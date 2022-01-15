3 indoor playgrounds with Peppa Pig, dinosaurs & Nickelodeon stars for kids in S’pore from now till Apr. 17

Looking for a fun activity for you and your kids? Look no further.

From now until April 2022, there is not one but three exciting indoor themed playgrounds that you can bring your young ones to.

Kids will have a blast exploring bouncy castles, diving into ball pits and hanging out with their favourite TV characters.

These are the three playgrounds:

Jurassic Dinosaur – Adventure Park Interactive Indoor Playground

Hang out with “real life’ dinosaurs at the interactive Jurassic Dinosaur – Adventure Park Indoor Playground at D'Marquee, Downtown East.

Families can learn more about life during the Jurassic period and take a walk through a primeval forest where different species of dinosaurs will come to life.

There’s also a variety of games and activities for the kids.

The kids can hop on a dinosaur ride.

If rides aren’t their thing, they can also be entertained by a volcano trampoline, slides, interactive ball pit games and many more fun activities.

This themed playground is open from now to Feb. 13 at D’Marquee, Downtown East.

Planning to head down on a weekday? It is open from 12pm to 9:30pm and an entrance ticket costs S$25.

On weekends, public holidays and the eve of public holidays, the playground opens from 10am to 9:30pm. Tickets cost S$28.

Parents should note that there’s a 90-minute playtime limit and that everyone needs to bring their own socks and wear them at certain stations to participate in the activity.

Book your tickets here today.

Peppa Pig – Happy Day Interactive Play

There’s no doubt that Peppa Pig is a hot favourite amongst preschoolers.

Now, they can meet their favourite characters from the show at the Peppa Pig Happy Day Interactive Play.

Kids will be able to step into Peppa Pig’s world, with the playground space replicating classic scenes from the animated series with three-dimensional character statues.

There are also numerous themed interactive video projections that will bring to life the world of Peppa Pig.

Kids will have the option of entertaining themselves at a soft playground area.

And a hopscotch and basketball area for kids to show off their sporty side.

Head down to the Peppa Pig – Happy Day Interactive Play at Marina Square, #03-208/209 from now to Feb. 13, 10am to 10pm daily.

From Monday to Thursday, entrance tickets cost S$28 each.

From Friday to Sunday and on public holidays, tickets go at S$32 each.

Gather friends and family and purchase the Peppa Pig Access Pass for S$288 which entitles you to 12 entrance tickets. This saves you up to S$96.

There’s also a 10 per cent discount if you get four tickets at a time or if you are an NTUC card member.

Planning to head over during an off-peak hour? Get 25 per cent off the price of an 8pm ticket.

Parents should note that all adults and children are required to wear socks throughout the session.

Get your tickets here today.

The World of Nickelodeon

From Feb. 26, the Nickelodeon-themed playground will welcome families for a fun-filled day.

Kids will meet their favourite characters from popular Nickelodeon shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer and Bubble Guppies.

The kids can take a ride on the train from Dora the Explorer.

On top of that, there are interactive games and obstacles, a soft playground, and even a climbing wall for the kids.

This playground opens from Feb. 26 to Apr. 17.

Guests should note that there is a 90-minute playtime limit. These are the time slots available: 10am, 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm & 8pm.

The weekday tickets will cost S$32 each while tickets for the weekend, public holidays and eve of public holidays will cost S$36 each.

PAssion and DBS card members can get 10 per cent off their ticket prices.

Book tickets here.

