I took my wife out on a 3-course dinner date at Donki. It was gr8.

2021 marks my 10th wedding anniversary.

Along the way, we got our BTO; our daughter was born; then our son three years later; changed a couple of jobs; sold our BTO.

And here we are: still working hard to make the marriage work. As an aside, getting married is easy, staying married is deliberate, purposeful and takes real work.

With the anniversary imminent, I decided to float a trial balloon to see whether the missus would take well with a 3-course dinner date at Don Don Donki.

Hold on to your horses, before you, my dear reader, judge me and wish me a peaceful demise at the hands of my wife, do let me explain that there’s really nothing to dislike about dating at Donki.

We’ve gone way past the honeymoon phase and as parents with two growing kids with monstrous appetite, I’m quietly confident that the wife would agree to having a nice meal without breaking the bank.

She agreed.

The Donki Date

I’m not sure about you but I do miss Japan. So what’s the next best thing that every Singaporean likes to do? That’s right.

Dining at Don Don Donki.

What’s great about dining at Donki is one can simply just buy things from the shop and eat it at the dining hall.

And the best part? They serve alcohol at an affordable rate. (S$5 for a Jim Beam highball during Happy Hour and $7 during peak period).

That’s why I decided on the branch at Suntec City: it serves Jim Beam highballs on tap. Fresh.

Without further ado, here’s a picture of my 3-course dinner.

And here’s the damage.

For appetiser, the sashimi platter: S$31.40.

The main course, curry cheese hamburg: S$14.80 x 2

And finally fruit jelly for dessert: $4 x 2

What’s a dinner date without some nice highballs to wash down all the food with?

I got to say it was a simple but hearty meal and to have fresh highballs on tap was really great for having meaningful conversations with my wife.

We looked back at our journey so far, took stock of our progress, discussed our children’s education pathways and how we should commit to working on each other first before the children.

Because every family needs a strong foundation before it can build up, and parents are the ones to provide that foundation.

I’ve got to admit that having drinks while on a date does set the mood and allow people to let their hair down and connect on a deeper level.

Especially during this time when work becomes life and social interaction dwindles down to a trickle. Even when we are staying home together, it does feel more alone than ever.

And Jim Beam highball is the perfect conduit that helps with the connection between humans.

Ergo, such dates (or guys/girls’ night out) are necessary and people really should do it more often.

Four highballs later, we were still going strong.

To top off our dinner date, we ventured into the land of the catchy earworm for some post-meal shopping.

That was when we saw more Jim Beam highballs. Ha!

There’s also the Jim Beam "But First Highball" gift set, which in all honesty is a good gift for heart-to-heart talks, hanging out or just reconnecting with yourself.

The gift set consists of:

1 x Jim Beam White

1 x Jim Beam Highball Mug

1 x Limited Edition Jim Beam Speedpourer for Precise 30ml Pour

2 x Soda

It also makes for an attractive gift for anyone who wants to make that perfect highball at home.

This Jim Beam But First Highball Gift Box will be launched from Dec. 1 at all Don Don Donki Stores.

Also a PSA: look out for in-store promotion from Dec. 9 to 12 at Don Don Donki Suntec or Dec. 16 to 19 at Don Don Donki Clarke Quay to stand a chance to win additional Jim Beam Merchandise with every purchase of the Jim Beam But First Highball Gift Box.

With stomachs and ears full, the date came to an end.

At the checkout, I asked the wife: “How about we do this again for our anniversary?”

She replied: “Why not?”

This is a sponsored article by Jim Beam. Please drink responsibly.