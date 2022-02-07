A Valentine’s Day date itinerary at the hidden side of Orchard for all lazy partners out there

One could say that planning for Valentine’s Day is a stressful time for couples. There’s pressure to make the day as special as possible to make memories that you and your partner will remember for years to come.

If you are planning for this eventful day, it can be overwhelming to pick out a nice gift, buy them a perfect bouquet and choose the right restaurant and activity for a memorable night.

So if you’re still scratching your head over how to celebrate the most romantic day of the year when it’s just around the corner, we’re here to help.

For anyone who’s still undecided on what to do for Valentine’s Day with your loved one, here’s a nifty full-day itinerary of sorts for couples who can’t wait to spend the whole day together.

If you’re tired of the bustling crowds at Orchard Road, Tanglin Mall is a hidden gem tucked away at the start of Orchard Road. It boasts a good variety of boutique brands, home decor and lifestyle shops, cafes and high-end restaurants.

They’ve also recently refreshed their look and brought in some new stores and restaurants for a whole new shopping experience.

Hit the gym first

If you and your partner are both fitness fanatics, why not start the day with a workout?

You can get your blood pumping with some weight or circuit training, which revs you up with enough energy to prep for the day ahead.

Platinum Fitness (#02-118) at Tanglin Mall is a premium boutique gym with high quality equipment.

They offer a range of membership packages, from single-month memberships (S$170/month) to six months memberships (S$110/month) to annual membership packages (S$99/month or S$1,200 per year + one free month).

Additionally, the Tanglin Mall outlet is offering an early bird discount of 20 per cent off its membership packages.

If you’re not a member yet, fret not. New customers get a first-time 50 per cent discount on Platinum Fitness trial and weekly packages (U.P. S$20 and S$45).

You can find more information on its memberships here.

Platinum Fitness is also equipped with shower facilities, so you don’t have to worry about being stinky and sweaty for the rest of the date.

Brunch time

Once done with your workout, it’s time for brunch!

SaladStop (#B1-129) has a wide selection of salads, grain bowls or wraps.

You can choose from any of their menu items or even create your own meal, so you'll feel happy and energized for the rest of the day.

Shopping

Once you’re done with your meal, walk off the calories with some retail therapy in the air conditioned mall.

If you guys are a couple that enjoys healthy snacks or is more environmentally conscious, check out Scoop Wholefoods Australia (#02-133), which offers raw organic and natural wholefoods, from dried fruits to chocolates to nut butters.

With the help of Scoop Wholefoods' staff, you can even make your own nut butter with their in-store machine.

As the entire store is zero-waste, no plastic packaging is used — you can admire the foods piled in barrels or crates, which give the store a more rustic feel.

Some married couples who are out on a date for Valentine’s Day may be thinking of how to humour their little ones at the end of the day.

Young parents can pick up toys for their little ones at Tanglin Mall’s newly revamped Kid’s Zone on Level 2, which includes stores like Kidz Story (#02-106), Motherswork (#02-109), Petit Bateau (#02-105) and the newly opened Minene (#02-111).

You can also indulge in your inner child at The Better Toy Store (#02-113), which has an array of classic toys, ranging from wooden playthings to stuffed teddy bears to puzzles and games.

For new couples, this can be a good place to start a conversation about childhood fun times and to get to know each other better as you window shop.

With other shops like Prima Donna (#02-102), Cobalt Room (#02-150) or Ns Boutique (#02-129), you and your partner can also browse for something special to wear on your next date out.

Dinner with wine

There’s plenty of fancy restaurants at Tanglin Mall, but Wine Connection Bistro offers both great food AND affordable wine.

And yes, you might have been fooled by its name, but the place doesn’t just serve drinks.

The Bistro whips up Mediterranean fare like pasta and pizza. You can also pair your meal — or if you’re feeling atas, a cheese platter — with one of over 300 labels of wine imported from around the world.

And good news, the place is having up to 33 per cent off on alcohol from its New Collection 2022, with bottles going as low as S$16.90.

Perfect way to end the date.

Promos at Tanglin Mall

It’s time to slot in Tanglin Mall as one of your weekend destinations.

Whether you’re heading there with friends, or your family and children, there’s sure to be something to check out.

To make your Valentine’s Day even sweeter, readers who sign up for Tanglin Mall’s Great Rewards app can redeem a S$10 Great Rewards e-voucher when you use the promo code <TMXMSVDAY>. This is limited to the first 200 redemptions.

This sponsored article by Tanglin Mall made the author look forward to Valentine’s Day.

Top photo from Wine Connection and Tanglin Mall