Up to 80% off on all categories at ZALORA’s 11.11 sale from now till Nov. 14, 2021

ZALORA’s highly anticipated 11.11 shopping event is finally here.

Taking place till November 14, there will be discounts of up to 80 per cent off on all categories including apparel, accessories, shoes, sports, kids and lifestyle.

Here’s a quick cheat sheet on some of the best deals* you can look forward to.

Social Media Giveaways

Numerous giveaways will also be taking place throughout the campaign week when you play games on zalora.com as well as follow updates closely on ZALORA’s social media accounts.

For example, ZALORA’s 11.11 Mega Giveaway will take place on November 11 from 9am to 8pm.

Stand a chance to win S$1,111 ZALORA credits when you find clues and solve the puzzle.

All you have to do is to spot the hidden letters in each ZCrew post from each country (@zalora, @zaloramy, @zaloraid, @zaloraph, @zalorazh) and unscramble them to get the hidden message.

The 11th person to comment on ZALORA's IGS question feature at 8pm with the correct message will win the grand prize of S$1,111 ZALORA credits, so time your entries well!

Livestream Programmes on Z-Live

Additionally, the ZALORA 11.11 Sale will host a series of livestream programs on Z-Live, where brands offer flash voucher deals, exclusive giveaways and special highlights on products.

Audiences can expect the best brands like Timberland, New Balance and more to drop voucher codes, steals and giveaways, happening live on the Z-Live shows.

Community Influencer Programme

Last but not least, ZALORA has recently launched its Community Influencer Program (CIP), an affiliate referral programme for ZALORA’s shoppers and fans.

The CIP will be heavily prominent during the sale season with both influencers and customers sharing their must-have items and curated looks via their social media platforms.

You’ll have a chance to earn big with the massive sales this ZALORA 11.11 Sale season just by signing up for the Community Influencer Program here.

Click here to shop the sale now!

