Up to 66% off alcohol including beers, wines & spirits online & at warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2022

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just around the corner, it can only mean one thing: CNY sales.

If you haven’t done your CNY alcohol shopping yet, now’s the chance to stock up.

Cellarbration is having its annual Chinese New Year warehouse sale from now until Feb. 28, 2022, with a huge variety of beer, wines, whiskies, spirits, one litre spirits, festive bundles, limited edition whiskies and many more up for grabs.

The deals, available both online and at 11 retail outlets, will have you spoilt for choice.

Oh, did we also mention that there is 60-minute express delivery at S$14.90 with no minimum spend.

Up to 66% off alcohol and freebies worth up to S$100

Over 1,000 items are on discounts of up to 66 per cent, along with freebies such as whisky carafes, Tanqueray copa glasses, cheese boards and more.

This includes:

CNY exclusive bundles

Singleton Staycay Bundle

Free limited-edition speaker, beach towel, cheese board

CNY Price: S$124

Usual Price: S$154

Singleton 18 Years Gift Set

Free whisky carafe

CNY Price: S$125

Usual Price: S$170

Tanqueray Sevilla + Fever Tree Bundle

Free Tanqueray copa glass

CNY Price: S$68

Usual Price: S$109

Tanqueray No.10 Gift Pack

Free Tanqueray copa glass

CNY Price: S$74

Usual Price: S$101

Copper Dog Double Dog Bundle

Free copper dog dipper

CNY Price: S$119

Usual Price: S$178

Baileys CNY Bundle: Original, Strawberries & Cream

Free Baileys glass and tote bag

CNY Price: S$68.90

Usual Price: S$97

New Zealand wines

Two Oceans Chardonnay/Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot/Pinotage/Shiraz/Sauvignon Blanc

6 Bottle Case Deal

S$93.90

1 Bottle Deal

S$16.90

French wines

Maison Castel Syrah

CNY Price: S$22

Usual Price: S$39

Maison Castel Châteauneuf Du Pape

CNY Price: S$58

Usual Price: S$77

Maison Castel Cote De Provence Rosé

CNY Price: S$30

Usual Price: S$46

Maison Castel Chardonnay

CNY Price: S$23

Usual Price: S$34

Maison Castel Sauvignon Blanc Bordeaux

CNY Price: S$25

Usual Price: S$44

Beers

Heineken quart (15 bottles x 660ml)

CNY Price: S$59

Usual Price: S$174

Corona Beer Bottle (24 bottles x 355ml)

CNY Price: S$55.90

Usual Price: S$87

Erdinger Dunkel Beer Bottle (12 bottles x 500ml)

CNY Price: S$52

Usual Price: S$78

Erdinger Weissbier Bottle (12 bottles x 500ml)

CNY Price: S$52

Usual Price: S$78

Hoegaarden Beer Bottle (24 bottles x 330ml)

CNY Price: S$58

Usual Price: S$91

Como Beer Bottle (24 bottles x 330ml) — Newly launched fat-free beer

CNY Price: S$68

Usual Price: S$90

Rossl Bier Bottle (24 bottles x 330ml)

CNY Price: S$60

Usual Price: S$75

Special offers and discounts

Specially for Mothership readers only, sign up on the Cellar Rewards app (it’s free!) during the CNY sale and get:

S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$250

200 welcome points (can be redeemed for Cellarbration products)

Access to exclusive deals including CNY hampers and party packs when you download the Cellarbration app

Delivery details and charges

Delivery is available seven days a week.

Cellarbration’s special CNY 60-minute Express Delivery option is now available.

This is applicable for orders placed between 11am and 1am (Monday - Sunday). The delivery surcharge will be S$14.90 regardless of the order amount.

60-minute Express delivery timings: 11am - 2am daily.

Next-day delivery is available when you order between 12am - 11:59pm (Monday - Sunday), and will be free for orders S$99 and above. If not, delivery will cost S$8.

Next-day delivery timings: 11am - 10pm daily.

Same-day delivery is only applicable for orders between 10am - 6pm (Monday - Sunday), and will be free for orders S$150 and above. If not, delivery will cost S$9.90.

Same-Day delivery timings: 11am - 11pm daily.

There will be no delivery on public holidays.

Retail outlet locations

Ubi Showroom, 361 Ubi Road 3, #01-00, Singapore 408664

Opening Hours: 10:30am - 7:30pm daily

Saturday & Sunday Hours: 10:30am - 6:30pm

Closed on Public Holidays

Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #B2-63, Singapore 238839

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm

The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue #01-48, Singapore 797653

Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm Daily

Public Holiday Hours: 10am - 8pm

Marina Square Shopping Mall, 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina Square, #03-216A, Singapore 039594

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm

Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, #01-304/305, Singapore 519599

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 10pm

Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #04-41, Singapore 608532

Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm

Textile Center, 200 Jalan Sultan, #01-05, Singapore 199018

Opening Hours: 11:30am - 9:30pm daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11:30am - 9:30pm

10 Lorong Telok, Singapore 049023

Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm, Monday - Saturday

Public Holiday Hours: 12pm - 10pm

Hougang Mall, 90 Hougang Avenue 10, #B1-33, Singapore 538766

Opening Hours: 11am - 93:0pm, Monday - Saturday

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm

Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Road, #03-21, Singapore 633343

Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm, Monday - Saturday

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm

Northpoint City, South Wing, 930 Yishun Avenue 2, #B2-101, Singapore 769098

Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm, Monday - Saturday

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm

Have a gin-credible Chinese New Year and remember to drink responsibly! If you drink, please don’t drive.

This sponsored article by Cellarbration

