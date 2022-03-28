Bluenest property agency wants to put an end to lowballers in S’pore market & let sellers sell quickly at asking price

Singaporeans love their properties and they cannot lie.

A look at some successful transactions that have taken place illustrates this very well.

Properties that found the right buyers for quick deals

HDB property

A five-room DBSS HDB flat in Toa Payoh was sold by Bluenest for a whopping S$1.16 million in September 2020.

Home close to town

A Derbyshire Heights condominium was sold in five days after languishing on the market for a few months, despite it being an attractive property in the downtown Newton area.

Suburban private property

More recently, a Singa Hills condominium unit in Eunos was sold in 3.5 months for S$880,000 after it was left unsold for close to six months.

Despite spending some time as a listing, the Singa Hills home’s final transacted price was just S$20,000 shy of the S$900,000 listed price.

What do these properties have in common?

And the two things all three properties above have in common?

They were all sold close to their asking prices by Bluenest.

What is Bluenest anyway?

Bluenest differs from traditional property agencies in Singapore.

As a tech-first company, it harnesses technology, marketing, buyer-and-seller matching over an app, and the curation of top-tier agents with track records, who are hand-picked to buy and sell properties.

And there’s more to this method.

As Bluenest transacted close to 300 properties in 2021, its proprietary platform gets better with more users and transactions as it gets fed more data.

This has allowed Bluenest to acquire a trove of data having made property transactions at the rate of about one property per business day for the whole year.

When the date get parsed, it showed:

- One in two units got sold at the highest price at the point of sale.

- 60 percent of property were sold at the sellers’ asking price

- 40 per cent were sold in less than a week

- 60 per cent were sold within a month

Such insights give both buyers and sellers the peace of mind to carry out their property transactions via Bluenest, knowing upfront how good a deal they are getting.

For those who engage Bluenest, they can expect to pay less for the services.

Bluenest charges a commission of just 1 per cent, way below the average market rate of 2 per cent.

What do Bluenest property buyers get?

Bluenest aims for quality agents over sheer quantity, and they are equipped with the Bluenest Agent App comprising a wide database of buyers and agents.

As a result, they are able to connect with the potential buyers easily and quickly within a day.

Think of it this way: For buyers and sellers, the pool of buyers committed to purchase is widened, and sellers will be more perfectly matched to eliminate expending additional time and resources casting far and wide to get a match.

This essentially means that Bluenest can combine the care afforded by traditional property agents with the precision and fluidity that technology offers, which shakes up the Singapore property market.

What is Bluenest’s track record?

In sales, selling one or two properties quickly and meeting the seller’s expectations might be a fluke.

But doing it consistently?

Throughout 2021, despite being one of the newest entrants to the Singapore property market, Bluenest sold several other properties across the island in a relatively short time after they were listed.

These sales, which essentially highlight how Bluenest conducts its business with finesse, include:

Sunglade in Serangoon: Sold in 9 hours without any physical viewing.

56 Havelock Road: Sold in six days.

Trellis Towers in Toa Payoh: Sold in 1 day without any physical viewing.

So, what’s the secret of Bluenest’s quick turnaround?

Property agents, sellers, and buyers all have the tools and information at their fingertips.

What do Bluenest property sellers get?

Sellers have access to the Bluenest customer dashboard that provides up-to-date information with real-time viewing feedback and offers.

The technology Bluenest uses helps in carrying out real-time market analysis and comparative market analysis to optimise sellers’ listings according to the market situation and demand to ensure maximum exposure on the various listing portals.

Such features will help first-time and inexperienced sellers as well as experienced sellers who had only previously dealt with traditional property agents.

What problems does Bluenest solve in Singapore’s market now?

While Singaporeans are property-mad, not all properties can be transacted at a premium price or at asking price, and definitely not within a short span of time.

Unpopular location, high asking price, and the poor marketing of the unit all contribute to the property being left on the shelf for weeks and months on end.

What happens then?

Such listed properties end up untouched, overlooked and avoided, as its lease and price erode before the sellers’ eyes.

How much commission does Bluenest charge?

The best part is that with the transparency of its track record and value added services, Bluenest charges a 1 per cent commission fee for all of Bluenest services.

This includes professional photography services, social media marketing and 360-degree virtual tour of the listed property.

The Bluenest satisfaction guaranteed promise is that they are able to do more than what a traditional agent does – at half the market rate.

This sponsored article by Bluenest helped this writer know more about property transactions.

All images courtesy of Bluenest