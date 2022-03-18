Coffee Bean offering 50% off its new Oat Milk Latte from now till Mar. 31, 2022

Here’s some good news for lovers of oat milk and coffee: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has added Oat Milk Latte to its menu.

To celebrate its launch, customers can enjoy 50 per cent off the new drink from now till Mar. 31, 2022 - making it just S$3.90 for a regular size Oat Milk Latte.

Here’s what you can look forward to:

Oat Milk Latte

The new Oat Milk Latte (U.P. from S$7.80) is a smooth and creamy concoction, with toasty notes of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s signature coffee extract.

It’s perfect for those seeking a healthier option as it’s made from OATSIDE’s oat milk, a plant-based substitute milk that has no saturated fats or added sugar.

Alternatively, customers can also opt to top-up S$1 to choose oat milk as substitute milk for other beverages.

For the uninitiated, OATSIDE is Singapore's first homegrown oat milk brand that oversees its production process from grain to milk.

This allows the brand to ensure that only sustainably sourced ingredients of the highest quality are being utilised.

50 per cent off promotion

From now till Mar. 31, 2022, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is offering its regular size Oat Milk Latte at 50 per cent off.

This means that a regular size Oat Milk Latte will set you back S$3.90, instead of S$7.80.

The promotion is available all day in the month of March, in-store and on GrabFood, while stocks last.

Find out more about the new Oat Milk Latte here, and view the full list of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf outlets here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf made the writer tell all her friends about the promotion.

All photos via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf