7 of the best bundle meals & festive menus under S$180 for Christmas celebrations in 2021

Tis the season to be jolly.

The annual feast-ive affair is just days away and while it’s unlikely that we can gather in large groups to celebrate, small gatherings can be just as merry.

Here are seven of the best bundle meals and festive menus for Christmas celebrations this year, including options for dine-ins, takeaways, home deliveries and Halal deals.

1) RE&S (Ichiban Boshi, Ichiban Sushi & Kuriya Japanese Market)

Have yourself a wah-nderful Christmas with RE&S’s Japanese infused yuletide takeaways this year.

Comprising popular favourites such as roasted turkey roulade, baked salmon with yuzu mustard and Gokoku’s Bûche De Noël log cakes, you can be assured that all your gatherings are covered for.

Here are three of their Christmas bundles for different group sizes:

Bundle A (S$168, serves 8 - 10 pax)

Jingle Sashimi Platter Gammon Ham & Potato Salad Roasted Turkey Breast Roulade* Pineapple Honey Baked Ham*

*Reheat Required

Click here to add to cart.

Bundle B (S$108, serves 6 to 8 pax)

Jolly Sushi Platter Gammon Ham & Potato Salad Yuzu Mustard Baked Salmon*

*Reheat Required

Click here to add to cart.

Bundle C (S$88, serves 4 to 6 pax)

Merry Maki Platter Christmas Spiced (6 Spices) Roast Chicken*

*Reheat Required

Click here to add to cart.

You can also browse RE&S’s ala-carte offerings such as sushi sashimi platters, mains, appetisers, dessert and more here.

2) Pizza Hut (Halal)

Pizza Hut has unveiled four new Christmas Cheesy Bites Pizzas (from S$17.95) that are available from now to Jan. 5, 2022:

Chicken Pop Cheesy Bites with crunchy Chachos Chips Hawaiian Cheesy Bites Super Supreme Cheesy Bites The Four Cheese Cheesy Bites

Each Cheesy Bites pizza features bite-sized poppers filled with mozzarella cheese, topped with a generous sprinkle of shredded parmesan cheese and festive-coloured breadcrumbs.

It also comes with a house special cheese dipping sauce that is sure to make each bite a cheese-coated sensation:

In addition to the Christmas Cheesy Bites pizza, Pizza Hut has also curated bundle deals for dine-in customers and home deliveries, whether it’s a meal for one or a family feast for up to eight people.

New dine-in bundles include a dine-in meal for one which features one BBQ Chicken Cutlet with Turkey Bacon Mash and Salad, paired with a Soup of the Day and a refreshing Sjora Fruity Delight at S$17.90.

For two people dining in, there’s the S$29.90 deal which includes one Regular Cheese Bites Pizza with a choice of toppings, two portions of Soup of the Day and two Sjora Fruity Delights.

Festive delivery bundles deals include the Christmas Sharing Box for two to three people at S$27.90, which includes one Regular Cheesy Bites Pizza with a choice of topping, and a choice of two sides.

For three to four diners, there’s the Christmas Treat Box available at S$36.90 featuring one Large Cheesy Bites Pizza with a choice of toppings and a choice of two sides.

For bigger groups, the menu for delivery features the Christmas Feast Box for five to six people, and Christmas Santa Box for six to eight people.

Customers looking to get their fix of cheesiness can now enjoy 50 per cent off when they order any two pizzas for delivery or one pizza for takeaway.

Orders can be made by visiting PizzaHut.com.sg or via the Pizza Hut app, available for download on iOS and Android.

3) Popeyes (Halal)

From now till Jan. 10, 2022, celebrate the holidays by indulging in three of Popeyes Singapore’s new menu items:'

Popeyes Jolly Hot Chicken: Featuring a new Fire Roasted Sauce drizzled over juicy, crunchy and freshly fried chicken – giving it a bold, smokey and roasted flavour Triangular-shaped Swiss Style Cheese Wedges: Filled with warm, creamy, and gooey cheese Biscuit Strips with Butterscotch Sauce: A different interpretation of Popeyes signature Buttermilk biscuit, now served in slices to be dipped in a rich and buttery Butterscotch sauce

Here’s are the prices for dine-in or takeaways at participating outlets:

Jolly Hot Set (S$9.50)

2pc Jolly Hot Chicken

2pc Swiss Style Cheese Wedges

1 Set of Biscuit Strips with Butterscotch Sauce

1 Regular Pepsi

Jolly Hot Combo (S$10.90)

2pc Jolly Hot Chicken

2pc Swiss Style Cheese Wedges

1 Set of Biscuit Strips with Butterscotch Sauce

1 Regular Coleslaw

1 Regular Pepsi

Jolly Hot Feast (S$21.90)

2pc Jolly Hot Chicken

2pc Chicken

4pc Swiss Style Cheese Wedges

2 Sets of Biscuit Strips with Butterscotch Sauce

1 Large Mashed Potatoes

1 Large Coleslaw

2 Regular Pepsi

And here are the prices for delivery via popeyesdeliver.com.sg:

Jolly Hot Single Meal (S$12.90)

2pc Jolly Hot Chicken

2pc Swiss Style Cheese Wedges

1 Set of Biscuit Strips with Butterscotch Sauce

1 Large Coleslaw

1 Canned Pepsi

Jolly Hot Buddy Meal (S$22.90)

2pc Jolly Hot Chicken

2pc Chicken

4pc Swiss Style Cheese Wedges

2 Sets of Biscuit Strips with Butterscotch Sauce

1 Large Coleslaw

2 Canned Pepsi

Jolly Hot Platter Meal (S$31.90)

4pc Jolly Hot Chicken

2pc Chicken

3pc Tenders

4pc Swiss Style Cheese Wedges

2 Sets of Biscuit Strips with Butterscotch Sauce

1 Large Coleslaw

2 Canned Pepsi

Skip the festive crowd and order via the Popeyes SG App for dine-in, takeaway or delivery.

First-time app users can enjoy S$5 off their first order with a minimum spend of S$12.

4) Morganfield’s

A popular place to get ribs in Singapore, Morganfield’s is currently offering three types of family bundle meals for orders placed online.

Here’s what is available:

2 Pax Family Bundle (S$69.90)

One Half Slabs Sticky Bones

One Half Slabs Baby Back

Grilled sausages

Garden salad

French fries

Coleslaw

Two mushroom soups

Click here to add to cart.

4 Pax Family Bundle (S$134.90)

Three half Slabs Sticky Bones

Grilled sausages

Garden salad

Grilled corn on cob

Corn bread

French fries

Bacon wrapped meatballs

Click here to add to cart.

6 Pax Family Bundle (S$179.90)

One full Slab of Baby Back Ribs with choice of any flavour

Three half Slabs Sticky Bones

Grilled sausages

Garden salad

Grilled corn on cob

Corn bread

French fries

Bacon wrapped meatballs

Mac & Cheese

Click here to add to cart.

5) Pete’s Place (Grand Hyatt)

Celebrate Christmas Eve in the rustic trattoria settings of Pete’s Place over dinner (from S$98++) or have brunch on Christmas day (from S$98++) with a touch of Italy.

Hearty Italian fares such as Roasted Chestnut Stuffed Porchetta, Baked Turkey Calzone, and Sustainable Seafood Cioppino will be available, as well as festive desserts such as Mascarpone Amaretto Trifle, Ricotta Cannoli and more.

Seat reservations are required and can be made online or by phone at +65 6732 1234.

6) StraitsKitchen (Grand Hyatt)

For festive flavours closer to home, StraitsKitchen presents an iconic Christmas Eve dinner (from S$108++) and Christmas Day lunch (from S$108++) with a menu inspired by local Chinese, Indian, Malay, and Peranakan cuisines.

Whipped up in Halal-certified kitchens, diners can expect entrancing dishes such as Roasted Whole Turkey, succulent Homemade Marinated Sangus Beef Satay with Peanut Sauce, and Bread and Butter Pudding.

Seat reservations are required and can be made online or by phone at +65 6732 1234.

7) 10 SCOTTS (Grand Hyatt)

Take comfort in the elegant lounge of 10 SCOTTS with a four-course menu for a Christmas Eve dinner (from S$98++) and Christmas Day afternoon tea (from S$98++).

Balance your culinary pleasures with a Sustainable High Tea Stand consisting of the following dishes, paired with free-flowing Barons de Rothschild champagne, house pour wines and cocktails:

Poached Boston Lobster

Spencer Gulf Wild King Prawns

Marinated Black Mussels and Clam Salad

Yarra Valley Salmon Caviar served with Crumpets, Chopped Eggs, Shallots, Chives and Sour Cream, Shaved Serrano Ham and Fresh Figs

Seat reservations are required and can be made online or by phone at +65 6732 1234.

This sponsored article by Popeyes made this writer crave for a hearty Christmas feast.

Top image via Popeye’s and RE&S