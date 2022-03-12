Up to 60% off gadgets & electronics at iShopChangi’s Online High-Tech Fair from March 10 to 23, 2022

From March 10 to 23, iShopChangi will be holding their Online High-Tech Fair, where shoppers can gear up with great gadgets and electronics deals from as low as S$17 and get exclusive discounts of up to 60 per cent off.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals you can get from the comfort of your home, all at tax and duty-absorbed prices.

You can also enjoy additional savings with their sitewide vouchers.

BOSE QuietComfort 45 Headphones

Original Price: S$466.36

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$419.63

BOSE’s QuietComfort 45 headphones come with a noise-cancelling function and premium comfort, as well as proprietary acoustic technology for deep, clear audio.

If you’re looking for the right balance of quiet, comfort and sound you can enjoy all day long, these headphones are perfect for you.

Click here to add to cart.

BOSE Sport Earbuds

Original Price: S$279.44

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$251.40

Sports fanatics who love to listen to music while exercising, listen up.

Bose Sport Earbuds are designed to energise your exercise with lifelike sound and a comfortably secure fit.

With proprietary technologies, your music will sound clear and balanced, no matter how loud you turn it up.

The earbuds’ sleek design also allows them to sit close to your ears, with ear tips that won’t hurt your ears nor fall out no matter how long you exercise.

Click here to add to cart.

Mayer 3.3L Air Fryer (MMAF09)

Original Price: S$279

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$53.27

A nice deal if you’re looking to buy a good air fryer.

Mayer’s 3.3L Air Fryer not only comes with a 60 minutes timer, automatic cut-off switch and overheating protection; it also has a power and heating light indicator, cool-touch handle and non-slip feet.

Now you can enjoy all your favourite fried food at the comfort of just a few buttons.

Click here to add to cart.

Ya-Man Bright Lift SG Plug

Original Price: S$738.30

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$600.89

Beauty-holics who want to achieve a brighter and more radiant complexion can consider buying the Ya-Man Bright Lift SG Plug.

This RF facial device focuses on brightening skin complexion by using a three-step approach to treat signs of ageing and working on mature skin texture caused by dryness, clogged pores and blackheads.

Cleaning Mode

In step one, the device removes dirt in pores and old keratin remaining on the skin through the power of ions, enhancing the skin’s brightness and creating a foundation for skincare.

Moisturising Mode

In step two, the device uses the melano barrier pulse to enhance skin tone, achieving brighter and more radiant skin in conjunction with whitening cosmetics.

Cooling Mode

The skin is firmly tightened using a cooling down function and blue LED.

Click here to add to cart.

Ya-Man Photo Plus Prestige S

Original Price: S$1,286.92

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$1,065

Like the Ya-Man Bright Lift SG Plug, the Ya-Man Photo Plus Prestige S takes a thorough approach to a range of adult skin concerns with beauty-salon-like functions concentrated into five simple modes.

Equipped with Ya-Man’s original penetration technology - DYHP (Dynamic Hyper Pulse), this device achieves a higher level of facial care compared to the Ya-Man Bright Lift SG Plug.

Click here to add to cart.

PowerPac 2 Slice Bread Toaster Pop-Up (PPT02)

Original Price: S$29.90

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$17

Bread is love; bread is life.

If you’re thinking of upgrading the way you make toasted bread, consider getting the PowerPac 2 Slice Bread Toaster Pop-Up.

Click here to add to cart.

PowerPac Bear Electric Oven 35L (DKX-A35Q1)

Original Price: S$199

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$77

An electric oven with a two-year local warranty and the following accessories for just S$77?

Baking tray

Crumb tray

Grill rack

Handle tool

Consider us sold, ‘nuff said.

Click here to add to cart.

Philips Multigroom Series 7000 Shaver MG7720/15

Original Price: S$129

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$73

Groom yourself with the Philips Multigroom Series 7000 Shaver.

This all-in-one hair trimmer features DualCut technology for maximum precision and comes with two times more blades, designed to self-sharpen and stay effective for up to five years.

Philips’ unique skin protector system guards even your most sensitive body areas. You can shave comfortably to 0.5mm.

What’s more, you can even use the precision shaver after trimming to perfect the edges of your cheeks, chin and neck.

Designed to be water-resistant for convenient use in the shower and cleaning, the Philips Multigroom is also easy to hold and manoeuvre, with a rubber ergonomic grip for superior comfort and control while trimming.

Click here to add to cart.

Fitbit Versa 3

Original Price: S$353.27

Online High-Tech Fair Price: S$278.50

Stay on top of your fitness goals with Fitbit Versa 3, the motivating health and fitness watch with functions such as the Daily Readiness Score, built-in GPS, Active Zone Minutes and more.

It also comes with a one-year international warranty.

Click here to add to cart.

Sitewide Vouchers

Apart from the above deals, there are also sitewide vouchers to be snapped up during the entire campaign period:

Get 10 per cent off* with a minimum spend of S$250 on iShopChangi.com (discount capped at S$40) with the promo code HITECH10

Get 12 per cent off* with a minimum spend of S$350 on iShopChangi.com (discount capped at S$50) with the promo code HITECH12

*Applicable on electronics products only, Terms and Conditions apply.

Flash Sales

On March 18 and 22, you can also camp for one-day flash sales to get 8 per cent off electronics with no minimum spend (discount capped at S$30).

The promo code will be released on iShopChangi.com from 10am to 11:59pm during the one-day flash sale.

Weekly Top Spender Perks

And from March 10 to 23, the top 10 spenders on iShopChangi will receive a S$50 Changi Gift Card for use at participating outlets in Changi Airport’s public and transit areas.

Pay with Changi Pay for Extra Perks

When you sign up for Changi Pay, you can even enjoy a complimentary S$5 voucher.

From March 10 to 23, you can also enjoy an extra S$5 off a minimum spend of S$65 on your purchase on top of other promotions with Changi Pay.

Free Delivery within Singapore

Last but not least, enjoy free delivery within Singapore when you spend at least S$59.

Click here to find out more.

This sponsored article by iShopChangi made this writer look forward to its Online High-Tech Fair.

Top image by iShopChangi