Rainbow Lounge.

Address: E! Hub, Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Level 3, Singapore 519599

Opening hours:

Daily: 10:30am to 8pm

Pororo Park Singapore

Lastly, enjoy hours of non-stop fun riding on a carousel and taking train rides at Pororo Park Singapore. You and your kids can also catch meet & greet sessions with your favourite characters at Tong Tong’s Little Theatre.

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square #02-29, Singapore 039594

Opening hours:

Daily: 10:30am to 8:00pm

NERF Action Xperience

NERF Action Xperience provides fun-filled experiences with multiple themed activity zones and of course, your NERF gun of choice.

Get your adrenaline pumping through exciting challenges with fellow players as well as an obstacle course known as the Conquer Zone.

Here is the March holiday ticketing bundle:

[March School Holidays] All In Bundle of 5

Price: S$220 (U.P. S$262.50)

Includes:

3-hour access to all zones (Conquer, Compete, Challenge and Create) for five people

Includes 5 pairs of grip socks (worth S$3.50 each)

Address: Marina Square, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039594

Opening hours:

Weekdays: 12pm to 8pm​

Weekends, public holidays and MOE school holidays: 10am to 8pm

Book your tickets here.

Speedboat Tour

Speed Boat Tour takes you on an adventure to the Singapore Straits to find out more about Singapore's early sea trade route.

You’ll also get to catch a view of the city skyline and also visit the Dragon's Teeth Gate, and the British Forts.

The hour-long boat ride cost S$39 per person. Lucky for you, it'll be S$35 per person for the first 100 Mothership readers with the promo code “SEAFARER”. Book it now here.

Note that you have to make a booking by June. 30.

If you’re looking for something more fancy for the whole family, you can also enjoy Klook’s weekday 4-Hour Private Yacht Charter.

From now to Mar. 31, the Yacht Charter will cost S$484 (save S$100).

Shangri-La Singapore

If you and your family just want to unwind, a stay at Shangri-La Singapore will be the perfect getaway.

From now till Mar. 26, book a two-night stay package at Garden Wing Deluxe Family Terrace Room from $1,690 with add-ons like complimentary daily breakfast for two adults and one child (below 12-years-old) at The Line.

Your family will also get a S$50 dining credit for every night you stay at the hotel, a complimentary session at buds by Shangri-La, two free sessions at Splash and a special limited edition SL50 child-themed welcome amenities.

The package also includes a specially curated creative wellness programme for one child (aged 5 to 10 years old) staying at the hotel. It will include:

1 x art jamming session with Petit Atelier & Stabilo

1 x creative story craft and appreciation journaling workshop with TheAlphaMind

1 x Peranakan tile colouring activity

1 x Shangri-La’s Secret Service Agents (mystery hunt)

Snacks and lunch bento box provided for one child during the programme

The full itinerary for the wellness programme will be provided upon confirmation.

Do note that there needs to be a minimum stay of two consecutive nights on Friday and Saturday till Mar. 31.

Also, the package is for two adults and one child. A supplementary charge of S$188 applies for the participation of an additional child

Book your stay here.

Check out the other March School Holidays deals here.

