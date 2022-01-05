5 lesser-known cafes to check out in the North, South, East, West & Central parts of S’pore

It’s pretty safe to say that eating and cafe-hopping are two of Singaporeans’ favourite pastimes, especially during off-days and weekends.

If you love doing these activities during your free time but are bored of run-of-the-mill cafes, consider checking out these five lesser-known cafes in the North, South, East, West and Central parts of Singapore.

Not only will you be able to eat some seriously good food, but you’ll also get to rediscover a side of Singapore you may previously have not been aware of.

North

Bistro Gardenasia is a cafe, local farm and event space nestled in the heart of Kranji Countryside.

The bistro is best known for its authentic farm-to-table experience, and prides itself on providing customers with “farm fresh meals”, with dishes made from the freshest produce.

Their menu comprises an extensive array of dishes from salads, chicken cutlet, fish chowder, seafood pasta to grilled ribeye and even local delights.

They also offer a varied range of nibbles from french fries and mozzarella cheese sticks to bistro special chicken wings and prawn fritters with wasabi mayonnaise.

Not forgetting their dessert offerings, which includes warm chocolate lava cake and locally-made gelato that is the perfect treat in Singapore’s sweltering weather.

If you’re looking for a “countryside” getaway without booking a flight or going overseas, Bistro Gardenasia is your best bet.

After all, with a scenic lake view during sunset and a location that is sheltered from the hustle and bustle of city life, what’s not to like?

While getting to the cafe is rather inaccessible without a car, you can count on Gojek to get you there.

Address

Gardenasia Pte Ltd, 240 Neo Tiew Cres, Singapore 718898

Operating Hours

Mon & Tue: Closed

Wed & Thurs : 10:30am – 4:45pm

Fri & Sat: 10:30am – 9:45pm

Sun & PHs: 10am – 4:45pm

South

First opened in 2016, Knots Cafe & Living is a two-in-one showroom and cafe where customers can purchase food, flowers and furniture.

In 2021, they opened a new outlet in Pasir Panjang, complete with stacked glasshouse frameworks and sustainable, hand-crafted pieces for a warm and cosy feel.

Apart from selling a variety of plants and home decor pieces, the cafe also serves up indulgent brunch and mains - think hearty dishes like parma ham pizza, pasta, fish and chips, as well as an assortment of grilled meats.

They also have a good selection of drinks, cake and ice cream to satiate your tummy.

As you enter the premises, you’ll be greeted by intricate furniture, decor and wall art that contributes to the place’s stylish yet comforting feel.

Most importantly, all of these items are for sale as well.

Located at the corner of Citilink Warehouse Complex, Knots Pasir Panjang is within a nine-minute walking distance from Pasir Panjang MRT station.

However, those coming from farther out locations may want to take a Gojek to the place, as it may not be as easily navigable.

Address

102E Pasir Panjang Road #01-08, Citilink Warehouse Complex, Singapore 118529

Opening Hours

Mon: 9am - 9pm

Tue: Closed

Wed - Sun: 9am - 9pm

PH Eve and PH: 9am - 9pm

East

Tucked away in a laid back corner of Changi Village, Little Island Brewing Co is a 10,000 square feet, 400-seater microbrewery and smokehouse.

Far away from skyscraper Singapore, their sylvan charm lies in providing customers with a one-of-a-kind dining experience under starry skies and twinkly fairy lights, amidst a cooling sea breeze and rustling trees.

Not to mention, the venue is also a hot spot for couples looking to have an outdoor wedding experience.

From fried sea bass, smoked beef brisket, pulled pork burgers and pizza to oven baked pork knuckle, roast lamb, and paella rice, the dishes offered by Little Island Brewing Co are almost endless.

They also have a world-class selection of beers which are made at their very own microbrewery that’s housed within the restaurant itself.

You'll get to see panoramic views of the sea and Changi Beach Park while on the way there too.

Address

6 Changi Village Road, Singapore 509907

Opening hours

Mon – Fri: 12pm – 10:30pm

Sat & Sun: 11am – 10:30pm

West

Hundred Acre Creamery is a cafe located in Sunset Way inspired by Winnie The Pooh’s ideologies of companionship and happiness.

Made with no artificial flavourings or colourings, all of Hundred Acre Creamery’s gelato flavours have their own personal stories, which the cafe owners hope to translate into soul-soothing gastronomic experiences.

One can look forward to menu items such as their signature coconut pandan waffle, which is dairy-free and comes with gula melaka sauce and new-fangled creations like the coco affogato (coconut sorbet and Vietnamese premium black coffee).

Otherwise, unique gelato flavours offered by the cafe include ispahan sorbet, madagascar vanilla and biscoff, or even honey chrysanthemum and cacao nibs.

The best part? There are a couple of Instagram-worthy spots around the cafe to snap photos at, so you’ll be able to document your favourite Winnie the Pooh memories.

Address

109 Clementi Street 11, #01-37, Singapore 120109

Opening Hours

Mon: Closed

Tues – Sun: 12pm – 11pm

Central

Tired of visiting the same few food places whenever you’re in town?

Why not head to Grand jete cafe and bar, a quaint and cosy cafe in Ngee Ann City that serves Japanese-Western fusion food.

Opened in 2020, the cafe offers a variety of sandwiches, pastas, rice dishes and small bites that are made from the finest ingredients in Japan.

If you dine in between the hours of 11am to 2pm, you can even get a lunch set (consisting of a main and a drink) at just S$16.90++ , so you’ll definitely want to make your way down early in the day.

Other desserts you can try include Grand Jete’s croffles (waffles made of croissant), matcha white chocolate terrine or signature apple pie, which is basically an all-butter baked pastry filled with pieces of Japanese apple.

For their full menu, click here.

Do note that Grand jete cafe and bar is situated just outside of Takashimaya Shopping Centre, right at the drop-off point of Ngee Ann City Tower B.

Address

391 Orchard Road, #02-11, Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City. Singapore 238872

Opening Hours

11:30am - 8pm daily

