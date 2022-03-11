1-for-1 deals & Origami-themed neon installations at HarbourFront Centre from now till Mar. 31, 2022

From now till Mar. 31, 2022, enter the world of origami at HarbourFront Centre.

Shoppers can look forward to a slew of deals, Origami-themed installations and workshops at the mall.

What’s more, take part in lucky draws and redeem gifts when you spend.

Here’s a quick look at some of the deals and events to look forward to.

50 per cent off and one-for-one deals

Shi Li Fang (#01-12/13/14)

One-for-one Single Value Set (U.P. S$19.80) at Shi Li Fang Hot Pot restaurant.

EAT (#01-84B)

50 per cent off Chicken Chop Curry Rice Set (U.P. S$5.80) at EAT.

Tuckshop (#03-19/20)

50 per cent off Double Fish Rice/Noodles Soup (U.P. S$6) at Tuckshop.

Linen Gallery (#02-68)

50 per cent off Epitex Tencel Bamboo Charcoal Memory Classic Contour Pillow (U.P. S$59.90)

Origami-themed installations and workshops

Enchanted Origami Garden

From now till Mar. 31, visit a larger-than-life Enchanted Origami Garden at Level 1 North Atrium to create unforgettable memories.

Admire the colourful flowers and snap some photos. Here’s a sneak peek of the exhibition:

Origami Exhibition

Drop by the Origami Exhibition, located at Level 2 next to Artary, and explore a Tropical Neon Garden from now till Mar. 20.

Glow-in-the Dark Garden

Taking Flight

Guess the number of birds and stand a chance to win a Baby-G Shooting Star Series worth S$169.

Neon Butterfly Origami Wall

Learn how to fold neon origami butterflies and fill up the Tree of Hope.

Tulip Field

Learn how to fold tulips origami and send your well wishes to our frontliners!

Origami Workshops

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$50 at HarbourFront Centre can redeem an Origami Workshop session by heading to the Information Counter at Level 3.

The Origami Workshops will take place on Mar. 12, 13, 19 and 20 at 1:30pm, 3pm and 4:30pm.

Here are some of the origami that participants will learn to fold.

Miniature Pot Plant Origami:

Origami Park:

Lucky Draw

Spend a minimum of S$50 to take part in a lucky draw and stand a chance to win from a pool of prizes.

5X Star Prizes

True Fitness Membership and a set of family tickets (two adults and two kids) to Trickeye Museum worth S$1,666 each.

5X Weekly Prizes

A set of family tickets (two adults and two kids) to Trickeye Museum worth S$120 each.

Gifts with purchase

What’s more, redeem these gifts when you spend at HarbourFront Centre:

To find out more about the promotions and events happening at HarbourFront Centre, click here.

Photos via HarbourFront Centre

This sponsored article in collaboration with HarbourFront Centre made the writer want to learn how to fold origami.

