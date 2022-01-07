7 of the best places to pre-order or buy CNY snacks under S$40

Chinese New Year (CNY) snacks have always been one of my favourite parts of the festive season.

I mean, how many can resist these once-a-year goodies that are oh-so-sinful but oh-so-delicious, am I right?

If you’ve been wondering where to pre-order or buy your CNY snacks from, here are seven of the best places where you can grab these goodies under S$40.

Don’t say we bojio.

1) Ding Bakery

Ding Bakery is a confectionery that prides itself on CNY goodies prepared with the freshest ingredients and zero preservatives.

According to the brand, all of their CNY Goodies have to pass a "melts in the mouth but doesn't crumble in the hand" test.

This is achieved by mixing and kneading the dough with a very specific technique for a precise amount of time.

Masterfully crafted with an award-winning recipe, their Pineapple Tarts have a moderate sweetness to suit most palates and are encased within a slightly flaky crust.

Here are four new Pineapple Tart flavours they have come up with this year:

Premium Melt-in-Your-Mouth Charcoal Pineapple Ball (S$21.90)

Premium Melt-in-Your-Mouth Matcha Pineapple Ball (S$21.90)

Premium Melt-in-Your-Mouth Pandan Pineapple Ball (S$21.90)

Premium Melt-in-Your-Mouth Mango Pineapple Roll (S$18.90)

Other items to check out include their Premium Sambal Prawn Crackers (S$17.90) and kid-friendly Crispy Salted Egg Crab Stick Crackers (S$19.90).

From now till Jan. 17, you can enjoy up to 40 per cent off your order with Ding Bakery’s early-bird promotion.

There will also be free delivery for orders above S$100.

2) KELE

In 1983, KELE started out as a humble confectionery serving a selection of traditional festive goodies such as mooncakes, cookies, pineapple tarts and more.

30 years on, KELE has achieved much acclaim, with their pineapple tarts often selling out just months before CNY.

Here are some unique offerings you can look forward from them this Tiger new year:

Golden Osmanthus Pineapple Tarts (S$36.80)

Celebrate the feast-ive season with Kele’s signature buttery, milky pineapple tarts, elevated with a fragrant floral note from Gryphon® Golden Osmanthus Tea.

Shiitake Mushroom Chips (S$38.80)

Alternatively, you can get Kele’s newly-launched sun-dried Shiitake Mushroom chips, which have been baked with a sprinkle of salt to accentuate its earthy umami flavour.

3) Mdm Ling Bakery

Founded by a trio of millennials, Mdm Ling Bakery (MLB) specialises in self-baked goodies and a curated repertoire of snacks from Asia.

This CNY, enjoy a premium snacking experience with MLB’s quality goodies at value-for-money prices.

Here are two of our top picks this year:

Seaweed Chicken Floss Love Letters (S$18.80)

These Seaweed Chicken Floss Love Letters are MLB’s newest creations which feature two savoury snack ingredients - chicken floss and seaweed - in crisp, paper-thin love letters.

Premium Kueh Bangkit (S$21.80)

Otherwise, check out MLB’s Premium Kueh Bangkit, featured in several publications for its unique taste and texture.

4) PrimaDéli

From now till Jan. 31, usher in the year of the Tiger with PrimaDéli’s delicious assortment of CNY treats.

Prosperity Cookies (S$20.80 per tin)

This year, the bakery has come up with five new sweet and savoury flavours for their Prosperity Cookies:

Mixed Berries Cookies Caramel Coffee Cookies Black Sesame Cookies Crab Stick Cookies Parmesan & Cheddar Cheese Cookies

These cookies join PrimaDéli’s perennial crowd-favourites - Cornflake Raisin Cookies and Deluxe Almond Cookies.

Huat Huat Cake (S$20.80)

If not, you can also buy PrimaDéli’s limited-edition Huat Huat Cake, which features a smiling fortune cat on a vanilla sponge cake layered with luscious hazelnut cream.

Those who are interested to find out more can head down to any of the bakery’s islandwide stores to view their full selection of CNY cakes goodies.

5) Bread Garden

If you’re looking for fresh and tasty CNY goodies, you’ve got to check out Bread Garden’s selection this year.

Their CNY delights are lovingly handcrafted from the freshest ingredients and contain no preservatives, making for a delicious and healthier snacking experience.

What’s more, Bread Garden is also a Halal-certified bakery, so you can invite your Muslim friends over and have them try out these snacks!

Here are three of our top picks this year:

Kopi Gao Siew Dai (S$22.80)

Complete your coffee break with these light and buttery cookies that crumble in your mouth with each bite.

Its strong aroma of Nanyang Kopi Gao Siew Dai is also perfect for coffee lovers.

Old School Almond Cookies (S$23.80)

Another CNY essential that doesn't get old, Bread Garden’s Old School Almond Cookies evokes nostalgia in the most delectable way.

Made with a traditional recipe that has been passed down for generations, these almond cookies will take you back to a time when simple food made lasting memories.

Signature Macadamia Buttery Cookies (S$26.80)

Rich in buttery flavour and loaded with crunchy Australian macadamia nuts that are high in LDL cholesterol, this treat lets you indulge while keeping you guilt-free at the same time.

6) Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes

Established in 2009, Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes is the first bakery in Singapore to create cakes that are egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free and cane-sugar free.

Using mostly organic low-GI plant-based ingredients, Delcie’s CNY goodies are suitable for health-conscious consumers and those with diabetes or allergies.

Here are two of our top picks from them this year:

Green Pea Cookies (S$28.80)

Try something healthier this year with Delcie’s Green Pea Cookies that are dairy-free, eggless and contain lower sugar.

Keto Pecan Cookies (S$35)

If not, you can also satisfy all your pecan nut cravings with these healthy and rich cookies that are vegan, diabetes-friendly and gluten-free.

7) Baker’s Well

Baker’s Well started in 2004 as a small labour of love striving to produce wholesome, homemade products.

Fast forward to 2022, they now have a physical space in an old shophouse in the heart of Katong.

This CNY, you can pre-order their lovingly made goodies that are sure to delight both the young and young at heart:

Charcoal Love Letters (S$27)

Lotus Root Chips (S$27)

Salted Egg With Basil Leaves Cookies (S$29.90)

This sponsored article by Ding Bakery made this writer super excited for CNY 2022.

