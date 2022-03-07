7 things I’d like to receive as housewarming gifts once I get my own HDB flat

I’m a single Singaporean female turning 28 years old in June this year.

While many of my peers are either attached or about to get married, I’m relatively content with singlehood and where I am in life right now.

In fact, content enough that I don’t mind not getting married at all.

After all, there are many other things to look forward to in life besides getting hitched.

For example, celebrating life at my own pace and getting my own place.

While there are still some years before I get my own HDB flat, I have taken steps to plan for the day this finally comes.

To get ahead of the curve, I’ve even put together a list of seven things I’d like to receive from friends and family as housewarming gifts once I do get my own place.

After all, living alone and furnishing a new home on a single-income means I would need all the help I can get.

1) EuropAce 2-In-1 Powerful Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner EHV W80 & EHV Z10 (2 Year Warranty)

Original Price: S$99.90

Sale Price: S$69.90 (only available on March 15)

Most homeowners would probably agree that household cleaning is one of the biggest banes of having your own place.

That’s why it’s super important to invest in quality cleaning equipment because it will make your life so much easier.

With a lightweight body of just 1.3kg, EuropAce’s 2-in-1 Powerful Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is both easy to use and long-lasting.

It also comes with multiple brush tools to clean any flooring materials, as well as a 12KPa powerful suction.

2) Walch® 9X Antibacterial Laundry Capsules 65 Pods x 3 Packs

Original Price: S$107.70

Sale Price: S$74.70 (only available on March 15)

Laundry is one of my least favourite household chores, simply because I don’t do it very often and always get confused by the different steps/ buttons on the washing machine.

Thankfully, Walch’s antibacterial laundry capsules are here to make my life much easier because all I have to do is pop one into the washing machine per load of clothes.

Not only are these laundry capsules plant-based (and therefore more environmentally friendly), they also kill 99.9 per cent of germs and have nine times the cleaning power of regular laundry detergents.

They also do not contain harmful chemicals like chlorine, parabens, phosphates, phthalates or optical brighteners, making them a definite household asset.

3) [Shopee Exclusive] Bundle of 4: Detox Enzyme 30s x 4 [Mega Size Bundle]

Original Price: S$239.60

Sale Price: S$112 (only available on March 15)

By the time I own my own home, I would be in my mid to late 30s.

According to Kinohimitsu, this is the age range where digestive enzymes in my body start to decline, resulting in inadequate enzymes to carry out digestion and detoxification processes.

To spring clean my body and restore my gastrointestinal health, Kinohimitsu’s Detox Enzyme would be perfect as a housewarming gift.

4) SK-II Pitera™ Essentials Facial Treatment Essence (230ml/ 250ml/ 330ml) PITERA™ Essence Street Art Limited Edition (230ml) [SK-II / SK-2 / SKII / SK ii | Pitera | Skin Regeneration | Wrinkle | Firmness]

Original Price: S$261

Sale Price: S$159 (only available on March 15)

SK-II has often been called the holy grail of skincare, and while I personally haven’t used their products before, starting in my 30s hopefully isn’t too late at all.

Since the whole process of buying and doing up my own place is sure to take a toll on my skin, SK-II’s Facial Treatment Essence will be more than useful in regenerating my skin and firming up any wrinkles or stress marks on my face.

5) [Official Warranty] NEW 2021 Xiaomi TV P1 43 inch 4K UHD | Android 10 | Smart TV | Hands-free Google Assistant | Stereo Speakers

Original Price: S$799

Sale Price: S$469 (only available on March 15)

Buying a TV is a pretty huge expense on any new homeowner’s part.

While I do enjoy watching my regular dose of Netflix movies and shows, I’m not too sure if blowing a few hundred dollars on a TV would be at the top of my mind when I finally have my own place.

If my friends and family are willing to pool their money to get me a TV much like the new 43-inch Xiaomi one as a housewarming gift, who am I to say no?

6) Roam SL Wireless Portable Speaker

Original Price: S$299

Sale Price: S$289 (available till March 15)

Ah yes, what’s a housewarming party without a good sound system?

Friends and family who know the way to my heart (or in this case, home) would understand how much I enjoy a good and reliable portable speaker.

Given that I’ll be entertaining guests in my new home, a wireless portable speaker will definitely come in handy in setting the mood with my Spotify tunes.

7) ASICS Women GEL-BND Sportstyle Shoes in Soft Sky/ Midnight

Original Price: S$109

Sale Price: S$43.60 (available from March 1 to 30)

Exercising is not and has never been my forte.

However, the sad truth is that I have to exercise regularly to stay fit because I don’t have sky-high metabolism.

If I get the ASICS Women GEL-BND sportstyle shoes as a housewarming gift, I’ll definitely be more motivated to exercise and stay active.

Buy these items and more at Shopee’s 3.15 Consumer Day Sale

It’s important to take time to appreciate yourself amidst the hustle and bustle of life.

So make sure you celebrate yourself during Shopee’s 3.15 Consumer Day Sale which will take place on March 15 this year, where you can buy all the items listed above and more to fulfil your self-care needs.

Additionally, Shopee is celebrating you and all consumers by doling out the following deals on March 15:

S$50 Cashback available all day for everyone, guaranteed for all users

S$6 off S$50 vouchers on over 2,000 brands

S$0.01 ShopeePay deals to enjoy discounts of up to 99 per cent off

Here are some key highlights to expect.

Crazy Flash Sale

Be ready to snatch up a crazy lineup of deals from the best brands every two hours on March 15.

Look forward to all-time best sellers at marked down prices during Midnight Rush Hour from 12am to 2am, and S$0.10 Flash Deals Relay from 10am to 11am and 1pm to 2pm!

Big Brand Discounts for You

Shopee Consumer Star Awards

From now to March 14, vote for your favourite brands and stand a chance to win an exclusive S$15 no minimum spend Shopee Voucher. Find out more here.

Shopee Surprise Cart

From now to March 15, join the Shopee Surprise Cart challenge where you can stand to win up to S$150 shopping vouchers daily.

Simply screenshot your Shopee carts and upload them as per the requirements on Shopee’s official Facebook, Instagram (@shopee_sg) and TikTok (@shopeesg) pages.

Keep a close eye on these social channels to see how you can increase your chances of winning. Find out more here.

Shopee Mall Fan Fest

New Launches on Shopee Premium:

Look forward to new exclusive launches from Elizabeth Arden, Foreo and IT Cosmetics. What’s more, enjoy all-day upsized gifts with purchase and flash vouchers as well.

Stand to win attractive gifts from Shopee Premium brands on Shopee’s official Instagram page (@shopee_sg)

Dream Bags Sale

Shop till you drop with one-day only price exclusives, featuring 12x marked down luxury bags with discounts of up to 40 per cent off from Dior, Burberry, Fendi, Balenciaga and more

Shop luxury without burning a hole in your wallet with Shopee’s zero per cent instalment plans and pay from as low as S$100 per month

If you’re a new Shopee user, enjoy S$10 off your purchases with no minimum spend with the promo code SHOPEE315DAY, valid till March 31, 11:59pm, limited redemptions only.

This sponsored article by Shopee made this writer look forward to getting her new home in a few years.

Top photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash