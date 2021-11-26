50% off escape room & 1-for-1 deals at HarbourFront Centre this Christmas season

It’s the time of the year again where families can come together (while observing the prevailing Covid-19 restrictions, of course) to spend quality time ahead of the festive season.

If you are looking for a family-friendly place to unwind and spend your time with your loved ones, HarbourFront Centre might just be the one for you.

From Nov. 19, HarbourFront Centre is offering promotions and activities suited for all ages.

This is on top of its annual Christmas decorations, perfect for some insta-worthy shots.

Here are some of the activities and promotions that you can find at the mall.

A Green Winter Wonderland

From Nov. 19, HarbourFront Centre will transform itself into a Green Winter Wonderland, with Christmas decor decked around the mall.

HarbourFront Centre considered the sustainability aspects of its Christmas decor by using recycled wood materials and upcycled props as part of its decorations.

Walk through an enchanted forest at the Level 1 North Atrium or take some insta-worthy shots with the cute woodland animals at the Level 3 Enrichment Area.

Exciting prizes to be won

You can also receive gifts and vouchers when you spend S$50 and above* at any HarbourFront Centre outlets.

Stand a chance to win exciting prizes including a True Fitness Membership Pass worth S$1,546*.

From Dec. 14 to 25, you can redeem gifts worth over S$40, such as a DON DON DONKI hamper, wine from The Vine House, Melvados Log Cake and more with a minimum spending of S$150*.

More details will be released by HarbourFront Centre on their Instagram page.

Toy Art Festival

HarbourFront Centre is also bringing back its Toy Art Festival, Christmas Edition from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31.

The display will run from 12pm to 6pm daily.

There will be a Toy Museum featuring 1,000 toys, including figurines and collectables, and also a Toy Art Exhibition with about 100 art pieces by talented artists on display.

If you haven’t yet done your Christmas shopping, you can head down to the Christmas Bazaar that’s happening on the following dates: Nov. 27 and 28, Dec. 4, 5,11, 12, 18 and 19.

You can also participate in some hands-on activities by redeeming a slot for the Toy Workshops when you spend a min. of S$50* (or S$30* for Friends of HFC/Corporate).

The activities include learning new photography skills to take dramatic toy art photos, decorating your own Christmas House, and learning to make a stop-motion animation using your smartphone.

For more information on the Toy Workshops activities, you can go here.

S$10 great gifts and 50 per cent off escape room & more

If you are looking to spend some time with your family and friends, or if you want to pamper yourself, some tenants of HarbourFront Centre are running exclusive S$10 deals* and 50 per cent off* offers from Nov. 22 to Dec. 31.

Not sure what to get your nieces, colleagues or friends? Check out S$10 gift deals* from Mix Shop, Moley Apparels, Beauty Language and more! Discover gift items that are great for everyone!

If you are into critical thinking and solving problems with your family and friends, The Escape Artist V-Room (#03-15) is offering a 50 per cent admission discount* on weekdays (U.P. S$22) from Dec. 13 to 31.

On top of that, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 31, you stand a chance to win an exclusive G-SHOCK watch (worth S$219) and a Baby-G Watch (worth S$149) if you manage to win the “Night Before the Storm” room with the fastest time*.

If you are in the mood to pamper yourself, Kskin is offering 50 per cent off* its Korean Express Facial (U.P. S$28).

You can find the list of participating stores offering 50 per cent discounts here.

1-for-1 treats

You can also look forward to some pretty neat one-for-one* food deals from Nov. 22 to Dec.12.

Seoul Garden Hotpot

One-for-one* Chicken or Beef Kimchi Soup (U.P. S$28)

Dunkin’ Donuts

One-for-one* Classic Latte/Cappuccino and 1 Donut set (U.P. S$11.60)

Hitoyoshi Yoshi Sushi

One-for-one* Salmon Teriyaki Don or Tempura Don (U.P. S$29.80)

For more information on the activities and deals, you can visit HarbourFront Centre’s website or its Facebook and Instagram pages.

*The offers and promotions are subjected to terms and conditions, find out more at HarbourFront Centre’s website.

This sponsored article by HarbourFront Centre has reminded the writer to find Christmas gifts for his friends.

Images courtesy of HarbourFront Centre