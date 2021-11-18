Up to 60% off soju, beer, wine, vodka & more at Cellarbration's warehouse sale

How will you be ushering in the new year?

Beers with the bros, tall glasses of wine with dinner, cocktails for dessert, or shots of tequila when the clock strikes twelve

However, you plan on celebrating this festive season, end it on a high note with Cellarbration’s warehouse sale.

The sale runs until Dec. 31 and offers up to 60 per cent off more than 1,000 items from beer, wines, whiskeys, spirits, limited edition festive packs, and many more.

Prices on wines, beers, and spirits slashed

With Cellarbration’s end-year warehouse sale, you can plan ahead and stock up.

Here’s a list of discounted alcoholic beverages that you can find at the sale:

Beers

Heineken Beer (24 bottles x 330ml): S$58 (UP:S$85)

Erdinger Weissbier (12 bottles x 500ml): S$52 (UP: S$78)

Erdinger Dunkel Beer (12 bottles x 500ml): S$52 (UP: S$78)

Hoegaarden Beer (24 bottles x 330ml): S$60 (S$91)

Corona Beer (24 bottles x 355ml): S$58 (S$87)

Rossl Beer (24 bottles x 330ml): S$60 (S$75)

Peroni Nastro Azzuro Beer (24 bottles x 330ml): S$62 (UP:S$110)

Budweiser Beer (24 bottles x 355ml): S$68 (UP: S$90)

Budweiser Beer (24 cans x 355ml): S$60 (UP: S$84)

Carlsberg Beer (24 cans x 320ml): S$49.90 (UP:S$71)

Carlsberg Beer (24 cans x 500ml): S$79 (UP:S$108)

Guinness Draft Stout (24 cans x 440ml): S$87.50 (UP: S$139)

San Miguel Cerveza Blanca Wheat (24 bottles x 330ml): S$42.50 (UP: S$129)

San Miguel Pale Pilsen Beer (24 bottles x 320ml): S$31.90 (UP: S$89)

San Miguel Pale Pilsen Beer (24 cans x 330ml): S$31.90 (UP: S$85)

San Miguel Light (24 cans x 330ml): S$31.90 (UP: S$94)

Benediktiner Dunkel (12 bottles x 500ml): S$39.90 (UP: S$86)

Benediktiner Weissbier (12 bottles x 500ml): S$39.90 (UP: S$86)

Bira 91 Pomelo The IPA Pint (24 bottles x 330ml): S$44 (UP: S$103)

Magners Berry Cider (24 bottles x 330ml): S$49 (UP: S$115)

The best before dates of selected beers are stated on Cellarbration’s promotional posters.

Red Dot Craft Beer Bundle: S$25 (UP: S$39.50) include: Red Dot Chrysanthemum Rum Lager Red Dot Yuzu Craze Pilsner Red Dot India Pale Ale Red Dot Weizen Red Dot Summer Ale

Available online and at Cellarbration’s flagship stores at Downtown East and Ubi Showroom.

Wines

Mcguigan Black Label Moscato: S$17 (UP: S$33)

Mcguigan Black Label Merlot: S$20 (UP: S$35)

Tempus Two Varietals Pinot Grigio: S$28 (S$47)

Tempus Two Pewter Shiraz: S$45 (UP: S$69)

Spirits – Scotch, gin, soju, and vodka

Personalised Glenfiddich 12 Years, 15 Years and 18 Years + complimentary nosing glass: From S$82 per bottle (UP: S$120)

Only available at Cellarbration’s flagship stores at Downtown East and Ubi Showroom.

Hendrick's Lunar Gin S$103 (UP: S$124) with two Complimentary Fever-Tree Ginger Ale

Oneshot Soju Taster Pack: S$47.90 (UP: S$80) with five Soju flavours: Green Grape Sweet Lychee Tropical Mango White Peach Juicy Watermelon



Stolichnaya Vodka Party Pack: S$98 (UP: S$147) include: Stolichnaya Vanil Premium Vodka Stolichnaya Citros Premium Vodka Stolichnaya Ohranj Premium Vodka Free mason jar Four shot glasses



One-litre spirits

Teacher's Whisky: S$59 (UP: S$78)

Ballantines Finest Whisky: S$62 (UP: S$89)

Johnnie Walker Gold Label Reserve: S$107 (UP: S$142)

Johnnie Walker Double Black: S$96 (UP: S$128)

Johnnie Walker Ultimate 18 Years: S$148 (UP: S$196)

Johnnie Walker Island Green Whisky: S$109 (UP: S$155)

Chivas Regal 12 Years: S$79 (UP: S$105)

Chivas Regal 18 Years: S$128 (UP: S$170)

Famous Grouse Whisky: S$62 (UP: S$83)

Glenfiddich Select Cask: S$95 (UP: S$126)

Glenfiddich Reserve Cask: S$109 (UP: S$144)

Burn Mckenzie Blended Scotch Whisky: S$58 (UP: S$77)

100 Pipers Scotch Whisky: S$62 (UP: S$92)

King Robert Scotch Whisky: S$59 (UP: S$78)

Glenlivet 12 Years Double Oak: S$108 (UP: S$146)

Glenlivet 15 Year Old Whisky : S$134 (UP: S$178)

Aberlour 12 Years Double Cask Matured: S$140 (UP: S$182)

Auchentoshan Springwood Single Malt: S$98 (UP: S$118)

Dalmore Cigar Malt: S$212 (UP: S$238)

J&B Rare Blended Whisky: S$70 (UP: S$98)

Jameson Irish Whiskey: S$69 (UP: S$89)

Laphroaig PX Cask Triple Matured Whisky: S$162 (UP: S$198)

Bickens London Dry Gin: S$69 (UP: S$100)

Greygoose Vodka: S$88 (UP: S$117)

Carpano Dry Vermouth: S$44 (UP: S$59)

Tanqueray Malacca Gin: S$88 (UP: S$113)

Gordon's Gin: S$63 (UP: S$84)

Absolut Blue Vodka: S$64 (UP: S$86)

Bombay Sapphire: S$78 (UP: S$104)

Smirnoff Red Vodka: S$59 (UP: S$78)

Limited edition festive packs

Monkey Shoulder Jenga Party Pack: S$218 (UP: S$265) include: Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Whisky Monkey Bricks (Jenga) Two complimentary highball glasses Eight bottles of Fever-Tree Ginger Ale



Hendricks Cocktail Set: S$119 (UP: S$152) Free copa glass Eight bottles of Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic



Next-day, same-day, and 90-minute deliveries available

If you’re purchasing your alcohol online, there is a flat delivery fee of S$8. Your order will be delivered the next day as long as you make your purchase anytime the day before.

This delivery fee is waived for orders worth S$99 and above.

Same-day delivery is also available for S$9.90. For same-day delivery, orders must be made between 10am and 6pm.

Orders worth S$150 and above will enjoy free same-day delivery.

For those who need their alcohol delivered ASAP, Cellarbration also offers a 90-minute express delivery for $19.90 regardless of the amount spent. This is only applicable for orders placed between 11am and 1am daily.

Here are the time slots for delivery:

Next-day delivery time slot: 11am - 10pm

Same-day delivery time slot: 11am - 11pm

90-minute express delivery time slot: 11am - 2am

Deliveries are available every day, except on public holidays.

Free beer when you sign up for Cellarbration's new app

Sign up for the new Cellar Reward's app now to Dec. 31 and get four bottles or cans of beer for free while stocks last (terms and conditions apply).

The free beer is redeemable at all 10 Cellarbration retail outlets.

New sign-ups will automatically receive 200 welcome points that can be redeemed for products in Cellarbration’s rewards catalogue, and access to exclusive in-app deals.

Here is how you can sign up:

Members who spend S$1,000 within a year of signing up will be promoted to the Gold tier where they can earn points and receive a bonus of 500 Cellar Rewards points.

With every S$200 spent per receipt online or at retail stores, Gold tier members will be rewarded 50 Cellar Reward Points (the equivalent of a S$5 cash voucher which can be redeemed at their next purchase).

Members who spend S$5,000 within a year of signing up will be promoted from Gold to the Platinum tier and will also receive a bonus of 500 Cellar Rewards points.

With every S$200 spent per receipt online or at retail stores, Platinum tier members will be rewarded 80 Cellar Reward Points (the equivalent of an S$8 cash voucher which can be redeemed at their next purchase).

Platinum tier members also earn more points per dollar spent.

All sign-ups are free.

Members can also refer their friends to sign up as Cellar Rewards members to get exclusive cash vouchers. All they need to do is simply share their unique referral code with their friends and have them fill it in the box on the sign-up page to receive their voucher.

Offers available online and in retail stores

The discounts are available online and at Cellabration’s retail stores.

Here are the details of its 10 stores islandwide:

1. Ubi Showroom

Address: 361 Ubi Road 3 ,#01-00, S408664

Opening Hours: 10:30am - 7:30pm, daily

Saturday and Sunday Hours: 10:30am - 6:30pm

Closed on Public Holidays.

2. Plaza Singapura

Address: 68 Orchard Road, #B2-63, S238839

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm

3. The Seletar Mall

Address: 33 Sengkang West Avenue #01-48, S797653

Opening Hours: 10am - 8pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 10am - 8pm

4. Marina Square Shopping Mall

Address: 6 Raffles Boulevard Marina Square, #03-216A, S039594

Opening Hours: 11am - 9pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9pm

5. Downtown East

Address: 1 Pasir Ris Close, #01-304/305, S519599l

Opening Hours: 11am - 10pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 10pm

6. Westgate

Address: 3 Gateway Drive, #04-41, S608532

Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm

7. Textile Center

Address: 200 Jalan Sultan, #01-05, S199018

Opening Hours: 11:30am - 9:30pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11:30am - 9:30pm

8. Cellarbration Bistro & Bottle Shop

Address: 10 Lorong Telok, S049023

Opening Hours: 12pm - 10pm, Monday to Saturday

Public Holiday Hours: 12pm - 10pm

9. Hougang Mall

Address: 90 Hougang Avenue 10, #B1-33, S538766

Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm, Monday to Saturday

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm

10. Bukit Panjang Plaza

Address: 1 Jelebu Road, #03-21, Singapore 633343

Opening Hours: 11am - 9:30pm, daily

Public Holiday Hours: 11am - 9:30pm

The writer of this article sponsored by Cellarbration is in need of a drink right about now.

Top image courtesy of Cellarbration.