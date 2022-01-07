7 of the best places to get Yu Sheng under S$100 this CNY 2022

A must-have at Chinese New Year (CNY) gatherings, Lo Hei sets the tone for the meal as diners toss to health, wealth and prosperity.

If you don’t want to break the bank just to uphold this tradition, you’ve come to the right article.

Here are our top seven picks for tasty and affordably-priced Yu Sheng under S$100, perfect for all your CNY celebrations this year.

1) SE7ENTH (Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore)

Usher in the Year of the Tiger with a Prosperity Yu Sheng from SE7ENTH restaurant at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore.

Comprising smoked salmon, smoked snow fish and crispy fish skin topped with a refreshing strawberry-infused plum sauce, this delectable treat is sure to whet your appetite.

Available from Jan. 24 to Feb. 15 for dine-in and takeaways, the Prosperity Yu Sheng is also available for pre-orders and comes in two sizes:

Small Platter (for 4 persons): S$48.80++ Large Platter (for 8 persons): S$78.80++

Takeaway orders can be placed here.

2) Sushi Tei

Sushi Tei is currently selling their Prosperity Yusheng in two sizes:

Medium (2 to 4 people): S$42.80 Large (5 to 7 people): S$48.80

Each Yu Sheng is served with 16 pieces of salmon and you can even add on additional varieties of fish:

Swordfish (8 slices): S$9.80

Yellowtail (8 slices): S$11.80

Baby Abalone (2 pieces): S$14.80

Salmon (16 slices): S$18.80

Fortune Platter (23 slices): S$28.80 Baby Abalone Salmon Raw Scallop Surf Clam Swordfish

8 Treasure Platter (28 slices): S$36.80 Baby Abalone Salmon Whelk Clam Tuna Yellow-tail Swordfish Raw Scallop Surf Clam



If you’d like to create your own Yu Sheng (condiments, sauces and vegetables only), you can also do so in two sizes:

Medium (2 to 4 people): S$24 Large (5 to 7 people): S$30

Click here to find out more.

3) umisushi

This year, umisushi has come up with three different varieties of Yu Sheng at different price points.

This means that you’ll get to choose which one suits your budget and your needs best!

umi Prosperity Yu Sheng

The umi Prosperity Yu Sheng is the most affordable and comes in three different sizes:

Regular (4 to 6 people): S$38.80 Medium (6 to 8 people): S$49.88 (festive price S$59.88) Large (8 to 12 people): S$59.88 (festive price S$69.88)

What’s more, you can even add on additional Norwegian salmon slices:

12 pieces (available with Regular Yu Sheng): S$13.80

18 pieces (available with all Yu Sheng except Regular Yu Sheng): S$23.88 (festive price S$27.88)

umi Huat Huat Yu Sheng (S$98.88)

Next up would be the umi Huat Huat Yu Sheng, which is assembled in the shape of a tiger.

Perfect for those who want an extravagant feast, this bountiful Yu Sheng contains 18 pieces of Norwegian salmon slices, hand-shredded fresh vegetables and bright hues of traditional Yu Sheng condiments, complemented with a tangy drizzle of plum sauce.

umi Da Ji Yu Sheng (S$88.88)

Last but not least is the umi Da Ji Yu Sheng.

This Yu Sheng spotlights condiments that are artfully plated in the shape of the Chinese character ‘吉’ (Ji), topped with 18 pieces of Norwegian salmon slices, and accompanied with sweet plum sauce.

CNY menu available from now till Feb. 15, 2022

umisushi’s CNY menu is available from now till Feb. 15, with festive prices* applying from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2022.

Same-day deliveries are possible and orders can be made via umisushi’s retail outlets, website or on GrabFood and foodpanda.

However, do note that only selected items from the CNY menu will be available on GrabFood and foodpanda.

A minimum spend of S$30 applies for delivery orders at all other times as well.

*Minimum order of S$60 and delivery charge of S$15 applies

4) Ichiban Boshi/ Ichiban Sushi

Usher in a roaring year of prosperity with Ichiban’s Japanese-infused festive Yu Sheng.

This CNY, they have come up with three sizes for their signature Yu Sheng:

Celebration (12 pieces salmon, 2 to 3 people): S$36.80 Bountiful (18 pieces salmon, 4 to 6 people): S$50.80 Auspicious (24 pieces salmon, 8 to 10 people): S$62.80

Each set of Yu Sheng comes with salmon imported from Norway and a refreshing Yuzu sauce made with ingredients from Japan.

Do also note that Celebration is only available for dine-in while Bountiful and Auspicious are available for both dine-in or takeaway.

Dine-ins, orders and collections can be made from now to Feb. 15.

For more information, click here.

5) Kuriya Japanese Market

Those who want to indulge in Yu Sheng containing a variety of fish can do so with Kuriya Japanese Market, who have come up with two combinations this year:

Blessings (6 to 8 people): S$49.80 6 pieces of salmon 6 pieces of maguro (tuna)

(6 to 8 people): S$49.80 Abundance (6 to 8 people): S$60.80 12 pieces of salmon 8 pieces of maguro (tuna) 8 pieces of tai (Japanese sea bream)

(6 to 8 people): S$60.80

Do note that both combinations of Yu Sheng come with a refreshing Yuzu sauce and are only available for takeaway.

For more information on how to order, click here.

6) Din Tai Fung

From now to Feb. 15, Din Tai Fung will be selling their Prosperity Yusheng in two varieties:

Vegetarian (4 to 6 people): S$39.80++ Smoked Salmon (4 to 6 people): S$48.80++

The Prosperity Smoked Salmon Yu Sheng includes flavourful Norwegian smoked salmon, colourful and refreshing ribbons of carrots and green and white radish, specially toasted white sesame seeds and fragrant roasted peanuts.

It also comes with a swirl of Din Tai Fung’s in-house signature auspicious plum dressing that is delicately balanced, topped with a serving of Crispy Yam Strips for an added crunch.

Alternatively, vegetarians can enjoy Din Tai Fung’s Prosperity Vegetarian Yu Sheng which is served without pickled scallions and smoked salmon.

Available for both dine-in and takeaway, customers can head down to any Din Tai Fung outlet islandwide from now to Feb. 15 to place their order.

7) Soup Restaurant

This year, Soup Restaurant will be selling their Baby Abalone Yu Sheng and Salmon Yu Sheng in three different sizes:

Small (S$44.90) Medium (S$55.90) Large (S$66.90)

Those who are looking for a combination of Baby Abalone and Salmon can also get the Yu Sheng with Salmon and Baby Abalone, which comes in three different sizes:

Small (S$53.90) Medium (S$64.90) Large (S$83.90)

Do note that orders must be made by Jan. 27 for self-collection or delivery on the eve of CNY.

Islandwide delivery prices are as follows:

From now till Jan. 19 (from S$5)

Jan. 20 - Feb. 15 (from S$25 per location)

Click here for more information.

This sponsored article by umisushi made this writer want to toss her way into good fortune.

Top image via umisushi and SE7ENTH