For my VTL trip, I’m headed to Western Australia first

The improved Covid situation has led to loosening travel restrictions, which means that my friends are eyeing the UK and continental Europe as potential holiday destinations.

But after some good news from the Australian government on Feb. 21, 2022, welcoming back vaccinated tourists to their shores once more, I’m headed to Western Australia instead.

Western Australia has announced the reopening of its borders to international travellers on Mar. 3, 2022.

I first visited Australia back when I was a student, and there was an opportunity to tour Fremantle, Perth and Margaret River.

It was an utterly charming experience.

We sampled amazing food like kangaroo steaks, barbecued prawns and mussels fresh from the sea.

And while I didn’t partake, my friends had a ball tasting deep golden and dark red wines from Australia’s finest vineyards.

But aside from the food, Western Australia is (literally) a breath of fresh air.

There may be no place in Singapore where you can stand and see the blue sky fill up the entire horizon, without a single building in sight.

The memories of cruising down the roads with the radio turned up loud, seeing the crash and roll of the waves when we stopped at white sand beaches are not ones I will soon forget.

Some people like to holiday in places that are familiar, and that’s perfectly fine.

But I prefer instead to go somewhere completely different to what we can experience in Singapore.

And after more than a year of having to stay within our borders, I suspect I’m not alone.

Here are some ideas to make your Western Australia experience just as brilliant as mine was.

1. Food and Wine

Margaret River may be small, but it produces a substantial quarter of Australia’s premium wine output.

Australia’s most premium wine region boasts over 150 wine producers and 90 cellar doors, and you can find everything from Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc to Semillon and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Explore the Margaret River region and enjoy the wild, cool ocean breeze that helps to create their world-famous wines.

For all you wine-lovers out there, Margaret River may be as close to heaven as it is possible to get on Earth.

As for food, you’re spoiled for choice.

Whether it’s getting a burger at Hungry Jack’s, a barbecue in the open air or a fish and chips while lazing by the beach, Western Australia is an agricultural and culinary powerhouse.

You can really taste the freshness of the food served there, as compared to Singapore which imports most of its food.

But if you’re going to be in Australia, why not try the local fare? Stop by a steakhouse and tuck into a nice kangaroo steak.

Lighter and healthier than beef, less gamey as compared to lamb, it’s a meal you won’t soon forget.

2. The Ocean and White Sandy Beaches

Australia is largely a coastal nation, with most of its population living near the sea, and Western Australia is no different.

Surfing and boating are popular activities, but just be careful around the local marine life.

With 19 world-class beaches within easy reach of Perth, a fun day out is never far away.

The beaches, in particular, are a great place to spend a lazy afternoon.

Quiet and secluded, with fine white sand and pristine waters to splash around in, it’s an experience to remember.

If you feel like getting out of the city itself, check out Lucky Bay near the charming town of Esperance.

Along with even more dazzling beaches and clear turquoise water, perfect for either swimming or sailing, a lucky beachgoer may just catch a glimpse of a curious kangaroo.

While most kangaroos prefer dry land, the sheltered Lucky Bay is famous for its kangaroo visitors, bounding happily along the surf.

Remember to respect the wildlife and keep your distance, but you can still get an awesome photo or two.

For those of a nautical bent, the Busselton Jetty may be of interest.

One of the longest jetties in the world, it even has a train line for tourists to get from one end to the other, a relic of the old-school train line.

The jetty features one of the few natural underwater observatories in the world.

If you’re feeling adventurous, the underwater walk in a full diving-suit is a uniquely Australian experience.

Marvel at the sea creatures in their natural habitat, while at the same time, being completely protected.

3. Wildlife

Speaking of wildlife, Western Australia has magnificent fauna that Singaporeans can only see at the zoo or in videos.

The most awe-inspiring of the sights to see has to be the magnificent humpback whale.

There are a variety of boat tours for those interested, like this one leaving from Fremantle Harbour.

Western Australia is the only place in the world where you can see the humpback whales migrating south towards their feeding grounds.

Witness the massive, yet peaceful animals, swimming serenely in the ocean just as they’ve done for hundreds of years.

If you fancy something smaller and arguably cuter, a trip to Rottnest Island to see the friendly quokkas might be up your alley.

The quokkas have become world-famous for their adorable “smiles”, featuring in many Instagram selfies.

Since they’re accustomed to humans, be patient and you’ll be able to meet one too.

4. The Great Outdoors

While Singapore has a number of old-growth forests, Western Australia is home to some of the most diverse and well-preserved natural environments in the world.

The crystal cave in Yanchep National Park is a must-see attraction, featuring natural formations like stalactites, flowstones and stalagmites that are truly ancient.

Just an hour’s drive north of Perth, stepping into the cave will take you back to a time before humans even walked the planet.

Along with hiking and walking nature trails, boating down the beautiful Swan River will be another highlight of your trip.

Longer than our own Kallang River, Swan River is perfect for a lazy afternoon out on the water.

But if you’re feeling adventurous instead, tackle one of Australia's greatest four-wheel-drive road adventures, the Gibb River Road in Kimberley, the northernmost region of Western Australia.

The thrillseekers among us will have an exhilarating time cutting through the rugged and remote Kimberley outback.

Lose yourself amongst massive gorges, crystal-clear rock pools and thundering waterfalls billions of years in the making.

The lure of travel is calling once more, and you can bet that Western Australia with all its hidden gems is first on my list.

