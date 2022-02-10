Salaries in tech industry expected to rise in 2022, driven by high demand for talents

Digital transformation is an ongoing universal phenomenon with no signs of slowing down.

Strong demand for tech talents in Singapore is projected in 2022, as companies in Singapore continue to push for digital transformation, according to surveys done by professional recruitment agencies.

Growth across industries

Growth is expected in multiple areas across the tech industry, as many organisations look to catch up on building their digital capabilities.

Going digital and leveraging digital services such as e-commerce, data analytics and cloud computing is crucial to the success of many businesses.

With companies and employers evolving their businesses to be part of the digitalisation boom, the salaries of tech talents are expected to rise due to the high demand for tech-related roles across different sectors.

This has led to an increased demand for developers, user experience/user interface (UX/UI) experts, and data analysts.

Make career moves with tech skills

An article published on the government job portal My Careers Future indicates that data analytics and coding are among the top five digital skills that employers are looking for in 2022.

It could be intimidating for some with no relevant tech backgrounds or qualifications to think about moving to a completely new tech-related role, or finding jobs within the tech industry.

However, with digitalisation dominating the job and business landscape, it is important for employees to remain agile and continue adding value to their employers by picking up new tech skills.

Equipping themselves with the latest tech capabilities could help them stay relevant in the future.

Learning tech skills with universal relevance

Currently, Vertical Institute (VI) in Singapore prepares individuals for the jobs of tomorrow with in-demand tech skills. It runs bootcamps in data analytics, data science, and user experience (UX) design.

The three courses are accredited by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF), and seek to prepare individuals and businesses for the future of work.

VI is also an official training partner of GovTech Singapore.

Up to 90 per cent subsidy and more

Originally priced at S$2,500 per course, eligible Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) can enjoy a subsidy of up to 90 per cent off their course fees when they sign up for one of the three IBF-accredited courses.

Singaporeans aged 25 and above can also use their SkillsFuture Credits to offset the remaining course fees.

In addition, NTUC (National Trades Union Congress) members can utilize the UTAP (Union Training Assistance Programme) to offset 50 per cent of any remaining fees.

Flexible schedules outside working hours

The three courses consist of seven lessons each, with each lesson lasting three hours.

Classes are conducted on evenings or weekends, so busy working professionals have no need to change their schedules.

The courses are designed to be completed within a month, and participants will be taught by industry experts who work in companies such as Google, Alibaba, and Gojek.

Towards the end of the course, participants will graduate with a capstone project, where they attempt to solve real-world problems using the knowledge they acquired.

The courses are designed for beginners, and no prior background knowledge is required.

After completing the course, individuals will receive an industry-recognised certification to display the skills they picked up during the course.

According to Randstad’s survey, junior data scientists in Singapore can rake in about S$5,000 a month, and those who are experienced can be paid about S$18,000 a month.

Meanwhile, junior-level hires in user experience (UX) design and development can earn about S$5,000 a month, while experienced employees can earn about S$15,000 a month.

Data analytics

The Data Analytics Bootcamp will equip participants with hands-on experience in Excel, SQL and Tableau - the most important tools for performing data analysis on the job.

This course takes a deep dive into the data analysis process: collection, cleaning, analysis, and visualisation.

According to Indeed, SQL was the most listed skill in job postings in 2021, appearing in a whopping 42.7 per cent of all data job postings.

With Tableau, participants will be able to create dashboards and visualisations to process raw data into formats that can be understood easily.

Data science

Participants who enrol into the Data Science Bootcamp will begin by learning the fundamentals of data science and Python, one of the most popular and highest paying programming languages.

Over 67 per cent of developers who have used Python extensively said they enjoyed using the language and wanted to continue using it, according to a survey of more than 82,000 developers.

The popularity is not without reason, as Python is a versatile programming language that can be used in web development, machine learning, and even artificial intelligence (AI).

In VI’s data science course, participants will learn how to create machine learning models to derive business insights.

User experience (UX) design

The User Experience (UX) Design Bootcamp is an end-to-end programme that will kickstart your journey of becoming a UX designer.

Participants will be taught fundamental topics such as user research, information architecture, wireframing & prototyping, while building their first UX portfolio project.

In their final project, participants will execute the UX design process from end to end, which is aimed at solving real-world problems.

How to apply

VI’s courses are conducted virtually over Zoom, so you can learn anywhere, as long as you have an internet connection.

If you happen to run into problems during the course, there will be a dedicated instructional team to help you. Alternatively, you can also reach out to VI’s community of peers for guidance.

As mentioned above, there are no prerequisites for all three courses, so for those who want to add to your arsenal of skills or are looking to dip your toes into the tech industry, you can learn more here to kickstart your tech journey.

Top image via Campaign Creators/Unsplash

This sponsored article by Vertical Institute made the writer envious of his peers in the tech industry.