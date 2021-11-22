Pokémon-themed Christmas display & special merch at City Square Mall till Dec. 29, 2021

If you’re a Pokémon lover in need of some holiday cheer, you’re in luck.

From Nov. 19 to Dec. 29, head over to City Square Mall, where you can find displays of your favourite Pokémon scattered around the Pokémon Wonderland on the first floor, at City Green Park and the Atrium Area.

Nestled around City Green Park just outside the mall are fan favourites like Grookey, Scorbunny, Sobble and Snorlax.

The main attraction is the Pikachu display, standing at a staggering six metres tall.

As you head further into the mall, you’ll also see familiar Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Eevee.

Be sure to stop by the City Square Mall Atrium Area, where there will be demo shots of the new Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl video game, which officially launched on Nov. 19, 2021.

You can check out the exciting display daily from Nov. 19 to Dec. 29, from 10am to 10pm.

Redeem holiday-themed Pokémon merchandise

The Pokémon fun does not stop there.

Spend a minimum of S$60 at City Square Mall, and you can redeem a set of winter-themed Pokémon Christmas wrapping paper.

Customers can get up to two designs per set, while stocks last.

If you’re looking for something more permanent to show off your love for Pokémon, consider redeeming the Pokémon Carrier, a spacious tote bag adorned with your favourite Pokémon.

The Pokémon carrier is available for redemption with a minimum spend of S$150, or S$200 if inclusive of NTUC FairPrice, Q&M and/or School receipts*.

This is limited to the first 5,000 redemptions, and one redemption per shopper per day.

Finally, by spending a minimum of S$250 at City Square Mall, shoppers can redeem an additional S$10 City Developments Limited (CDL) Gift Voucher, valid at all CDL malls, and a Merchant Voucher Pack.

If your spending is inclusive of NTUC FairPrice, Q&M and/or School receipts*, you will need to spend a minimum of S$300.

This is limited to the first 4,000 redemptions, and one redemption per shopper per day.

If you can’t wait to see the festivities at City Square Mall, you can check out more information here.

*List of schools receipts include the following: ACME Taekwondo (#08-01), Blessed Kidz Learning Hub (#07-06), Bridging the Gap Early Intervention For Life (#08-06), CMA Mental Arithmetic Centre (#07-10), Eye Level (#07-11), Global Art (#04-23), Heguru Singapore (#06-01), Hua Cheng Education Centre (#07-07/08), I CAN READ (#07-09), Kumon Learning Centre (#06-09), LEAP SchoolHouse (#B2-19/20), MindChamps PreSchool (#07-01/05), Perfect Pitch (#09-11), Stepping Out Studios (#08-02/05), The Logic Coders (#06-05), The Music Lab (#06-07) and Tree Art (#04-18).

