Unique Christmas gifts for you to surprise your loved ones

Christmas is around the corner, and many of us are making shopping lists of what to buy for our friends, colleagues, family and loved ones.

For this year’s Christmas, why not opt for some unique items as presents?

Tanglin Mall - a hidden gem in the Orchard precinct has several tenants that offer pretty exciting and special presents to help you fill up the list.

A more personal touch

Giving unique gifts to your friends and family shows that you have put in a lot of thought and effort.

Your gift will also have that “personal touch” instead of something boring, like a voucher.

If you want to get a customised gift for your loved one, you can make a special Do-It-Yourself soap with ingredients from Scoop Wholefoods Australia (#02-17).

You can personalise the soap, by choosing your own ingredients from Scoop Wholefoods Australia, and by mixing in the specific scents you want.

A bar of soap may not look like much, and getting one for your loved ones might not seem too special. But a one-of-a-kind soap that you took the time to handmake personally can be a treasured gift for others.

The price of the soap is dependent on the different ingredients and scents of your choice.

No paiseh moments

Picture this: You are at a Christmas party, and you’re giving your friend a gift (that you bought last minute from a random shop).

Unfortunately, another one of your friends also gets them the exact same thing.

You will definitely feel embarrassed or too paiseh at that moment.

To save yourself from that embarrassment, consider a unique gift instead.

Try the diffuser volcanic rock scent diffuser by Cocolux Australia. You can get it from Badger & Fox (#02-43).

Inspired by nature, Cocolux Australia’s lava rock diffuser comes with different fragrances infused with coconut oil to freshen up one’s house.

Another unique gift idea that you might want is a pair of cufflinks for men from Asian Palette (#02-30).

These are not just any ordinary cufflinks. These unique gemstone cufflinks come in a special sandalwood box.

The cufflinks were specially designed by Fiona Rankine, founder of Asian Palette and Asian Art Providers, or were personally sourced from different parts of the world.

Unless you have astronomically bad luck, it’s unlikely that your gift will be the same as others.

Blown away

Giving others unique gifts will definitely blow their minds. You will be remembered for the fantastic, non-conventional presents you got them.

Rather than getting them something that can easily be found anywhere, they subtly demonstrate the thought and effort put into your gift-giving.

For example, take the Moniko make-up brush bag and purse from FireFly Living Collections (#03-03).

These delightful bags and purses are actually made from Japanese kimonos, combining sustainability and style all at once.

Other gifts that will wow your friends and make them really appreciate your friendship include dresses, table runners and even a set of batik napkins made from blue batik.

These batiks were hand-made from a family-run factory in Bali, lending them exquisite craftsmanship.

These can be found in White Ginger (#03-04).

One of a kind

Remember, if you want to stand out during this holiday season, a unique gift can go a long way towards achieving that.

Buying gifts is also a great chance to support local entrepreneurs, artists and businesses.

Check out these beautiful illustrations of Singapore streets and landmarks by a Singaporean artist, Lee Xin Li.

These illustrations can be found exclusively from Independent Market (#03-06A), with prices ranging from for postcards and A3 unframed prints.

Of course, for kids, you might want to check out some Singapore themed face masks from Independent Market as well!

All in one mall

If you are interested in all these unique gifts, look no further because you don’t have to hop from one mall to another.

All of these unique gifts can be found at Tanglin Mall, the hidden gem of the Orchard Road Belt.

After you're done with your Christmas shopping, you can definitely soak in the Christmas atmosphere with their festive 10 metres tall Christmas tree and interior décor that gives off the warmth of the festive season.

As part of Tanglin Mall's rejuvenation, they will also be unveiling their new interior soon and over the month of December into the new year, there’ll be even more unique stores opening in Tanglin mall.

You can look forward to Minene (#02-111), a design-led baby brand made for parents, by parents, and a second Platinum Fitness (#02-118) outlet in Singapore catering for a premium exercise experience. For food, there's fast-food poke bowl concept, Poke Theory (#02-126), Indonesian award-winning cafe Tanamera Coffee (#02-130) and a neighbourhood market with wonderful restaurant offering, The Little Farm (#02-136).

Premium aromatherapy house Hysses (#B1-107) is also returning to Tanglin Mall.

If you’re looking for a place to dine in as you’re finding your unique gifts, here are some options for you and your friends and family.

Of the various dine-in selections that Tanglin Mall has to offer, you can indulge in Belgian and European cuisine from House of AnLi Bistro (#03-17) or delectable Mediterranean flavours from Pano Kato (#02-23).

French bakery, PAUL (#01-16), is also offering their Christmas specials for online orders and dining in.

If you're into Japanese cuisine, you can dine at Konjiki Hototogisu (#01-111), which has been awarded one Michelin Star status in the Tokyo Michelin Guide from 2019 to 2022, and is opening at the end of December.

Come down to Tanglin Mall and explore the variety of unique gifts available. Plus, check out the plethora of festive rewards when you shop and dine at the mall.

Writing this sponsored article made the author rethink the conventional Christmas gifts he was planning to buy.

Images courtesy of Tanglin Mall