Asking Tiger Brokers some basic investing questions for new investors

If you have ever thought of investing in stocks, chances are you would have seen a Tiger Brokers ad somewhere during your plentiful browsing.

And if you are new, or relatively new, to investing, you might feel a bit lost as to how to start this long, but some say necessary journey.

So we have asked the people behind Tiger Brokers some questions that investing newbies who click on their ads might have.

Is this a good time to start trading?

The market is constantly moving and the best time to start trading is when you feel prepared to invest.

Is there a surefire stock we can invest in?

The stock market has many opportunities for investors keen to be involved.

As a platform to enable such transactions, our mandate is to bring the best, safest and cost-effective ways for new and regular stock market investors to operate.

Which stocks should I buy?

You are the main influencer of the stocks you should buy. Your objectives for investing, long term goals and experiences as well as exposure play a major role.

In addition, many investors have a favourite industry that they understand or are influenced by.

You could also read and understand some of the market reviews and notes in our app under the Community > News tab to get a better understanding of what would be the best strategy for you.

What should I do before I start trading?

Spend some time to understand what your objectives for investing are, as well as long term goals, your experiences and exposure to the stock market.

Try and identify any market (tech sector, etc) that you are inclined towards or have some experience with.

Now that I have done that, can I put my whole savings in?

You need to work with the end in mind.

Assume that you do not have any of the funds after you have invested in the stock market – are you ok to carry on with life? Make your decisions by reviewing all options.

Other than buy low sell high, what are some other mantras I should take note of?

Read carefully and make informed decisions.

Set a goal. Invest in businesses you understand.

Look at the credentials of the entity/people. Invest with what you have in hand. Diversify your investments.

How long should I hold my stocks?

Till you can carry them without dropping any or breaking into a sweat.

Any other things a beginner should know?

Like any other opportunity, there are ups and downs. Be able to handle the downs and have a target for what you want from this exercise.

Focus on the markets you are keen to invest in and look at products or industry segments you are familiar with.

If you are keen to get into another sector – study it till you can understand how it could change. Be prepared to walk away.

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

This ad by Tiger Brokers made the writer check the stock market on a new tab.

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Any views shared with Prospective Clients (“Prospects”) are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects’ investment objectives and risk profile.

Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers is not in a position to verify.

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd (herein "Tiger Brokers") may, to the extent permitted by law, participate or invest in other transactions with the issuer of the products referred to herein, perform services or solicit business from such issuers, and/or have a position or effect transactions in the securities or options thereof. The information herein is for recipient’s information only and not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy.

Any date or price information is indicative only and may be changed without prior notice. All opinions expressed and facts referred to herein are subject to change without notice. The information herein was obtained and derived from sources that we believe are reliable, but while reasonable care has been taken to ensure that stated facts are accurate and opinions are fair and reasonable, Tiger Brokers does not represent that it is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such.

The information expressed herein is current and does not constitute an offer, recommendation or solicitation, nor does it constitute any prediction of likely future stock performance. Investment involves risk. The price of investment instruments can and do fluctuate, and any individual instrument may experience upward or downward movements, and under certain circumstances may even become valueless.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. In preparing this information, we did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any person or affiliated companies. Before making an investment decision, you should speak to a financial adviser to consider whether this information is appropriate to your needs, objectives and circumstances.

Tiger Brokers assumes no fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences financial or otherwise arising from trading in securities if opinions and information in this document may be relied upon.