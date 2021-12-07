Earn 2X VRPoints for shopping vouchers & parking perks at VivoCity with enhanced loyalty programme

VivoCity has enhanced its loyalty programme to the all-new VivoRewards+, which lets you earn VRPoints to exchange for shopping and dining eVouchers, parking perks and more.

Unlike its previous version, VivoRewards+ is now an all inclusive programme that offers more than just parking credits.

What’s new

The VivoRewards+ programme boasts a new rewards system using VRPoints.

On top of redeeming parking credits that can be used to offset your parking charges, the enhanced VivoRewards+ programme now lets you redeem a variety of rewards in the Rewards Catalogue in the VivoCity SG App.

Everyone can score something of their choice with the variety of rewards coming from shopping, dining and lifestyle categories.

DBS/POSB customers earn rewards instantly

DBS and POSB customers can enjoy more perks when they shop at VivoCity with VivoRewards+.

Typically, a VivoRewards+ member will need to scan and upload receipts on the VivoCity SG App within 24 hours from the time of purchase in order to earn VRPoints.

However, you do not need to do that anymore when you link up your VivoRewards+ account with PayLah!.

Paying with your DBS/POSB cards or the DBS PayLah! App when you shop and dine at VivoCity allows you to earn 2X the amount of VRPoints instantly.

During your birthday month, paying with DBS/POSB cards or PayLah! can also earn you 4X the amount of VRPoints on all transactions.

Just use DBS/POSB credit and debit cards (excluding DBS UnionPay cards), DBS/POSB NETS cards, or scan and pay with PayLah! on NETS QR at VivoCity.

Click here to view participating retailers for the rewards programme.

Earn S$5 cash credit

From now until December 31, 2021, new PayLah! users who sign up with the promo code FIVELAH will receive a S$5 cash credit, limited to the first 5,000 registrations.

How to get started

Download the DBS PayLah! app and register with your DBS/POSB iBanking account. Log in to your PayLah! app and select the VivoRewards+ icon. Enter your VivoRewards+ login details to link both accounts. If you are not an existing VivoRewards+ member, sign up for a VivoRewards+ account via the same icon.

Click here for more information on the terms and conditions.

What are VRPoints?

For every S$1 spent at participating VivoCity stores, you can earn one VRPoint (minimum S$20 spend per transaction).

Besides parking credits and shopping rewards, you can redeem Mapletree eVouchers via the VivoCity SG App once you’ve accumulated sufficient VRPoints.

VivoRewards+ issues VRPoints with a minimum of S$20 spend per receipt at VivoCity.

This sponsored article by DBS incentivised this writer to shop and dine at VivoCity with her DBS credit card.

Top image by Vivocity