Light to Night Festival 2022 returns to Civic District with new interactive art experiences from now till Feb 3

Light to Night Festival returns with more festival locations from Jan. 14 to Feb. 3, 2022.

The visual arts festival offers over 60 engaging and multi-sensory experiences in its continued “phy-gital” format that is held both outdoors and indoors, over an extended run time of three weeks.

This year’s theme “New Ways of Seeing, Thinking and Being” inspires visitors to engage with the world from new perspectives and states of mind, especially to better understand the “new normal”.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or just looking for somewhere fun to hang out with your loved ones at any time of the day, here are five highlights you can check out at this year’s festival.

1. Arts Skins on Monuments

The colourful light projections illuminating the façade of iconic landmarks is a returning favourite of the festival.

Switched on from 7:30pm to midnight, daily, during the festival period, it’s hard to miss them when you walk around the Civic District.

Refractioned by Metamo Industries with Benedict & Palmer

This year’s display on National Gallery Singapore’s façade blends photographs of HDB facades with iconic Singaporean architecture that were captured during the circuit breaker period in 2020.

Besides National Gallery Singapore, other landmarks that sport light projections are:

The Arts House

Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM)

Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall

The artworks were created by Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Design & Media students, under the Art Skins on Monuments Mentorship Programme.

In addition, drop by National Gallery Singapore’s Rotunda Library & Archive, which showcases a light projection.

Titled Into Multiplicities by Jo Ho & Intriguant, it sheds light on how different types of archival materials are collected and interpreted.

2. Flight by LiteWerkz

Over at the Padang, one of two new art installations is Flight.

Inspired by the flight of birds, this responsive installation encourages introspection and self-discovery.

Flight responds to Bluetooth signals from your mobile device to generate “a symphony of light and colour” to reorientate your perception of space.

3. Fragment of a Shoreline by Spatial Anatomy and Akai Chew with OFTRT

Fragment of a Shoreline is the other installation at the Padang that offers a contrasting experience to Flight.

It aims to remind visitors about the history of the Padang while encouraging them to consider the present.

The multisensory installation features a reconstructed shoreline from the 1800s which visitors can sit at, prompting them to reflect on their individual experiences.

4. Move For?ward (Unseen: Inside Out)

Light to Night continues to highlight diverse voices in society through new interactive experiences.

Supported by Unseen Art Initiatives, a volunteer-led inclusive arts platform, Move For?ward (Unseen: Inside Out) is one of such examples.

The art installation features the collaborative process of gathering and representing the stories of 12 individuals from the visually impaired community.

Located at National Gallery Singapore’s Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium Foyer, visitors can immerse themselves in an audio tour of the installation while navigating through a web of strings.

5. Visions by Acute Art

Visions is a cutting-edge interactive outdoor augmented reality (AR) art exhibition.

It marks Light to Night Festival’s inaugural collaboration with leading AR art production studio Acute Art.

Visions comprises several AR artworks from leading global artists, including KAWS, Cao Fei, and Olafur Eliasson.

For the first time, Acute Art is featuring a Singaporean artist in its international roster—Ho Tzu Nyen, whose commission is titled “Language”.

His AR artwork aims to shed light on the multi-layered nature of history through an interplay of projected anime and virtual reality embodiments.

Visitors can unlock these experiences along National Gallery Singapore’s façade with the Civic District as the backdrop, enabling them to view this space in a new light.

Additionally, explore the AR artworks in 360° with accompanying soundscapes in the day as well as at night.

Other programmes at the festival include Art x Social on Saturdays and Sundays, a festival village featuring local craft shops, an aura photo booth and more, as well as Kolektif Takeover, featuring programmes by youth for youth, taking place on Fridays and Saturdays.

Free Admission to National Gallery Singapore

Admission to National Gallery Singapore is free for all on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during Light to Night Festival.

The Gallery’s admission hours also have been extended to 10pm on those days.

Click here to find out more about the other programmes at the Light to Night Festival 2022.

You can also check out their Instagram @lightonightsg and Facebook pages for updates.

