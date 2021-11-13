Gojek lets students take full creative control of campaigns. This is the end product. 

Not many in the media industry are given full creative control when it comes to campaigns and projects.

The students who worked on Gojek’s campaign were, however, given the opportunity to fully unleash their creative skills.

One of them is Mayle Kor, a 24-year-old art and film student at Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) School of Art, Design and Media.

During the campaign, Kor and his group were tasked to design a poster to promote Gojek’s campaign: Off-peak - For Students, By Students.

Under the campaign, cheaper rides are offered to customers who book a ride using code ‘925’ via the Gojek app between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Rides are available to all users in Singapore, until at least Mar. 2022.

Using the promo code, Gojek users will automatically receive five vouchers that provide them a 50 per cent discount on their rides, capped at S$5 per ride.

Limited voucher redemptions are available each week.

Full creative control

Armed with a “simple brief”, Kor’s group was told that they would be given “no creative boundaries”.

In addition, minimal external support was given to make the project a reality.

Speaking to Mothership, Kor recalled how during brainstorming sessions, none of their ideas were rejected.

It was then that he realised that “there is no such thing as a bad idea.”

Instead, the team was able to choose which ideas they wanted to execute.

The end product? A poster highlighting the concept of ‘OTW’ (On The Way): a common practice of stating that a person is on the way to their destination, but has actually just got into a ride.

From the experience, Kor learnt about the technical aspects of designing a large scale advertisement, such as sizing.

He also noted the importance of keeping these in mind during the entire design process.

“Seeing the end product everywhere”

Kor revealed that his most memorable experience was “seeing the end product everywhere.”

“I thought they were kidding when they said it was going to be everywhere in Singapore, I didn’t know that it would be to this extent.”

He first saw the poster his team created at the bus stop near his house.

Kor’s friends would also take photos of the posters and upload them to Instagram whenever they spotted it around Singapore.

His family would similarly share their poster sightings on their family chat.

Juggling freelance jobs, his final year project and Gojek’s campaign

When asked what challenges he faced, Kor told Mothership that he had to juggle multiple responsibilities while taking on Gojek’s campaign.

This included taking up freelance jobs in art direction and set designing to earn some extra money.

At the same time, Kor was also writing a script and art directing for his final year project at NTU.

He explained that to stay on top of it all, he tried his best to complete his daily to-do list.

Off-peak - For Students, By Students campaign

In total, 11 assets across film, audio and digital media were produced for the campaign.

Here are some of them:

Be a part of Gojek’s campaign by joining their internship

If you’re a creative person, consider joining Gojek’s internship.

Gojek is offering four internship placements to students in Singapore.

Each placement will last for three months and will be for the 2022 calendar year.

Students will join Gojek’s creative and marketing teams and will be given an opportunity to explore their creative passions.

To apply, eligible students from local tertiary institutions and universities have to:

Create a TikTok ad to promote Gojek’s ‘925’ promo code in the most creative way by Dec. 31, 2021.

Post it on TikTok with the hashtag #GoAcademySG, or submit it directly to [email protected] or via Instagram DM at @gojeksg.

Stand a chance to win an internship at Gojek and a free MacBook Pro!

You can find out more information about the internship here.

This sponsored article in collaboration with Gojek made the writer use the 925 promo code.