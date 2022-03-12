You can donate your extra mobile data to vulnerable seniors with GOMO by Singtel

If you are on a GOMO data plan and often find yourself having extra data at the end of the month, here’s some good news – you can donate these to people who might not even have data.

How can I donate my data and who exactly will be getting it?

The GOMO by Singtel app now has a Data Donation function which allows customers to donate from their monthly base data plan, provided they have more than 6GB.

This can be done by:

Ensuring your GOMO app is updated, Tapping the GOMO mascot (Nomnomo) on the GOMO app home screen, Tapping “Donate my data” and pushing the button to donate 5GB of data.

Each donation is 5GB and will be consolidated and distributed to senior citizens from the social enterprises GOMO is working with, such as NTUC Health.

Helping seniors to alleviate their loneliness amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

It’s not a stretch at this point to say that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the social lives and mental well-being of the elderly, especially with the restrictions on social activities.

The data donation will also encompass senior citizens who have limited social support, are in the sandwich class or have fallen through the cracks, or are lonely and socially vulnerable.

The distribution will be done via top-ups for the Prepaid hi! SIM Card and will go towards helping the elderly by increasing their connectivity and addressing the loneliness brought on by the lack of recreational activities.

Singtel also provides digital literacy workshops

At this point you might be thinking: It’s all fine and good if the donated data helps the elderly watch shows online, or perhaps even find a new source of entertainment, but what about scams? What if they fall prey to a scammer who reaches out to them, especially if they are feeling lonely?

The good news is that seniors will also receive support for digital literacy in the form of Singtel’s Digital Silver Workshops to help them better utilise their data online.

Such workshops take place in the form of one-on-one sessions with Singtel staff to help the elderly pick up basic digital knowledge such as using a smartphone.

These are conducted at Singtel shops before their opening hours, and also at Senior Activity Centres.

So if you are looking to push a button for a good cause, you can find out more information about GOMO’s data donation feature here.

You can also find out more about how the #dataforgood initiative, which the data donation feature is part of, here.

This sponsored article made the author think about whether he should switch his data plan.

Top images via IMDA YouTube