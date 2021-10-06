Bad breath, being rude to service staff & more: S’poreans share their deal breakers when meeting someone for the first time

There are several things to consider when deciding the type of people you want in your life.

From chemistry and common interests to the type of world views or values the other person may have, most of us have a rough idea of who we want to be friends (or even potential partners) with.

But just as there are specific traits we look for in the friends or partners we’re hoping to have in our lives, there are other traits about them that might put us off too.

While not everyone might have the same opinion on what these traits are, we decided to find out from our readers what their deal breakers are when meeting someone for the first time.

Here are the top responses we gathered.

Poor hygiene such as bad breath

Out of over 240 responses we received, the number one deal breaker many of our readers had when meeting someone for the first time is poor hygiene like bad breath or body odour.

This probably isn’t surprising, given that someone else’s hygiene (breath and smell) is the first thing you notice about them (apart from appearance), and often make or break impressions.

Being rude or disrespectful to service staff

Next on the list was being rude or disrespectful to service staff.

Given how hard service staff toil at their jobs just to make our lives a little easier, they definitely do not deserve to be mistreated but instead should be respected.

Arrogance, self-centredness and always talking about themselves

Finally, the third most common dealbreaker for our readers were individuals who are arrogant, boastful or self-centred.

Most of us might have come across such people in our lives, be it in school, at work, or even on first dates with strangers.

And although we can pretty much agree that such people are sorely lacking in EQ or self-awareness, they probably just need some schooling in the art of being decent people.

