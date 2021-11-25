5 ways to maximise your savings as you shop, feast or travel this festive season

If this year flew past in the blink of an eye, the consolation is that we’re one step closer to approaching the most wonderful time of the year.

Many of us may already be looking forward to the holidays, be it by making plans to wind down and relax with our loved ones, or considering to indulge in a little self-care and pampering.

For this reason, it’s easy to be wrapped up by the glittery lights and festive cheer and get carried away with our celebrations.

Whatever your plans may be, be it treating yourself to a big purchase that you have been eyeing for some time, a big and hearty feast with your loved ones, or even making a trip to Korea or Australia via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), we’ve got your back which could help you maximise your savings.

Before we proceed though, do note that the following products and promotions mentioned later in this article come with terms and conditions, which can be found at the end of the article.

Now, back to regular programming.

Here’s a list of five hacks that will get you a step ahead when making plans for the upcoming festive season.

1) Look up bank promotions for online shopping

Buying things online to prepare for the festivities, or just in general?

Stay one step ahead of the game for your online purchases and shopping with bank promotions and partnerships at your fingertips.

For example, Citi Credit Cardmembers can enjoy S$10 off with minimum S$100 spent at Taobao every Wednesday (valid for limited redemptions).

This is a handy discount for those who enjoy online shopping for household essentials, clothes, and more.

On top of this perk, you can also earn 10X rewards per dollar spent on eligible purchases with your Citi Rewards Card.

Great news for those who love to frequently shop and spend online.

2) Buying big ticket items? Don’t miss out on special sales

If you’ve missed the 11.11 sales, fret not as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and 12.12 sales are all coming.

This is the perfect time to buy big ticket items, be it whether you are shopping to furnish your new home, or buying a present for a loved one for Christmas.

Besides taking advantage of these once-a-year Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or 12.12 discounts, remember to look out for additional discounts to stack on to your purchase if you have a Citi Credit Card.

An example is the S$5 or S$8 off when a minimum of S$99 or S$150 is spent at Lazada this Black Friday and Cyber Monday from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29..

Other discounts include S$10, S$15 or S$20 off when a minimum of S$60, S$120 or S$200 is respectively spent at Shopee during the same period.

There will also be discounts at Zalora, Ezbuy, and Qoo10.

Be sure to also use a card with cash back such as the Citi Cash Back+, which gives you 1.6 per cent cash back with no cap, and no minimum spend on eligible transactions so you can save while you shop.

Now that you know the deals, get ahead by preparing a shopping list in advance, add everything to the cart first, and camp on site to check these items out once the sales begin. You know the drill.

2) There are more dining discounts than you think

It’s not a celebration without a feast.

A big part of the holiday season is being able to unwind with friends and family while indulging in fine meals.

Look out for ongoing promotions at shopping malls such as Compass One, Parkway Parade, Jem, [email protected], Paya Lebar Quarter, and Suntec City for the upcoming festivities.

Gain access to exclusive attractive deals and feast with ease with Citi Credit Cards. Some of these offers include:

30 per cent off afternoon tea at 1864, Sofitel Singapore City Centre

20 per cent off the total food bill for festive buffets at Carousel, Royal Plaza on Scotts

15 per cent off festive goodies and takeaways at The Fullerton Cake Boutique, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, and many more

Additionally, Citi Debit and Credit cardmembers can enjoy cash back, one-for-one deals, discounts, and free delivery from as many as around 300 dining partners via Citi World Privileges.

Get more reasons to celebrate with a Citi Cash Back Card, as you can lead with up to six per cent cash back on dining.

Prefer the cozier setting at home? Take charge of your gathering preparations with the Citi Cash Back Card that has up to eight per cent cash back on groceries.

The Citi Cash Back Card also has up to 20.88 per cent savings on petrol at Shell or Esso so you can run all your errands, and prepare for the festive season confidently.

4) Planning to travel via the VTL? Be sure to check out hotel and attraction deals

With more VTL destinations available now, you may be considering an overseas adventure this holiday season.

However, this involves quite a bit of planning and spending, from insurance to the mandatory Covid-19 tests.

Luckily, there are many travel deals available on Citi World Privileges for you to get ahead despite the potential travel hassle, especially if you hold a Citi Credit Card.

Citi Credit Cardmembers can enjoy up to S$50 off minimum spend on VTL deals at Klook, and up to S$50 off with minimum spend at Trip.com from now till Dec. 31, 2021.

They also get to enjoy 20 per cent off selected VTL hotels worldwide with Agoda in the month of December.

Sweeten the deal with a Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Prestige Card, and earn up to three miles per S$1 local spend on eligible travel-related purchases, including airline, hotel and cruise bookings from now until Dec. 31, 2021.

5) Extra savings when you rediscover Singapore

Not ready to travel yet? No worries, there are more ways than one to kick back and let your hair down.

For instance, you can go for a staycation holiday and be a tourist in Singapore.

Choose staycation packages from Citi’s wide selection of dining, staycation, and attraction offers on Citi World Privileges which allow you to stretch your dollar while unwinding this festive season.

With the Citi Prestige Card, enjoy exclusive hotel staycation rates and offers as you plan your year-end holidays with your loved ones.

Notably, you can enjoy up to 53 per cent off a three- or four-night-long cruise to nowhere with Royal Caribbean Cruise, and even snag a free luggage when you spend with your Citi Credit Card.

While you might not be ready to travel yet, you can still accumulate miles that will be useful for your future travel plans.

Go further with a Citi PremierMiles Card or Citi Prestige Card, and earn up to three miles per S$1 local spent on eligible travel-related purchases, including local staycations, from now until Dec. 31, 2021.

Lead the way with Citi Cards

Whether you are spending this festive season in Singapore or not, access deals, discounts, and savings and stay a step ahead this holiday season with Citi Credit Cards.

Happy ho-ho-holiday season!

This sponsored article by Citi made the author start counting down to Christmas.

Top image by Lendlease malls ([email protected] on left, Paya Lebar Quarter on right)

Terms & Conditions apply.

To find out more about Citi Credit Cards, please click here.

For deals and promotions, please refer to Citi World Privileges for more details.

Click here to view the terms and conditions for three miles on local travel spend with the Citi PremierMiles Card.

Click here to view the terms and conditions for the 7.5 Citi ThankYou Points on local travel spend with the Citi Prestige Card.

Click here to view the terms and conditions for Citi Prestige Staycation.