Up to 66% off alcohol including beers, wines & spirits online & at warehouse sale from now till Feb. 28, 2022

With Chinese New Year (CNY) just around the corner, it can only mean one thing: CNY sales.
If you haven’t done your CNY alcohol shopping yet, now’s the chance to stock up.
Cellarbration is having its annual Chinese New Year warehouse sale from now until Feb. 28, 2022, with a huge variety of beer, wines, whiskies, spirits, one litre spirits, festive bundles, limited edition whiskies and many more up for grabs.
The deals, available both online and at 11 retail outlets, will have you spoilt for choice.
Oh, did we also mention that there is 60-minute express delivery at S$14.90 with no minimum spend.
Up to 66% off alcohol and freebies worth up to S$100
Over 1,000 items are on discounts of up to 66 per cent, along with freebies such as whisky carafes, Tanqueray copa glasses, cheese boards and more.
This includes:
CNY exclusive bundles
Singleton Staycay Bundle
- Free limited-edition speaker, beach towel, cheese board
- CNY Price: S$124
- Usual Price: S$154
Singleton 18 Years Gift Set
- Free whisky carafe
- CNY Price: S$125
- Usual Price: S$170
Tanqueray Sevilla + Fever Tree Bundle
- Free Tanqueray copa glass
- CNY Price: S$68
- Usual Price: S$109
Tanqueray No.10 Gift Pack
- Free Tanqueray copa glass
- CNY Price: S$74
- Usual Price: S$101
Copper Dog Double Dog Bundle
- Free copper dog dipper
- CNY Price: S$119
- Usual Price: S$178
Baileys CNY Bundle: Original, Strawberries & Cream
- Free Baileys glass and tote bag
- CNY Price: S$68.90
- Usual Price: S$97
New Zealand wines
Two Oceans Chardonnay/Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot/Pinotage/Shiraz/Sauvignon Blanc
6 Bottle Case Deal
- S$93.90
1 Bottle Deal
- S$16.90
French wines
Maison Castel Syrah
- CNY Price: S$22
- Usual Price: S$39
Maison Castel Châteauneuf Du Pape
- CNY Price: S$58
- Usual Price: S$77
Maison Castel Cote De Provence Rosé
- CNY Price: S$30
- Usual Price: S$46
Maison Castel Chardonnay
- CNY Price: S$23
- Usual Price: S$34
Maison Castel Sauvignon Blanc Bordeaux
- CNY Price: S$25
- Usual Price: S$44
Beers
Heineken quart (15 bottles x 660ml)
- CNY Price: S$59
- Usual Price: S$174
P.S/ It’s the lowest price in Singapore!
Corona Beer Bottle (24 bottles x 355ml)
- CNY Price: S$55.90
- Usual Price: S$87
Erdinger Dunkel Beer Bottle (12 bottles x 500ml)
- CNY Price: S$52
- Usual Price: S$78
Erdinger Weissbier Bottle (12 bottles x 500ml)
- CNY Price: S$52
- Usual Price: S$78
Hoegaarden Beer Bottle (24 bottles x 330ml)
- CNY Price: S$58
- Usual Price: S$91
Como Beer Bottle (24 bottles x 330ml) — Newly launched fat-free beer
- CNY Price: S$68
- Usual Price: S$90
Rossl Bier Bottle (24 bottles x 330ml)
- CNY Price: S$60
- Usual Price: S$75
Click here to see their full selection of alcohol.
Special offers and discounts
Specially for Mothership readers only, sign up on the Cellar Rewards app (it’s free!) during the CNY sale and get:
- S$20 off with a minimum spend of S$250
- 200 welcome points (can be redeemed for Cellarbration products)
- Access to exclusive deals including CNY hampers and party packs when you download the Cellarbration app
Click here to download the app.
Delivery details and charges
Delivery is available seven days a week.
Cellarbration’s special CNY 60-minute Express Delivery option is now available.
This is applicable for orders placed between 11am and 1am (Monday - Sunday). The delivery surcharge will be S$14.90 regardless of the order amount.
60-minute Express delivery timings: 11am - 2am daily.
Next-day delivery is available when you order between 12am - 11:59pm (Monday - Sunday), and will be free for orders S$99 and above. If not, delivery will cost S$8.
Next-day delivery timings: 11am - 10pm daily.
Same-day delivery is only applicable for orders between 10am - 6pm (Monday - Sunday), and will be free for orders S$150 and above. If not, delivery will cost S$9.90.
Same-Day delivery timings: 11am - 11pm daily.
There will be no delivery on public holidays.
Retail outlet locations
Ubi Showroom, 361 Ubi Road 3, #01-00, Singapore 408664
- Opening Hours: 10:30am - 7:30pm daily
- Saturday & Sunday Hours: 10:30am - 6:30pm
- Closed on Public Holidays
Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, #B2-63, Singapore 238839
- Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm
The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue #01-48, Singapore 797653
- Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm Daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 10am - 8pm
Marina Square Shopping Mall, 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina Square, #03-216A, Singapore 039594
- Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm
Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, #01-304/305, Singapore 519599
- Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 10pm
Westgate, 3 Gateway Drive, #04-41, Singapore 608532
- Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm
Textile Center, 200 Jalan Sultan, #01-05, Singapore 199018
- Opening Hours: 11:30am - 9:30pm daily
- Public Holiday Hours: 11:30am - 9:30pm
10 Lorong Telok, Singapore 049023
- Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm, Monday - Saturday
- Public Holiday Hours: 12pm - 10pm
Hougang Mall, 90 Hougang Avenue 10, #B1-33, Singapore 538766
- Opening Hours: 11am - 93:0pm, Monday - Saturday
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm
Bukit Panjang Plaza, 1 Jelebu Road, #03-21, Singapore 633343
- Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm, Monday - Saturday
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm
Northpoint City, South Wing, 930 Yishun Avenue 2, #B2-101, Singapore 769098
- Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm, Monday - Saturday
- Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm
Have a gin-credible Chinese New Year and remember to drink responsibly! If you drink, please don’t drive.
This sponsored article by Cellarbration has helped this writer get into the CNY spirit (geddit?). She will be organising a group buy with her family and friends.
Top image via Cellarbration
