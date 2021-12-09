Couldn’t get a VTL flight? These places in S’pore can make you feel like you’re overseas.

Singapore has recently launched Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) with a number of countries, giving people here an opportunity to be a tourist overseas after nearly two years of being grounded in the country.

Of course with the high demand, the tickets for VTL flights might not exactly have been the cheapest.

You might be surprised to know though, that tiny Singapore has much to offer in the way of scenic sights and international cuisines.

So if you didn’t manage to snag a spot for a VTL trip but are still raring to get out of your house and explore somewhere new, fret not.

Here are several places in Singapore that can scratch that wanderlust itch.

Sights

Sang Nila Utama Garden

Bali is a popular destination among Singaporeans for its proximity, multitude of resorts to rest and relax at, and scenic beaches.

Hidden in Fort Canning Park is actually a small garden reminiscent of Bali’s famed tourist photo spot, the Gates of Heaven.

Visitors to the Sang Nila Utama Garden are welcomed by a towering brick walkway with a series of Javanese split gates.

Walking through the gates feels like entering a new “realm”.

The garden is named after the first ancient king of Singapore and aims to reimagine Southeast Asian gardens from the 14th century.

It is adorned with various flowers and detailed sculptures, and also features other traditional elements such as a symmetrical layout and a reflective pool. Very zen.

&

The place is also a perfect addition to your Instagram profile.

Raffles Marina Lighthouse

Raffles Marina Lighthouse is another picturesque spot in Singapore, located at the tip of Raffles Marina Club’s breakwater.

Built in 1994, the 12m-tall lighthouse overlooks Tuas Second Link, and flashes a beam reaching 15m every 10 seconds.

The unobstructed views around the lighthouse are perfect for a stroll along the pier to admire the sunset.

With the numerous yachts docked along the pier, you’ll definitely feel like you’re walking down a waterfront promenade in Australia. The only difference would be the lack of seagulls.

Seletar North Link

Another hidden gem is Seletar North Link.

The bridge, which connects Punggol and Yishun, is situated between Punggol Timor Island and Punggol Barat Island.

With its expansive views of the forest-lined shores, the scene can look like something out of a postcard from New Zealand.

There’s also a breakwater of sorts near the water’s edge where one can stop for a break to admire the scenery, or snap a good photo.

The place may be slightly out of the way — it’s a 20- to 30- minute walk away from the nearest park connector — but it’s worth a detour if you’re in the area of Yishun Dam and Rower’s Bay Park.

These locations might be a little bit out of the way for those without their own vehicles.

Thankfully, Pick, Singapore’s first nationwide parcel locker network, is having a year-end sure-win giveaway with tons of attractive prizes (more details below).

Some of these prizes include discounts for rides on TADA, a ride-hailing service, so travelling to these locations is sure to be more convenient.

​​New TADA customers will get S$4 off their ride, while existing customers will get S$2 off their ride.

Chill

Zen spa

Everyone’s been hankering to travel to Japan since Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) were announced.

And since a Japan VTL has yet to be launched, why not enjoy an onsen experience in Singapore?

You can relax with the Elements Wellness Group’s 24K Hydra Collagen Boosting Facial and an Anti-Fatigue Body Massage. These you can win from Pick’s giveaway.

If you would like to indulge in the full Japanese experience on your own, you can check out Elements Wellness Group’s Koyamaki Onsen Bath with authentic Japanese elements such as a handcrafted Koyamaki wood tub with ionised water.

The private room and zen-like ambience is guaranteed to help you relax, and if you close your eyes, you might even be able to imagine you’re soaking in the hot springs of Hokkaido.

The Koyamaki Onsen Therapy is also touted to detoxify your body, relieve pain and stress, and boost your metabolism.

Staycation

Aside from visiting areas that resemble overseas destinations, the next closest thing to actually being overseas would be a staycation.

And good news — as part of Pick’s giveaway, three lucky people will stand a chance to win a complimentary 3D2N staycation at Hotel G, while another three will get to win a 2D1N staycation there as well.

To further add that to the holiday experience, Hotel G has a Great Outdoors: Movie Night package where customers can catch a movie under the stars while snacking on beer and popcorn.

More about Pick’s year-end giveaway

The giveaway, with 100,000 prizes up for grabs, will last till Dec. 31, 2021.

Participants are guaranteed to win a prize after collecting their parcel from Pick lockers.

And the more times you collect your parcels from Pick lockers, the more prizes you win.

Other attractive prizes, including deals and promotions at select lifestyle establishments, are part of Pick’s year-end giveaway.

They include a Therapeutic Body Massage at S$40.66 nett at Spa Infinity, 50 per cent off Clarity Skin Lab products at BeautyBoutique, 30 per cent off Hair/Chemical/Scalp treatments at Salon Infinity, and a 15 per cent discount at Virtual Room, which combines the escape room concept with a 3D experience.

For more information on how to participate in this year-end sure-win giveaway, check out Pick’s website here.

