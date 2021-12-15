15-minute Korean facial treatments at S$28 available for time-starved S’poreans

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

For me, this is the one time in a year when I will indulge in a little extra self-love.

This includes paying more attention to my skincare routine, something that I tend to neglect due to my busy schedule.

That said, visiting a skincare service provider can often be tricky, especially when pushy sales personnel overstep their boundaries to promote their packages.

This may cause undue stress on patrons, the complete opposite of what is supposed to be a relaxing experience.

No package or hard selling

If you prefer to have some quiet and quick skincare like me, this Korean express facial salon has your back.

Running on a pay-per-visit business model, Kskin promises no selling of packages, or hard selling of treatments during your visit.

Before you cast any doubt, Kskin outlets do have a pretty good track record on Google Review thus far.

Here are some examples:

Pocket friendly and quick facial treatments

What’s more, Kskin also prides itself for being affordable, charging S$28 nett for each express facial treatment which lasts for 15 minutes.

You pay at Kskin’s self payment cashless kiosk prior to the treatment.

Minimal human interaction. Just what you need while you conserve social energy for Christmas or year-end gatherings.

Wonder what’s happening to your skin in this 15-minute facial session?

The therapist cleanses your face with a popular Korean technique called hydrodermabrasion while using Korean facial technology and their own treatment solutions that are suitable even for sensitive skin conditions.

This is a painless and non-invasive method which does not cause redness or any unwanted after effects.

Kskin does not perform extractions of acne, blackheads and white heads as these procedures can hurt the skin. Instead, a high frequency ultrasonic scrubber, coupled with their treatment solutions, is used to remove surface dead skin and cleanse clogged pores.

Generally, Kskin’s proprietary treatment solutions are specially curated skincare formulations made in collaboration with pharmacists and dermatologists to suit different skin types.

The result? Improved skin texture, reduced wrinkles, better hydrated skin, and minimised pores, to name a few benefits.

A facial treatment for everyone

There are three facial treatments to choose from:

Cleanse: Gently cleanses and clears congested pores and excess sebum, preventing acne breakouts Glow: Evens skin tone and brightens complexion, restoring skin’s radiance V-lift: Lifts, tones, and energises ageing skin by stimulating blood circulation and promoting collagen production

As each treatment is just 15 minutes, this is perfect for those with busy schedules or who are in the midst of running errands as well as the early birds in the group who always have to wait for the latecomers.

You can recharge in 15 minutes with a relaxing beauty session at Kskin.

If you want to give your skin a little extra tender loving care, and have a little more time to spare, Kskin also offers four combinations of skin treatment:

Combo A: Cleanse + Glow Combo B: Cleanse + V-Lift Combo C: Glow + V-Lift ​Combo D: V-Lift + Neck Care

Each of these combo treatments lasts for 30 minutes, and costs S$50.

Kskin also offers top-ups for a more holistic session:

Vitamin C: A strong antioxidant serum that reduces scars, spots, and hyperpigmentation. (+S$5, additional five minutes) 24K Gold Serum: A lightweight, water-based serum that firms up skin’s elasticity, and tackles fine lines and wrinkles. (+S$6, additional five minutes) Facial Mask: A face mask that moisturises and leaves skin feeling softer, and smoother. (From +S$5, additional five minutes) Eye Care: A treatment that brightens up tired eyes. (+S$10, additional five minutes)

If you have been clocking additional hours in front of the screen while working from home, Kskin’s newest offering may be just what you need to brighten up your tired eyes.

Pamper yourself with Kskin’s eye treatment, which is a gentle remedy that will reduce puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and wrinkles around the eye areas.

The eye treatment is suitable for all skin types.

Just so you know, the skin around your eyes can be a tell-tale sign of aging so do not neglect that area.

With this many options to choose from, it can be a little overwhelming for first time customers.

But fret not, Kskin has facial therapists onsite whom you can consult and seek professional advice from.

And here’s some good news for customers who opt for combo facial treatments: Quote “Mothership” to enjoy a free Vitamin C Serum Add-on that is worth S$5 from now till Dec. 31, 2021.

This promotion is limited to the first 200 customers at every Kskin outlet, while stocks last.

Where to find Kskin outlets?

If you ever find yourself in need of a quick last minute beauty treatment, the good news is Kskin has a walk-in system.

This means that no appointment is required, and you can just show up for a facial treatment at your nearest Kskin outlet.

Kskin now has 12 outlets islandwide:

Ang Mo Kio Hub, # 02-46 Bishan Junction 8, # 02-49 CCK Lot One, # 02-13 Clementi Mall, # 04-13 Harbourfront Centre, # 02-120 JEM, # B1-52 Jurong Point JP1, # 03-01 Novena Square 2, # 03-05 Punggol Waterway Point, # B2-16C Sembawang Sun Plaza, # 03-11 Sengkang Compass One, # 04-04 Yishun Northpoint City # B2-137

Here’s some good news for those staying in the east.

Kskin will be opening their 13th outlet soon at #03-22 in White Sands at Pasir Ris by the end of December 2021.

You can find out more about Kskin Facial here:

