Celebrate the New Year with up to 70% off wines & spirits at iShopChangi

With the festive season just around the corner, there is no doubt that most, if not all of us are on the lookout for goodies and gifts.

Well, look no further, because here’s some good news (deals!) brought to you by iShopChangi.

Now, you can settle all of your gifts and partying essentials in one place – and with pretty amazing deals – as they’re offering up to 70 per cent discounts on over 10,000 brand deals.

Whatever you’re looking for, chances are you’re gonna find it on iShopChangi.com, with their wide array of products and deals that are tax and duty-absorbed.

They are also offering vouchers worth over $700, bi-weekly promo codes, flash sales, and partner deals, so you can enjoy your haul-iday without having to break the bank.

Here are some alcohol deals for your gifting and merrymaking needs:

Highlighted deals

Whether you prefer whisky or sake, you can find them both on iShopChangi.

iShopChangi is currently running discounts of up to 22 per cent for Glenmorangie whiskies and up to 28 per cent for Dassai sakes.

The Benriach Smoke Season single malt Scotch whisky, on the other hand, is selling at a 16 per cent discount.

Glenmorangie The Lasanta 12 Years Single Malt (S$99 - down from S$127)

[3-Bottle Bundle] Dassai Junmai Daiginjo 45 (S$139.65 - down from S$215.70)

Benriach Smoke Season (S$132 - down from S$158)

Gift sets & limited edition festive sets

For your gifting needs, there are several gift sets to choose from as well, like the Jim Beam Highball Festive Gift Box Set and Thirsty’s “Jingle Beers” Christmas gift box.

Jim Beam Highball Festive Gift Box Set (S$50 - limited edition)

Thirsty 'Jingle Beers' Christmas Craft Beer Advent Calendar (S$159 - GST absorbed)

If limited edition festive packs excite you, be sure to keep a lookout for those releases from popular brands such as Glenfiddich, Monkey Shoulder, and Hendrick’s Gin, which will all be available on iShopChangi.com.

Monkey Shoulder Tube Giftset 700ml (S$79 - limited edition)

Hendrick's Lunar Gin 700ml + Complimentary Hendrick's Totebag with Fever Tree Ginger Ale Mixers (S$115 - limited edition)

More bundle deals

Additionally, for folks who’re looking for bundle deals, you can get a wine bundle from Bodegas Martinez Alesanco or a whisky bundle from Glendronach.

[Three-wine bundle] Selección España Joven (S$135 - down from S$186)

[Bundle] The GlenDronach Original 12 Years & Free miniature (S$218 - down from S$276)

Bi-weekly deals on iShopChangi

And from Dec. 17 to Dec. 30, customers can use “HAUL12” for a 12 per cent discount, applicable to spendings from S$300 onwards, and with no cap on the discounted amount.

From Dec. 31 to Jan. 3, 2022, the “HAUL20” promo code will get you S$20 off S$180 of spending.

Boxing Day sale

As for the Boxing Day sale from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, use the code “BOXING10” to get 10 per cent off, capped at S$50.

More perks for Changi Pay and Changi Rewards members

On top of that, you can get more deals and rewards when you use Changi Pay, Changi’s latest digital wallet.

Simply sign up for it via the iChangi app and you’ll be rewarded with a S$5 welcome voucher.

You’ll also earn Changi Rewards when using Changi Pay.

Additionally, users will get to enjoy more perks, including a return voucher of S$8 off S$35 with a spend of S$50, 12 per cent off with the code CHANGIPAY12, and 15 per cent off S$200 with the code CHANGIPAY15.

Partner deals

Hang on, there’s more.

From Nov. 19 till Jan. 3, you can get S$20 off S$60 by using the code “MASTERNEW20”, applicable to new shoppers paying with their Mastercard credit card or debit card.

For existing customers, simply use “MASTER20” to get S$20 off S$250.

All customers who spend more than S$50 with a Mastercard are entitled to a voucher that gives you S$8 off S$35 of spending.

If you’re a DBS cardholder and a new customer with iShopChangi, you get 20 per cent off with the code “8DBS20NEW”, capped at S$30.

For existing customers, use the code “8DBS12XMAS” for a 12 per cent off S$250 of spending, with a cap of S$50.

Another option for new shoppers to consider is to pay via ATOME, which will give you S$10 off S$40 with the code “ATOME10”.

All partner deals will run from Nov. 19 till Jan. 3.

Do note that there are limited redemptions available for the codes. Product exclusions and other terms and conditions may apply.

Pop-up Christmas Showcase at T3, Changi Airport

And if you’re looking to soak up that Christmas joy or you simply prefer to handpick your gifts in person, you can head down to iShopChangi’s Christmas pop-up showcase at Terminal 3, basement 2 Changi Airport, from Dec. 3 to Jan. 2.

There will be exclusive alcohol deals from brands such as BenRiach, Choya, Glenmorangie, Glenfiddich, The Singleton, and more.

Besides the deals, they’re also offering customers a chance to win prizes of over S$20,000 in store.

On top of that, you can get a 30 per cent discount voucher when you visit the showcase. Do note that the discount is capped at S$50.

The top spender at the showcase each week will receive a 100 per cent cashback for their purchases, capped at S$500.

Prizes of up to S$10,000 in giveaway

What’s more, iShopChangi will be giving away up to S$10,000 in prizes on their Facebook and Instagram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 25.

There will also be daily giveaways of limited-edition holiday gift sets.

Here’s to a fruitful and exciting haul-iday!

Top image via iShopChangi

This sponsored article made this Mothership writer call his friends to pool alcohol orders.