Earn up to 2,000 bonus miles, special rates for Capitol Kempinski stay & more exclusive 12.12 deals for DBS customers

Sleigh bells are ringing and if you’re listening, Christmas, you could say, is right around the corner.

It’s a time for one to gather with family and friends to revel in the festivities — savour good food, indulge in sparkly Christmas decorations around the island, and celebrate to mark one more revolution of the earth around the sun.

It is also a great time to spend time with loved ones and show your appreciation for them.

After all, this is the season of giving and sharing.

And what better way to express your love for the people closest to you than by whisking them away from the drudgery of daily life for a short stay at a hotel or on a yacht?

Earn miles by booking staycations

As part of DBS’s Extra Bonus Day on Dec. 12, there will be a bunch of attractive deals and promotions lined up for DBS cardholders looking to clear some leave.

The DBS Travel & Leisure Marketplace offers an array of hotel options to choose from.

Customers can earn up to 2,000 bonus miles (in the form of DBS points) by booking a local staycation directly on DBS Travel & Leisure Marketplace.

To earn 2,000 bonus miles, one simply needs to spend more than S$600 across multiple transactions until Dec. 31.

Here’s a breakdown of the rewards, which comes in three tiers.

The promotion lasts till Dec. 31, 2021, and hotel stays must be made by Jan. 31, 2022.

The bonus DBS Points will be credited into the Customer’s DBS Credit Card Account within 60 days after the promotion period, i.e. Mar. 1, 2022, and will be reflected in the Customer’s DBS Points Statement.

Luxurious hotel stay

If you feel like treating yourself and your loved ones to a particularly luxurious stay, why not opt for the five-star Capitol Kempinski?

The hotel is located in the civic and cultural district near Marina Bay Sands, Chijmes, and the National Museum, and boasts beautiful colonial architecture.

DBS will be rewarding people who make bookings for the hotel’s Classic Room, which costs S$298++.

The latter features bedroom quarters with a spacious bathroom, a rainfall shower and a separate bath with an LCD TV.

Here's a photo of the room to tempt you.

The first 30 people who make bookings via DBS’s dedicated booking link here, will receive S$88 in F&B Credits.

The credits can be used at all of hotel-operated F&B outlets, such as the hotel’s Lobby Lounge, 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, and The Bar at 15 Stamford.

The aforementioned deal of bonus miles does not work for bookings for Capitol Kempinski stays, as the rooms need to be booked directly through the hotel website.

Book a yacht

If you’re looking for a unique location for a Christmas party or event, why not host one above water?

NoName Booking offers yacht rentals for celebrations, private parties and corporate events.

In line with DBS’s 12.12, the yacht service provider will also be offering an additional five per cent discount, along with free flow of ice cubes, mineral water and soft drinks.

All you need to do is slap in the promo code <dbsebd12> when making your booking.

S$8 cashback on 12.12

But wait, there’s more — in the form of stackable deals.

These deals are:

S$12 cashback from all DBS Marketplace transactions.

8 per cent cashback when you register for the DBS Power Up Your Savings campaign and meet your personalised Spend Goal. More information here.

Earn miles from transactions using Altitude Cards or through other cards’ baseline rewards

And yes, these deals are stackable with the above yacht booking.

Additionally for DBS/POSB cards, customers can enjoy eight per cent cashback (capped at S$8 per customer) only on Dec. 12. This is applicable on travel and offline-dining spend.

This deal is applicable at over 250 restaurants, bars, fast food places etc. More information on dining-related deals can be found here.

Customers can also get the cashback when making travel bookings for their flights, hotels etc.

These bookings can be made via airline or accommodations websites, or platforms like Klook, Expedia etc. More information on travel related deals can be found via the DBS Traveller Kit.

The baseline card promotions will also be stackable with this eight per cent cashback deal.

One thing to note though, is that this cashback deal might not stack for all customers making bookings for Capitol Kempinski, as the charge might not take place immediately upon booking on Dec. 12, making the transaction ineligible for the eight per cent cashback.

DBS PayLah!

DBS PayLah! users can also enjoy 58 per cent cashback on their hawker or WhyQ spend of the day.

Simply scan to pay at the hawkers or order hawker deliveries via WhyQ on DBS PayLah!, with no minimum spend. This is capped at S$3 per customer for the first 50,000 customers and one redemption per customer

Click here for list of participating hawker centres and stalls.

For those travelling overseas and scouting for insurance plans, you can get shopping vouchers and up to 60 per cent off TravellerShield Plus travel insurance plans (discount will be applied during application).

You can find more information about all of DBS’s promotions and deals here.

This sponsored article by DBS made the author think of going on a staycation.

Top photo from Capitol Kempinski and NoName Booking

TravellerShield Plus is underwritten by Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited (“Chubb”) and distributed by DBS Bank Ltd (“DBS”). It is not an obligation of, deposit in or guaranteed by DBS. This is not a contract of insurance. Full details of the terms, conditions and exclusions of the insurance are provided in the policy wordings and will be sent to you upon acceptance of your application by Chubb.

This policy is protected under the Policy Owners’ Protection Scheme which is administered by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation ("SDIC"). Coverage for your policy is automatic and no further action is required from you. For more information on the types of benefits that are covered under the scheme as well as the limits of coverage, where applicable, please contact Chubb or visit the General Insurance Association or SDIC websites.

Link General Insurance Association to https://www.gia.org.sg

Link SDIC to https://www.sdic.org.sg