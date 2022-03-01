GudSht launches new soju ‘pop-tail’ with Chuga Soju, comes in 3 flavours for S$15 each

Soju drinkers, here’s something to add to your to-try list.

GudSht has recently launched a brand new soju ‘pop-tail’ with Chuga Soju, which is essentially a soju cocktail mixed with a popsicle.

Chuga soju is a Korean brand that uniquely produces soju by blending distilled spirits made with Korean Uiseong apples to create a balanced sweetness in aroma and taste profile. They are one of the most popular brands in Singapore, known for being the pioneers who created lychee and watermelon flavoured sojus.

The pop-tail comes in three flavours: apple, lychee and muscat grape. Each selling for S$15 (before service charge) and is available at their Orchard Cineleisure outlet.

I am quite a heavy (recreational) drinker and am also particular about my cocktails and drinks.

That’s why when I was assigned the task to try out their new drinks, I decided I should not miss out on the opportunity to taste all three flavours on the same day.

Here’s my own assessment.

Pop-tail #1: Apple-solutely Adore You

The Apple-solutely Adore You pop-tail is a mix of apple soju from Chuga and a double mican setouchi lemon popsicle, finished off with sliced peach garnish.

When I first smelled the drink, it reminded me of the Hi-Chew candy. There’s a hint of sweetness, and it didn't smell like an alcoholic drink.

I was prepared for the drink to taste sour because of the lemon popsicle, but surprisingly it was not sour at all. Instead, there was a subtle apple and peach aftertaste.

Overall, a pretty well-balanced drink that is perfect for our tropical weather. I prefer the other flavours, but this is the one if you want something easy to drink.

Pop-tail #2: Never Lychee Go

I will just be upfront to say that this is my favourite out of the three.

The Never Lychee Go pop-tail comes with a pear popsicle and pineapple-stuffed lychee garnish with a generous amount of lychee soju from Chuga.

I actually asked them how much soju was poured into the pop-tail and they showed me that it was at least half a bottle. So go easy on the drinks, guys.

When you mix the popsicle into the drink, it has a slushy texture that is quite similar to the 7-11 Slurpee that some of us grew up with.

You can taste the refreshing lychee flavour at the first sip and it ends off with a mild pear aftertaste. Overall, a very pleasant experience. The best part is probably the pineapple stuffed in the lychee, it deserves to be called the main star rather than simply just a garnish. The burst of flavours from the fruits mixed with the soju made me want more.

After a few bites of the bar snacks, the sweet-tasting lychee became stronger - but I am not sure if it was because I drank more, the taste continued to build up on my palate.

And yes, GudSht has some asian-themed bar snacks that are worth ordering.

My picks would be their skewers (the leeks!), truffle fries, yakiniku beef cubes and signature GudSht wings, which comes in asian classic and shoyu pepper flavour.

Pop-tail #3: Isn’t Life Grape

I was expecting this to be the sweetest amongst the three, but I was wrong.

The Isn’t Life Grape pop-tail includes a cola-flavoured popsicle, drenched in muscat grape soju from Chuga and finished off with lime wheel garnish.

The pop-tail honestly tasted nothing like the overly sweet grape soju that we are familiar with. Instead, it was more of a spicy cola taste, probably due to the acidity of the lime that was infused with the cola-flavoured popsicle.

There’s only a hint of grape taste and overall, the flavour profile leans more towards the heavier side. My guess is that if you are someone who enjoys drinking whisky or dark rum, then you would enjoy this drink more.

This drink does bring back some childhood memories though. The smell of it reminded me of the childhood cola candy we used to buy from the provision shops at our void decks.

Other alcoholic beverages available

If pop-tails isn’t really your thing, fret not. GudSht has a wide array of alcoholic beverages for you to choose from.

You can also purchase 2 bottles of Chuga soju for S$18 during happy hour from 3pm to 8pm, available in unique flavours such as Lychee, Watermelon & Honeydew.

You can enjoy it with beer (somaek) or as a highball (mixed with soda water) or just as a shot (it’s really smooth).

GudSht is also known for their bottled cocktails like ‘Unicorn Barf’, which makes for great gifts or drinks at home dinner parties.

Their happy hour deals and promotions on their wines are also not to be missed, which includes a S$39 highball tower deal.

Chuga summer playground

Gudsht is also running a special March promotion with Chuga Soju, on top of its ongoing deals.

Promos available:

Three different types of Chuga Soju Pop-Tails at S$15 each

Chuga Soju Hi-Ball (soju + soda water) at S$5

Chuga Makgeolli x Soju Bomb Bundle at $28 (UP: S$33) includes: One soju bottle (available flavours: original, apple, watermelon, honeydew, muscat grape, lychee, and peach) One makgeolli bottle (available flavours: original, peach, and yuzu)

Somaek Tower at S$39 includes: Three litres tower mix of beer and soju

Somaek Slushie at S$10 per glass

Exclusive GudSht 1st Anniversary special on Saturday, Mar. 12 and Sunday, Mar. 13: Two hour free flow buffet at S$25 per person



The bar is tucked in the corner of Cineleisure, and decorated with art works from Sam Lo and Howie Kim. A pretty cosy vibes and away from the crowd, which is ideal if you are catching up or hanging out with some friends.

GudSht

8 Grange Rd

#01-04

Singapore 239695

Opening Hours: 11am to 10:30pm, Mondays to Sundays

Top photo by Kane Raynard Goh

This article is sponsored by GudSht and it allowed the writer to day-drink during work hours without getting into trouble. Win.