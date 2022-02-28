Traveloka celebrates 10th birthday with Michelle Chong & up to 60% off hotels, attractions & flights

Who says you can’t have your cake and eat it?

If you’re thinking of going on a staycation, visiting a local attraction, or better yet, going overseas and visiting an attraction, why not enjoy up to 60 per cent discounts at the same time through Traveloka’s upcoming 10th birthday sale, or “Salebrat10n!”?

The sale on hotels, attractions, and flights starts from Feb. 21 to Mar. 6, but those who really love a good deal should keep their eyes peeled for Traveloka’s birthday on Feb. 28 to enjoy the most discounts.

There are also daily flash sales from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6 from 10am to 12pm and 10pm to 12am.

Not to mention, Traveloka will also be unveiling its very first brand ambassador on that same date.

Traveloka Singapore’s first brand ambassador

Traveloka Singapore’s new brand ambassador is Michelle Chong, a versatile thespian and a household name to many Singaporeans.

Besides playing multiple characters on screens, Chong has also gone behind the scenes to produce, write and direct her own films, videos and programmes.

Chong said she was “beyond excited” to be Traveloka Singapore’s brand ambassador, and added it is a “one-stop shop app for all your holiday and everyday lifestyle needs”.

“Whether mass or high-end, Traveloka has all the deals in travel, beauty, spa, dining and activities, everything in one entity, much like me with all my characters! Now I can really ‘Explore Like Never Before’!”

What is Traveloka?

For those who are less familiar, Traveloka is a lifestyle super app that amalgamates a wide range of accommodation, transportation, attractions, activities, and tours.

Through its online platform, users can easily browse, make bookings, and purchase tickets for these lifestyle activities.

Traveloka Salebrat10n’s staycation deals to look out for

Pro-tip: If you love a good deal, be sure to make a booking via the Traveloka app and stack their vouchers during the Salebrat10n! period.

To help you get a slight sense of what Traveloka has to offer, here are six staycation deals for those who do so:

Stay.Eat.Mookata at Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview for S$94

As the name suggests, you’ll get to stay at Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview for one night, and have a Mookata feast.

Besides the Mookata set and Thai Milk Tea for two, breakfast for two is also included so you can be sure that you and your plus one will be well taken care of.

Not to mention, this deal includes a free upgrade to a premium room with a view of the river. Talk about a staycation with a view.

Mint Room with Skyline Lounge Access for two at One Farrer Hotel for S$114

If you enjoy your cocktails, this deal allows you to drink to your heart’s content.

Guests can access the Skyline Lounge, where they are entitled to free flow alcohol, all-day refreshments and breakfast for two.

Other club benefits include exclusive access to One Farrer Hotel’s rooftop and swimming pool.

And the best part is you can very conveniently retreat to the comforts of the Mint Room after all the eating and drinking without having to worry about arranging for transport while under the influence.

Executive Club room at Furama City Centre for S$97

This is yet another option if you enjoy throwing back a couple of bevvies because evening drinks are complimentary from 6pm to 8pm at the Executive Lounge.

Guests can pace themselves with some complimentary light bites in between, and hydrate before/ during/ after with Furama’s all-day complimentary refreshments.

There is also complimentary breakfast for two and in-room broadband internet connection and local calls

Traveloka Birthday Sale Premier Room at Hotel Grand Pacific for S$100

If you prefer a more central location, this deal is for you.

Hotel Grand Pacific is located in between Dhoby Ghaut and City Hall.

This gives you easy access to the Orchard Road stretch and the numerous shopping malls and amenities in the vicinity.

Guests can also enjoy a free upgrade from the Deluxe Room to the Premier Room at the four-star hotel and enjoy free breakfast for two the next morning.

Deluxe King with Breakfast at Royal Plaza on Scotts for S$115

If you prefer to be even closer to the Orchard Road shopping district, look no further.

Royal Plaza on Scotts is situated just a stone’s throw away from the Orchard Road shopping belt.

Guests can have a taste of what it’s like to stay right at the heart of Singapore’s most famous retail district and amidst the hustle and bustle.

While there is certainly no lack of dining and breakfast options along the 2.2km Orchard Road stretch, guests can also look forward to complimentary breakfast free for two at Royal Plaza on Scotts.

Deluxe Room with Breakfast at Grand Park City Hall for S$132

If you want to spoil yourself, why not consider booking yourself a night at the five-star Grand Park City Hall.

Each room comes with a bay window that overlooks Singapore’s iconic skyline, perfect for your Instagram Story room tour videos.

For early risers, you can capture the Singapore skyline against the sunrise as your backdrop.

After which, you can dig into and enjoy the daily breakfast, which is complimentary for two.

Book your next holiday with these sweet VTL flight deals

But wait, that’s not all that the lifestyle super app Traveloka has to offer.

From short visits to domestic attractions, to an extended holiday overseas, here’s a round up of some of the sweet deals on Traveloka:

Enjoy up to S$120 discount on your Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights with the “VTL120” coupon code.

If you’re flying with Singapore Airlines, get an additional S$10 discount off your booking with the “SQ10” coupon code. Talk about a great way to fly, huh?

Here are some of Traveloka’s flight deals:

Take a scenic road trip through Great Ocean Road in Melbourne from S$176.50

Visit the 12 apostles, flights from Singapore to Melbourne from just S$176.50.

Visit the 18th century monument Brandenburg Gate in Berlin from S$206.50

Have a guten Tag (good day) at Germany, flights from Singapore to Berlin are just S$206.50.

Walk through the old alleys of Bukchon Hanok Village in Korea from S$197.50

Star in your own K-drama, flights from Singapore to Korea from as low as S$197.50.

More about Traveloka’s Salebrat10n!

Traveloka’s birthday sale – Salebrat10n! – runs from now till Mar. 6, at 12pm daily, with peak discounts on Feb. 28, the lifestyle super app’s 10th birthday.

You should also stay tuned to Traveloka’s daily flash sales, which runs from Feb. 28 to Mar. 6 at 10am to 12pm and 10pm to 12am.

Be a part of the celebration through the in-app game Cut the Cake! to get up to S$531 off your hotel, accommodation, and attraction bookings.

Play the Cut the Cake! game

Playing the game is as simple as 1-2-3:

Enter the game with the Traveloka mobile app by scanning the Traveloka logo Move your phone around to look for the 10 cakes to slice Et voila, win up to three vouchers worth up to S$50 each day upon completion

Do note that the vouchers’ value varies each day, you can visit Traveloka’s website for more information on Traveloka’s Salebrat10n!.

